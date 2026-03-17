2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: San Diego EDGE Malachi Cooper

After finishing his career as a three-time All-PFL selection, Cooper is looking to become only the 3rd former San Diego player to be selected in the NFL Draft. He would join Josh Johnson (2008) and Jamal Agnew (2017) as former Toreros to be drafted.

Career Statistics: 38 games played, 105 total tackles, 49 solo, 26.5 TFLs, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked kick

Accolades: First-Team All-PFL (2025), Second-Team All-PFL (2023, 2024)

Scouting Report:

Malachi Cooper is a versatile edge defender with very good size, outstanding length, and a play style built on power. He plays with strong lower-body strength, balance, and anchoring ability as a run defender.

He is technically sound as a run defender, with good core power that allows him to absorb contact, anchor down, and control blockers when facing combination blocks. He has outstanding length coupled with very good hand placement to set and control the edge. He has heavy hands, a strong punch, and length to generate knockback and help him extend to defeat solo blocking assignments.

He shows the strength to take on the double and upper-body torque to split it. Though he is not an urgent disengager, he showcases violence and power when disengaging from blockers.

He has adequate explosiveness off the ball, average lateral agility, and some stiffness that affects his bend. He has average pursuit speed and short-area burst. His pad level and knee bend are inconsistent when taking on combination blocks.

As a pass rusher, he wins primarily with power and length, and he occasionally showcases quick, power-hand fighting to win his matchups. He does not have a developed pass-rush repertoire and lacks counters off of his initial power moves.

His bend is below average, so he will not consistently bend the hoop to win at the apex of his rush. He does do a good job of attacking half a man to threaten the edge of the pocket. His alignment versatility and strength make him appealing as a pass rusher along the interior and edge.

He projects best as an odd-front defensive end (4i/5-tech) who can set edges and be a pocket collapser in the passing game. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Cooper projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect that fits best in a multiple 3-4 odd front scheme built on powerful linemen that can hold gaps against the run and collapse the pocket as a pass rusher. His size profile and versatility make him an intriguing upside as a high-end rotational player, depending on the team and scheme fit.

Strengths:

Outstanding length and frame

Edge setting ability

Heavy hands

Play strength

Alignment versatility

Weaknesses:

Lateral agility

Overall explosiveness

Pass rush arsenal

Inconsistent pad-level

Best Fit: Multiple 3-4 Odd Front



Stylistic Player Comp: Deatrich Wise Jr.

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