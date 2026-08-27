Behind The Numbers: Week 0 FCS Football Preview (CAA, Patriot League, OVC, MEAC)

Our annual "Behind the Numbers" series is back and in full swing as we have finally reached the start of the 2026 FCS football season. As I noted in the last two articles, we have added a preview series for this season, which will spotlight the biggest games in each conference across the country.

The goal with this new addition is to highlight teams every week and bring you what I think will be the most important statistic to monitor for that specific game. This isn't a comprehensive preview of the game; we will have that in another article each week, but it will allow me to give you important tidbits on a wide variety of games throughout the season.

We kicked off the series with previews of the biggest Big Sky and MVFC games earlier this week, but now we take our series to the East Coast. This edition of "Behind the Numbers" focuses on the CAA, Patriot League, OVC, and MEAC. The games are listed in chronological order and do not include any games against non-Division I opponents.

Maine at Towson

Can new Maine QB Eddie Buehler be effective against Towson's secondary?

Towson quarterback Andrew Indorf is back after leading a Top 5 CAA passing attack last season, averaging 240 yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt as a true freshman. On the other side, Maine will have a new signal-caller with Eddie Buehler, who is replacing a two-year starter in Carter Peevy. While the Tigers will have some new faces in the secondary, the Tigers had the best passing defense in the conference last year, allowing only 6 yards per attempt.

Stony Brook at Delaware State

Who wins the rushing battle?

In 2025, Stony Brook had one of the best rushing defenses in the CAA, allowing only 3.6 yards per carry. Most of that front seven is back, plus they added some very talented players this offseason out of the portal. Delaware State hung its hat on rushing the ball, averaging over 6 yards per carry and nearly 300 yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, Stony Brook struggled to run the ball effectively, averaging only 3.5 yards per carry, which was one of the worst marks in the CAA. Delaware State led the MEAC in rushing defense, but has a ton of turnover on both sides of the ball, including both leading rushers and quarterback Kaiden Bennett. The team that is able to establish the run will have an excellent chance to win this game on Thursday night.

Lafayette at Georgetown

Can the Georgetown offense keep up with Lafayette's offensive output?

Lafayette won this game last year, 42-37, in one of the most entertaining games of the season. The Leopards averaged 7.0 yards per play in conference games last year, which was one of the best offenses in the country, but they do need to replace their starting quarterback and running back. Even with those questions, the projected starter has playing experience, and this offense features one of the best wide receiver rooms in the conference. This game will come down to how well Georgetown's offense operates with a new quarterback at the helm.

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood

Will Lindenwood be able to establish the rushing game?

These two teams played a tight, competitive game last season, which came down to turnovers and special teams. The Bucs outplayed the Lions for most of the game, averaging 6.7 yards per play to 5.1 for Lindenwood. A lot of the issues came on the ground, where Lindenwood was limited to 2.8 yards per carry. Steve Hall missed last season's game, but should be good to go for Thursday's matchup. Both teams have a ton of returning talent, but with new starting quarterbacks on each side, the running game becomes extremely important.

Central Arkansas at No. 23 UT Martin

Can UT Martin find consistent success on the ground?

The Skyhawks leaned heavily on their rushing attack last season as they struggled offensively. I expect that to be a similar story this year, especially with a new starting quarterback and running backs Tommy Ansley and Chris Franklin being two of the best players on this team. The problem is that Central Arkansas has an excellent run defense, which held UAC opponents to only 4.1 yards per carry in 2025. The defensive line is also anchored by Trevion Traylor, who is one of the best defensive tackles in the FCS.

William & Mary at No. 8 Villanova

Can William & Mary stop Villanova's rushing attack and get the Wildcats off the field?

We are all aware of Villanova's quarterback situation. The Wildcats will be breaking in a starter with zero playing experience, but what we do know is that Ja'briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland make one of the best 1-2 punches in the FCS. The offensive line is also very experienced, helping pave the way for the No. 2 rushing attack in the CAA last year.

Defensively, William & Mary really struggled to stop the run, giving up 5.0 yards per carry. If the Tribe have any chance of winning this game, they are going to have to stop the run and put whoever starts at quarterback into 3rd-and-long situations. If the Wildcats can run the ball consistently and control the game, then it could be a long night for the Tribe.

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