Fcs Football Central

2024 North Dakota State Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

NDSU's quarterback Cam Miller (7) gets tackled by an SDSU player on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.
NDSU's quarterback Cam Miller (7) gets tackled by an SDSU player on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA
In this story:

North Dakota State finished last season 11-4 (5-3 MVFC) as the Bison made another run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. The Bison enter Year 1 of the Tim Polasek era after head coach Matt Entz departed for an assistant role at USC.

North Dakota State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Colorado, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for North Dakota State is below.

Dec 20, 2013; Fargo, ND, USA; A general view of the FargoDome during the game between the North Dakota State Bison and the New Hampshire Wildcats.
Dec 20, 2013; Fargo, ND, USA; A general view of the FargoDome during the game between the North Dakota State Bison and the New Hampshire Wildcats. / Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

2024 North Dakota State Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Colorado
Sep. 7: Tennessee State
Sep. 14: at East Tennessee State
Sep. 21: Towson
Sep. 28: at Illinois State
Oct. 5: North Dakota
Oct. 12: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 19: South Dakota State
Oct. 26: at Murray State
Nov. 2: Northern Iowa
Nov. 9: Bye Week
Nov. 16: Missouri State
Nov. 23: at South Dakota

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zach McKinnell

ZACH MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 