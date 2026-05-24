Pennsylvania All-State ATH T.J. Lawrence Commits to Villanova

The right fit is everything when it comes to recruiting. For Allentown (PA) Parkland High School athlete T.J. Lawrence, Villanova was the right fit for him, and that is why he committed to the Wildcats on Thursday.

“I committed to Villanova because I felt that I would fit in better there than at any other school I was being recruited by. Also, the way all the coaches treated my family and me really made the decision easier. After that, it was really a no-brainer,” Lawrence said.

He received his offer from the Wildcats on May 12, after a Zoom call with head coach Mark Ferrante and running backs coach Josh Fletcher.

“The conversation with Coach Ferrante and Coach Fletcher went really well! They told me that in order to recruit me, they needed to know that not only was I a good athlete, but also a good person. Once they figured that out, they believed I would be a good fit for the team, and they ended up offering me. I have a good relationship with both of them, but all of the coaches that I’ve talked to from Villanova have shown me a lot of love."

After receiving his offer, Lawrence made a trip to Philadelphia for a visit and to get a closer look at the campus and the Wildcats.

“Some of the things that stood out to me on my visit were that Coach Ferrante was able to give me and my family a whole campus tour on the golf cart, which was pretty cool. Also, I really enjoyed Coach Fletcher breaking down the film for me and kind of showing me some things offensively.”

First and foremost, I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process. With that being said I’m excited to announce I’ve committed to Villanova University!@coachferranteVU @Coach_JFletcher @PennypackerRoss @CoachChrisBoden @CoachOConnor_… pic.twitter.com/N4sT26BH5P — TJ Lawrence (@tjlawrence263) May 21, 2026

The Trojans went 12-1 in 2025, and Lawrence was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Defensive Player of the Year after he finished with 57 tackles, with five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

On the offensive side of the ball, he recorded 114 carries for 891 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 11 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also earned All-State honors as an athlete for the second consecutive season.

“Last season went pretty well, but it didn’t end the way we wanted to. We started the season 12-0 and ended up losing in our district championship to Easton, who was also 12-0. Individually, I think I had my best season yet.”

With his incredible season, Lawrence also received offers from Lafayette, Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Princeton, Kent State, Cornell, Pennsylvania, Georgetown, Monmouth, Fordham, Air Force, Navy, Bucknell, Rhode Island, and Richmond.

“My recruitment has been really good, but also a lot to process at the same time. A lot of schools are coming to my school to talk to me, and there are just constant phone calls and texts. However, I’m thankful for all the coaches who believe in me, but I’m glad it can slow down now.”

Now that Lawrence is committed, he will look toward the summer to continue getting ready for the 2026 season that he hopes will be even better than last.

“The offseason has been going really well. I think we are looking good this year, and individually, I’ve been working out with my trainer, T1 Performance, who has been helping me improve greatly this spring.”

Junior Season Highlights:

District 11 6A runner up: 12-1

All League on both sides of the ball:

EPC Defensive MVP and 1st Team RB

2nd Leading Scorer in EPC.

1364 total Yards. 29 TDs. 7.6 YPC

70 total tackles. https://t.co/VLcRVK3lci pic.twitter.com/YmQsnRYoYi — TJ Lawrence (@tjlawrence263) November 29, 2025

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