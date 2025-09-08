FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's 2025 Week 2 Ballot
I'm honored to represent FCS Football Central on SI as one of the voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 again for the 2025 season. I also submit this ballot for the Redshirt Sports Top 25 poll.
As I have over the past few years, I will release my weekly ballot and explain my reasoning behind my selections throughout the season. I believe it's important to be transparent as a voter, giving fans insight into how I analyze teams and build my ballot week-to-week.
Below is my Week 2 ballot for the 2025 FCS football season.
25. Harvard
24. New Hampshire
23. Villanova
22. South Dakota
21. Monmouth
20. Lamar
19. West Georgia
18. Jackson State
17. ETSU
16. Northern Arizona
15. UC Davis
14. Idaho
13. Abilene Christian
12. Austin Peay
11. Lehigh
10. Tennessee Tech
9. Montana
8. Illinois State
7. North Dakota
6. Rhode Island
5. Southern Illinois
4. Tarleton State
3. Montana State
2. North Dakota State
1. South Dakota State
Honorable Mentions: Stephen F. Austin, Nicholls, Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, UT Martin
Analysis:
There's a new No. 1 in my ballot after South Dakota State escaped Bozeman with a win over Montana State. This isn't a case of dropping North Dakota State, who has looked impressive over the first two weeks, but it's rewarding SDSU for back-to-back ranked wins. The Jackrabbits have a new head coach, revamped coaching staff, and plenty of new starters, but have the best resume in the FCS, and it's not close. This team has earned the No. 1 spot on the field.
Lamar enters my ballot for the first time this season after an upset win over South Dakota. It was a massive win for the Cardinals, further showing how far this program has come under head coach Pete Rossomando. Despite this, I'm still not sold on either team being a Top 15 program. South Dakota has major issues to address and have looked anemic offensively this year. I think the losses in the spring portal window may have been a bigger issue than we thought initially.
In one of the most stunning developments of the season, West Georgia jumps into the Top 20 of my ballot. They moved to 2-0 after a dominant win over Nicholls, who dropped out of my ballot, in which the Wolves rushed for over 342 yards. The Wolves have dominated two FCS opponents and have a chance to earn another ranked win this weekend against ETSU.
Incarnate Word and Southern Utah both dropped out of my ballot for different reasons. The Thunderbirds lost to San Diego in a shocking upset after looking like a potential Top 15 program in Week 1. UIW had a bye week, but has looked unimpressive over the first few weeks of the season and has been replaced by teams that have proven it on the field. The Cardinals could return to my ballot in the coming weeks with three straight Top 25 opponents on the schedule.
There was skepticism surrounding Abilene Christian entering the season with the massive turnover on the offensive line. The Wildcats checked a ton of boxes for me in their win over Stephen F. Austin, who also fell just outside my Top 25. After another FBS game, the Wildcats have a chance to really make their case for a Top 10 ranking with non-conference games against Austin Peay and Incarnate Word.
I was higher on Tennessee Tech than most other voters in the preseason, I have a feeling that remains the same this week. The Golden Eagles dominated Chattanooga, 45-17, in a statement out-of-conference win. Looking ahead, I believe this team has an excellent chance to enter the month of Nov. at 8-0 and should be the heavy favorites to win the OVC-Big South.
The No. 5 spot was tough this week because I don't feel like any of the programs from No. 5-9 on my ballot have really solidified their spot in the Top 5. Montana-North Dakota this weekend will have a major impact, the winner making a strong case to jump into the Top 5. I still loved what I've seen from Southern Illinois, but the Salukis remain unproven. That will change with road trips to UT Martin and SEMO on the horizon, giving this program a chance to earn its ranking.
