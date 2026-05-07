FCS Recruiting Roundup: Texas FCS Programs Offer Top In-State High School Standouts

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With spring football now over, the next phase begins as recruits will now prepare for official visits as early as this weekend. Recruiting, however, is a constant process, with schools continuing to make offers. Let’s take a look at some recruits who have recently received offers from FCS programs.

Wesley Williams | 2027 | OL | 6’5 | 295 lbs | Davenport HS | San Antonio, TX

Williams received his first two offers this week. On Monday, he picked up his first from Incarnate Word after meeting with offensive line coach Nick Young, then on Tuesday from Lamar after meeting with wide receivers coach Jacob Diaz.

“Coach Young came out to watch my spring practice, and afterward, we had a good conversation, and he told me UIW was offering me. The next day, Coach Diaz from Lamar came by and let me know they were going to offer me as well,” Williams said.

“My recruitment has been going well as I’ve had a big jump in it lately. Right now, I’ve got several schools coming through to watch spring practices. I know Baylor’s offensive line coach and Sam Houston are both expected to be out soon, so my recruiting is still on the rise.”

He has yet to lock in any visits.

Zyel Thornton | 2027 | DB | 6’3 | 180 lbs | Liberty Christian HS | Argyle, TX

Thornton picked up his latest offer from Houston Christian on Tuesday after speaking with offensive line coach Nick Franey.

“Coach Franey talked to me after the spring game and told me he likes the way I play and that I am a baller,” Thornton said. “My recruitment is going really well, as I received my first offer from the University of Idaho on May 1.”

Texas State, North Dakota State, and South Dakota are some other schools he is hearing from. Last season, he finished with 23 tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions for the Warriors.

Christian Totten | 2027 | WR | 6’3 | Red Oak HS | Red Oak, TX

Totten received his first Division I offer from Texas Southern on Tuesday after speaking with wide receivers coach Jerwin Wilson.

“I spoke with Coach Wilson, who was basically telling me about the school, their mentality, and the goals they have at TSU,” Totten said. “My recruitment is going well. I am getting a lot of eyes on me from a lot of schools. They didn’t come as fast as I would’ve hoped, but they came and are coming, so the work is paying off.”

He also has an offer from Alcorn State, Division II Texas A&M-Texarkana, and Augustana. Last season, he finished with 20 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns for the Hawks.

Aviance Young | 2027 | ATH | 6’0 | 180 lbs | Brooke Point HS | Stafford, VA

Young received his latest offer from Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, following a conversation with wide receivers coach Tino Smith.

“I previously went on an official visit with my uncle (Eastern Illinois commit and De Anza College wide receiver Dhari Young) and showed Coach Smith my film. He loved it and showed it to the staff as well. He called to offer me, said I was a great player, and it didn’t matter what side I had to play on because I can play either,” Young said.

He has also received offers from Howard, Marshall, Navy, Stonehill, Monmouth, and UAlbany. Last season, he put up strong numbers: 23 receptions for 331 yards and seven touchdowns, completed 13 of 24 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and added 13 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 71 tackles, nine pass breakups, eight interceptions, and five tackles for loss for the Black-Hawks.

Looking ahead, Young will be taking an official visit to Marshall in June.

Thank you lord After an amazing phone call with @coachtinosmith I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive my 7th division 1 offer from eastern Illinois university!!!! @CoachAvianceSr @BrookePoint_FB @1coachreal @WillVapreps @Spotlight39_Pod @hatfieldsports pic.twitter.com/G74mR0hkiA — Aviance Young C/o 2027 ATH⭐️ (@lilav4x) May 6, 2026

John Ramella | 2027 | S/LB | 6’3 | 200 lbs | St. Louis University HS | St. Louis, MO

Ramella picked up his latest offer from South Dakota on Tuesday after he spoke with defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“On Tuesday morning at practice, Coach Machan told me Coach Kirch wanted to talk to me sometime after school. I met with Coach Kirch, who told me about the school, where it’s located, the facilities, and stuff like that, then offered me,” Ramella said. “My recruitment is going well, and I now have four offers.”

He was at Indiana State over the weekend to watch the Sycamores in action.

“Indiana State was nice because it was so much closer compared to all the other schools. It was only about two and a half hours away from me, and I also went by myself without my parents, so it was good to get to see everything myself. The highlights were definitely the scrimmage itself. There was super high intensity, and the defense was hitting, which is my favorite.”

Ramella also has offers from Arkansas State, Northern Illinois, Army West Point, and Navy. Last season, he finished with 46 tackles and two interceptions for the Junior Bills.

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