Multiple teams across the FCS have been extremely active in the transfer portal this offseason.

Even with the Division I transfer window not opening until Jan. 2, programs can still recruit and sign players from non-Division I levels. It's allowed FCS programs to replace outgoing talent with some of the biggest Division II stars over the past few weeks.

The latest announcement came from Stephen F. Austin, which announced that New Mexico Highlands running back Jeffery "Speedy" Jones has signed with the Lumberjacks.

Jones had one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory, earning AP Division II All-American honors, along with multiple other outlets. He was also named the RMAC Freshman of the Year and earned first-team All-RMAC honors.

Looking good in a better shade of purple, @JJonesjr06!



Welcome to the Piney Woods!#AxeEm x #EastTexasTough pic.twitter.com/kx3AC8oYtD — Lumberjack Football (@SFA_Football) December 28, 2025

In 10 games, Jones recorded 1,722 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 160 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. He broke the program's single-season record for rushing yards and yards per carry, while leading the nation in yards per carry. He also ranked No. 2 nationally with 172.3 rushing yards per game.

In only his second career game, Jones broke the NCAA Division II single-game rushing record with 385 rushing yards against Western New Mexico. He also had four touchdowns in that game, leading the Cowboys to a 69-55 win in Week 2.

Behind Jones' historic season, New Mexico Highlands finished 6-5 overall, the most wins for the Cowboys since 2012.

Stephen F. Austin has carried the momentum of a historic season onto the recruiting trail. The Lumberjacks finished 11-4 overall, winning their first Southland Conference championship since 2010. It was also the program's first perfect season in conference play, finishing 8-0 against SLC opponents.

Jones should have a chance to push for immediate playing time next season. The Lumberjacks are set to lose last season's leading rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, to graduation. He led the team with 1,015 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Barring another year of eligibility, Richard Reese is also expected to graduate this offseason after posting 448 yards and three scores last year.

The Lumberjacks have had plenty of success recruiting former Division II players. Most notably, former Virginia Union cornerback Jalen Mayo earned FCS All-American honors this season. He finished with 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.

Defensive lineman Victor Idusuyi II signed with the Lumberjacks in 2024 after multiple seasons at UTPB. Over the past two seasons, he's recorded 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Safety Rayden Campbell and defensive back JK Moore also signed with SFA as standouts at the Division II level.

Jones will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Lumberjacks.

