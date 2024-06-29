2024 Monmouth Football Preview
2023 Record: 4-7 (3-5 CAA)
Returning Starters: 6 (2 Off, 4 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 9
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 62
Returning All-Conference Players: Sone Ntoh (2nd Team; FB/RB), Derek Robertson (Honorable Mention; QB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Derek Robertson (Maine; QB), Ernest Howard (Sacred Heart; LB), Alex Odum (Temple; DB), Tyler Alston (Bucknell; LB), Kshawn Schulters (Villanova; DB), Joel Parker (Kennesaw State; DL), Andre Oben (Purdue; OL)
Monmouth finished last season 4-7 (3-5 CAA) but lost four games by a single possession. The offense was electric, ranking No. 9 nationally in yards per play. The biggest challenge next season will be replacing multiple All-American players, including running back Jaden Shirden. The Hawks also lost All-American wide receiver Dymere Miller, who transferred to Rutgers this offseason. Monmouth will have to replace quarterback Marquez McCray, who passed for 2,602 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023. The Hawks only return two offensive starters from last season, which has created plenty of question marks ahead of the 2024 season.
The offense will be led by running back Sone Ntoh, who was used situationally last season and earned second-team All-Conference honors. He recorded 411 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in only 56 carries. Jamir Barnes and Makhi Green will also compete for playing time, as both saw limited action in a reserve role last season.
The Hawks added former Maine quarterback Derek Robertson, who earned All-CAA honorable mention honors last season. Robertson ranked No. 7 nationally with 2,933 passing yards and also passed for 25 touchdowns. He was efficient throughout the season, completing 64% of his passes, but struggled with turnovers as he finished with 13 interceptions.
The Hawks' most significant question mark will be at wide receiver. TJ Speight caught 19 passes for 181 receiving yards last season and will be the most experienced returner in the receiver room. Monmouth added former James Madison wide receiver Max James, who recorded 398 receiving yards and five touchdowns at Lackawanna College in 2023. James is expected to compete for a starting role next season, while Chris Kessler and Josh Derry could also step into more prominent roles for the Hawks.
The offensive line has some question marks, as Will Argo is the only returning starter for the Hawks. Ed Gatling and JT Cornelius will step into starting roles after seeing action in 10 or more games last season. Former Purdue Andre Oben is also expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot after one season with the Boilermakers.
Monmouth's defense will need to improve if the Hawks are going to compete in the CAA next season. The defense will be led by linebacker Ryan Moran, who returns with over 170 career tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. There is plenty of buzz surrounding defensive ends Miles Mitchell and Justin O'Bannon. Both players have seen limited action in reserve roles but will be expected to lead the defensive line in 2024.
There are multiple holes to fill in the secondary, but the addition of former Temple defensive back Alex Odom will bring plenty of experience to the unit. Odom recorded 199 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions over four seasons with the Owls. Villanova cornerback Kshawn Schulters started seven games for the Wildcats last season and could step into a starting role next season for the Hawks.
Monmouth added former Bucknell EDGE Tyler Alston and Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard this offseason. Both players earned All-Conference honors at their previous programs, bringing plenty of experience to the front seven. Howard recorded over 130 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.