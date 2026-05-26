JUCO WR Elijah Vasquez Commits to Gardner-Webb

The coaching staff is a big reason a prospect considers a certain program. While it is crucial, it is not always the number one thing in the recruiting process.

For Riverside City College wide receiver Elijah Vasquez, the relationship he has developed with wide receivers coach Brayle Brown was one of the things that led to him committing to Garner-Webb on May 13.

“I committed to Garner-Webb for a few different reasons. First, the coaches, because as a new staff, they really surprised me, especially the way Coach Brown believed in and showed love to me every second of the way. Also, the fact that the school is a Christian school is a huge blessing for me, representing God and my faith while playing football every day was just a huge yes to me,” Vasquez said.

He had offers from Wagner, Florida Atlantic, and Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs offered Vasquez on April 22, after he spoke with Brown, which was the start of a solid relationship.

“It was really a blessing, receiving the offer and the opportunity that Coach Brown gave me. The conversation went really well, and he told me, 'I would love to get you down here, man. Especially with the whole new coaching staff, I see something special going on.' Another reason why I chose Gardner Webb is that my high school quarterback, Jared Doolittle, just signed there as well, so playing alongside my QB since we were little kids is a HUGE blessing for me.”

After announcing his commitment, Gardner-Webb head coach Kris McCullough and inside wide receivers coach A.C. Whaley reached out to Vasquez to welcome him to the Bulldog family.

“My relationship with Coach Brown is really good. But once I committed, the whole offense staff showed so much love, as well as Coach Whaley and Coach KMac. Coach KMac is really cool. I have spoken with him plenty of times, and he is really excited about me joining the dawg pound!”

Recapping His Season at Riverside CC

Vasquez played football at Western Christian High School in Upland, California, and had interest from Utah State, San Diego State, and Sacramento State after an impressive senior season in which he finished with 86 receptions for 1,213 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, due to some academic issues, he went to RCC.

“My senior year, I was a California All-State nominee, and I also played defensive back. I was heavily recruited since my junior year with FBS and FCS programs, but I had to take the JUCO route because of my grades. My choice was to go to Riverside because I was at a small high school, and I wanted to take the chance to show people I can play at one of the best JUCOs in the nation. Especially their offense being the #1 JUCO offense in the country back-to-back years,” Vasquez said.

This season, he finished with 13 receptions for 160 yards for the Tigers. He did not take a visit to Gardner-Webb, but he will be there in June after he graduates from Riverside.

Vasquez ranks as the No. 46 JUCO wide receiver and No. 98 JUCO prospect out of the state of California, according to the 247Sports composite.

“I have not taken a visit there. But once I get my AA and graduate on June 12, I will be ready to leave ASAP, join my new team, and be ready to compete.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the OVC-Big South Conference. This will be the first season for McCullough, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Division II University of Texas-Permian Basin, where he compiled a 28-10 record and two Division II playoff appearances.

TOP JUCO WR ready to leave in June!



🔶9th WR Cali

🔶45th WR in the Nation

🔶3 years eligibility + Redshirt

🔶Spring Graduate



🔶2226 REC YARDS and 40 REC TDS most in school history HS Record



🔶#1 JUCO Offense in Nation@JUCOFFrenzy @JuCoFootballACE @Blakesfilmroom… pic.twitter.com/36kXzvWJRs — Elijah Vasquez (@2ezyvasquez) April 13, 2026

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.