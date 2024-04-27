2024 NFL Draft: Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie Selected By Chicago Bears In Third Round
Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 75th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-5, 326-pound offensive tackle started 24 career games for the Bulldogs over the past four seasons. He only allowed one sack and 26 total quarterback pressures in 1,595 career snaps in his college career.
Amegadjie earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in back-to-back seasons and was named the Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year last season. He also earned third-team FCS All-American honors from Stats Perform.
"I can't even put it into words," Amegadjie said. "I grew up a Bears fan, watching Devin Hester, playing Madden 08 and 09 with Devin Hester in kickoff mode. This is everything I've ever wanted since I was a little kid. I get to stay home with the team I love."
Amegadjie is from the Chicago area and signed with Yale out of Hinsdale, Illinois. He is the third Yale player to be drafted since 2018, joining Foyesade Oluokun and Rodney Thomas II. He is also the highest Yale NFL Draft selection since 1982.
Amegadjie will join No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Chicago and is expected to compete for a starting position next season. The Bears also selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick.