Top 10 Returning FCS Offensive Tackles In 2025
Less than 85 days remain until the 2025 college football season kicks off on Week 0. Before starting conference previews, FCS Football Central on SI will rank the top returning players at each position.
These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field production, accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general knowledge of each voter. FBS-to-FCS transfers were not included.
Some honorable mentions that received votes include Columbia's Noah Jordan, Youngstown State's Desmeal Leigh, North Carolina Central's Trevon Humphrey, South Dakota State's Nate Adams, Wofford's Quincy Hughes, Illinois State's Jake Pope, Harvard's Derek Osman, UC Davis' Ernesto Nava, and Florida A&M's Charles Davis.
Below are the top returning FCS offensive tackles in 2025.
10. Brock Bethea (Rhode Island)
After starting his career at Chattanooga, Bethea has become a mainstay at tackle for the Rams. He has started 25 consecutive games at Rhode Island. He made the move to left tackle in 2024, where he thrived and earned second-team All-CAA honors. He was also named to the All-New England team.
In his breakout junior season, Bethea allowed only one sack in over 840 total snaps, while ending the season with a streak of 13 games without allowing a sack. He anchored an offensive line that ranked No. 2 in the CAA in sacks allowed. The unit paved the way for record-breaking running back Malik Grant, who set the program record with 1,426 rushing yards.
9. Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)
Christensen was a key reserve for the Jackrabbits during their run to the FCS national championship in 2023. He stepped into a full-time starting role last season, starting all 15 games at left tackle. Christensen decided to remain in Brookings despite the change at head coach and is projected to be one of the best returning offensive linemen in the MVFC.
In over 800 offensive snaps, Christensen did not allow a sack and only allowed 11 total pressures. He helped pave the way for the No. 1 rushing offense in the MVFC. South Dakota State also allowed the fewest sacks per game (.53) in the nation, while ranking No. 3 nationally in total sacks allowed (8).
8. Seth Anderson (North Dakota)
Anderson enters next season as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the MVFC. He's started 30 consecutive games over the past three seasons for the Hawks. He received All-MVFC honorable mention honors last season, which featured an MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor in UND's win over Murray State.
In over 390 pass-blocking snaps, Anderson allowed only two sacks and 12 total pressures. He finished as PFF's No. 7-graded offensive tackle, ranking top 10 in run blocking grade as well. He is the second-highest-graded returning offensive tackle in the conference.
7. JT Cornelius (Monmouth)
Cornelius firmly established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the CAA last season. The fifth-year senior earned second-team All-CAA honors after starting 12 games for the Hawks. He was an integral piece in leading Monmouth's No. 1-ranked offense in the FCS. The Hawks' OL unit also ranked No. 1 in the CAA in sacks allowed, ranking No. 9 nationally.
In 478 pass-blocking snaps, Cornelius only allowed one sack and seven quarterback pressures. He finished with a 100% pass-blocking efficiency in seven of his 12 games last season. He was also PFF's No. 2-graded offensive tackle in the CAA, ranking No. 22 nationally.
6. Collin Gardner (Southern Utah)
Gardner has been the anchor for the Southern Utah offensive line for three seasons. He enters next season with 32 career starts and is coming off his best season with the Thunderbirds. He earned first-team All-UAC honors last season, following his second-team All-UAC selection in 2023.
Gardner finished the season as PFF's No. 3-graded offensive tackle in the UAC. He was a key piece in an offensive line unit that helped running back Targhee Lambson lead the FCS in rushing yards per game (160.1). Gardner is the highest-graded returning offensive tackle in the UAC.
5. Netinho Olivieri (Penn)
Olivieri had a breakout season for the Quakers, earning first-team All-Ivy League honors. He has started 18 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, anchoring an offensive line unit that helped running back Malachi Hosely win the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.
In 660 offensive snaps, Olivieri did not allow a sack and only allowed two quarterback pressures. His PFF pass-blocking grade ranked No. 5 nationally among FCS offensive tackles, leading all offensive linemen in the Ivy League. He finished with a 100% pass-blocking efficiency grade in eight of Penn's 10 games in 2024.
4. Michael Bennett (Yale)
The stage was set for Bennett's breakout season in 2023, where he stepped into a starting role in the final six games of the season. His performance earned him All-Ivy honorable mention honors, but he took his game to the next level in 2024. In his first full season as the starter, Bennett earned first-team All-Ivy League honors.
Bennett's consistency over his first two seasons has been impressive, allowing only two sacks in over 600 pass-blocking snaps. He was part of an offensive line unit that led the FCS with only seven sacks allowed. The Bulldogs also led the Ivy League in rushing offense, further highlighting the impact Bennett and the OL unit made last season.
3. Gavin Ortega (Weber State)
Despite starting his career at guard, Ortega has become a mainstay at offensive tackle for the Wildcats over the past two seasons. He made the move to left tackle this season, earning second-team All-Big Sky honors.
Ortega did not allow a sack in over 460 pass-blocking snaps, finishing with only six quarterback hurries. He finished with a perfect pass-blocking efficiency grade in eight games in 2024. Ortega enters next season with a streak of 17 games of not allowing a sack. He was the No. 3-graded offensive tackle in the Big Sky, ranking No. 19 nationally.
2. Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth)
Lemieux made his mark as a sophomore in 2023, starting the final seven games and earning All-Ivy League honors. He followed up his breakout campaign with an All-American season, which also saw him earn first-team All-Ivy League honors. He became the first Dartmouth player to earn AP All-American honors since 2021.
In over 300 pass-blocking snaps, Lemieux did not allow a sack and only allowed nine quarterback pressures. He was PFF's No. 7-graded offensive tackle, ranking No. 1 in the Ivy League. He showed his development as a run blocker, finishing with the fourth-highest run-blocking grade in the FCS.
1. Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)
Fleischmann was forced to wait his turn in a deep Montana State offensive line room, but delivered in a major way in his first full season as a starter. He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors after starting 16 games at right tackle. He was part of an offensive line unit that ranked No. 3 nationally in sacks allowed. The unit also paved the way for the No. 2 rushing offense in the FCS.
In 370 pass-blocking snaps, Fleischmann only allowed one sack and 10 quarterback pressures. He excelled as a run blocker as well, posting the highest run-blocking grade in the Big Sky, ranking No. 5 nationally. He is the highest-graded returning offensive tackle in the FCS after ranking No. 6 nationally last season.
