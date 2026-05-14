All-Conference Ohio HS Running Back Grayson Davis Commits to Columbia

Powell (OH) Olentangy Liberty High School running back Grayson Davis announced his commitment to Columbia on Saturday.

“The combination of elite academics, Division I football, and the relationships I built with the coaching staff was why I committed. I felt like Columbia was the best overall fit for me, both on and off the field.

"The culture, coaching staff, and opportunity to compete in the Ivy League, while earning a world-class education, along with the blessing of being able to go to school in New York City,” Davis said.

His Recruiting Process & All-Conference Season

He attended a Columbia prospect camp last June 26. After an impressive camp and meeting with head coach Jon Poppe, he received his first Division I offer from the Lions.

“I met with Coach Poppe after I camped there this past summer. That conversation meant a lot to me because I could easily tell he and the coaching staff had spent a lot of time watching my film. He talked about how I would fit into their offense and their culture, and hearing that directly from the head coach really stood out to me. It showed me how much they valued me as both a player and a person.”

Davis, who is a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and runs track, also had offers from Yale, Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, and Butler.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing. It’s definitely been busy, but I’ve enjoyed building relationships with coaches and learning about different programs. Having opportunities from the schools recruiting me schools who offered and are recruiting me means a lot because it shows that both my football and academics are being recognized.

"My family and I have also taken a lot of time throughout the process to learn what makes each school unique and figure out what I like and what fits me best,” said Davis.

Last season, the Patriots finished 8-5, making a run to the regional semifinals before falling to the Olentangy Orange Pioneers, while Davis was named an All-Ohio Capital Conference Second Team selection.

“Last season was a good year for me both as a player and as a leader. Team-wise, it started off a little shaky because we graduated a lot of seniors after winning the state championship the year before. There was definitely an adjustment period for us as we had to grow closer as a team and continue building our culture, but as the season went on, we really came together and made a good run in the playoffs.

"Individually, I felt like I took a big step forward in my overall game. I was able to contribute in multiple ways offensively, and I think my versatility as both a running back and receiving back helped our offense a lot throughout the season.”

𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐎𝐂𝐂 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐬



Congrats to our 2nd Team & Special All-Conference Honors for the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/abW1gG9hcB — Olentangy Liberty Football (@OlibFootball) November 2, 2025

His Recent Visit To Columbia

Davis was in New York at the end of January to visit with the Lions and meet up with Poppe, running backs coach Kenneth Tinsley, and the rest of the staff once again.

“I was able to visit Colombia for a winter workout, and it was a great experience. One of the biggest highlights was getting to see the campus and be around the coaches in person again. I was also able to connect with a lot of the players and really get a feel for the culture and environment around the program. I liked the energy around the team and getting a feel for New York City as well. I spent time connecting with Coach Poppe, Coach Tinsley, and other members of the staff, and they made me feel welcome throughout the entire visit.”

Relationships are always key in recruiting, and the genuine ones Davis has built with Poppe and Tinsley were key in his commitment.

“Coach Tinsley has been great. He’s a genuine guy, and I’ve gotten to spend time with him both on and off the football field. I really appreciate his attention to detail and the way he coaches the running back position. We’ve built a strong relationship throughout the recruiting process.

"My relationship with Coach Poppe has also been really strong. He’s very genuine and easy to talk to, and anytime my family or I had questions, he always made sure they got answered. Anything I needed clarity on, he provided, and that meant a lot to me. Another thing that stood out was hearing how the players talked about him when he wasn’t around.

"They had nothing but positive things to say about Coach Poppe, and that made me feel even better about the program. You can tell he truly cares about building relationships with players and families, and he’s been very consistent throughout the entire process.”

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