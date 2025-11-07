Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 11)
Week 11 will feature a series of enthralling matchups that will provide some of the top prospects with the opportunity to deliver huge performances against tough conference competition.
The top two HBCU prospects will face one another in a MEAC matchup on Friday, with a trip to the Celebration Bowl on the line. North Dakota State will face North Dakota in a top-15 matchup that will be major for the top FCS prospect whom the East/West Shrine Bowl has invited. Lastly, an FCS prospect that had a slow start to the year has strung together multiple solid performances and has also already been invited to the East/West Shrine Bowl.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 13 North Dakota
Prospect To Watch: Bryce Lance (NDSU, WR)
Lance has had a solid year through his first nine games of the season. The numbers have not been jaw-dropping in comparison to his dominant season last season, but he has still been productive. He has been targeted 50 times, catching 36 of them, 703 yards receiving, 219 yards after the catch, 141 yards after contact, four receiving touchdowns, and 29 receptions for a first down. His 19 explosive receptions, 14.3 average depth of target, and 19.5 yards per reception showcase his best trait, which is threatening the defense vertically.
He will be facing a North Dakota defense that has been firm against the pass this season. They allow 6.26 receiving yards per attempt, 13 receiving touchdowns, a 3.9% interception percentage, 4.8 receiving yards after the catch per completion, a 72.0 passer rating, and a 10.2% explosive play percentage allowed (ranks 12th in the FCS). A standout performance from Lance against this defense will further establish him as the top FCS prospect.
Delaware State at Morgan State
Prospects To Watch: Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB) and Marquis Gillis (Delaware State, RB)
The No. 1 and No. 2-ranked HBCU prospects clash in Baltimore this Friday. Gillis is leading the charge of a rushing attack that is ranked first in multiple statistical categories. Erick Hunter and the Morgan State defense boast a defense that ranks around the middle of the pack in the FCS in rush defense. Gillis averages 6.6 yards per carry, 5.1 yards after contact per attempt, and 1.4 yards before contact per attempt. Morgan State surrenders 4.7 yards per attempt, 1.5 yards before contact per attempt, and 3.1 yards after contact per attempt.
Hunter has been solid against the run this season, totaling 14 stops (Solo tackle or sack leading to an offensive failure), and an average depth of tackle of 3.2. This matchup between the top linebacker and running back in HBCU football will be highly anticipated and should be one of the better matchups of the season.
No. 17 Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian
Prospect To Watch: Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)
Demmings came into the season as one of the top FCS prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. He had a rough start to the season but has strung together good performances down the stretch. On the season, he has allowed 11 receptions, one touchdown, two interceptions, nine forced incompletions, 32.1 forced incompletions percentage, 38.4 passer rating when targeted, and 0.59 yards allowed per coverage snap.
Demmings faces a very favorable matchup against a struggling Houston Christian offense. Their offense ranks 129th in passing yards per attempt, 129th in passing touchdown percentage, 98th in interception percentage, and 129th in percentage of explosive pass plays. There isn’t a particular offensive weapon for Houston Christian that can threaten Demmings, so this should be his best performance of the season. He will be in the discussion for the top defensive prospect in the FCS.
