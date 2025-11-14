Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 12)
Week 12 is one more week closer to getting a true picture of who will be playing for their conference and playoff aspirations. Team’s top players will have to be at their best to give their team the best chance to reach those goals.
This week is highlighted by two players who will need to have big games to help their teams win as the underdogs in their respective matchups. Both players are tops in the FCS at their positions and will look to boost their stock after this weekend.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
Penn at No. 7 Harvard
Prospect To Watch: Jared Richardson (Penn, WR)
Richardson comes into this matchup as my third-ranked FCS prospect and the third-best wide receiver prospect for the 2026 NFL draft. He has been on a career-high trajectory this season. He is on pace to set career highs in receptions, receiving yards (already set career-high), yards after the catch (already set career-high), yards after contact, receiving touchdowns (already set career-high), first downs receiving, explosive receptions (already set career-high), and yards per route run.
Through eight games, Richardson has totaled 60 receptions, 879 yards receiving, 444 yards after the catch, 211 yards after contact, nine receiving touchdowns, 33 first-down receptions, and 22 explosive receptions.
Richardson will face the toughest defense to date at Harvard, which ranks at the top in multiple defensive categories, particularly against the pass. They rank third in passing yards per attempt (5.31), 17th in passing touchdown allowed percentage (3.4%), third in interception percentage (4.9%), fourth in receiving yards after contact per completion allowed (1.58), first in receiving yards after the catch per completion allowed (3.3), third in NFL Passer Rating allowed (59.2), and sixth in explosive plays passing allowed percentage (9.8%).
Harvard has an overall stout defense, but their ability to suffocate offenses’ passing game heavily contributes to their undefeated record. A great performance against this defense will have Richardson heavily in the conversation for WR1 in the FCS.
South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
Prospect To Watch: Mike Lunz II (South Carolina State, EDGE)
Lunz is one of the best additions via the transfer portal in the FCS. The Tulane transfer has hit the ground running in the MEAC. He is a top HBCU prospect and arguably one of the best edge rushers in the FCS this season. He is setting career highs, primarily due to his increased rotational role at his prior institution.
Through ten games, Lunz has totaled 38 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 16 stops, 0.60 average depth of tackle, 46 total pressures, 16.5% pass rush win rate, 18% pressure rate, and a missed tackle percentage of three. His calling card is his stoutness as a run defender and his ability to create a high rate of pressure against opposing offenses.
He will be facing a North Carolina Central offense that is middle of the pack in terms of rushing attack. They rank 62nd in rushing yards per attempt (4.8), 45th in rushing yards before contact per attempt (1.9), 90th in rushing yards after contact per attempt (2.8), and 63rd in explosive plays rushing percentage (15.1). While North Carolina Central has been inconsistent in the run game, its pass protection has been one of the best in the FCS. Their offense is predicated on timing and rhythm, aiding in their 2.59 average time to throw.
The Eagles rank 31st in Sacks allowed percentage (4.2), ninth in QB hits allowed percentage (3.4), 11th in Knockdowns allowed percentage (7.6), fifth in Hurries allowed percentage (12.7), third in plays with a pressure allowed percentage (18.5), and out of 1,898 combined pass blocking snaps by their offensive line, they’ve only been beaten on 53 of those snaps. Lunz against the North Carolina Central offensive line is a matchup between an elite-level pressure creator and an elite-level pressure prevention.
