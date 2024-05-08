2024 North Dakota State Football Schedule
North Dakota State finished last season 11-4 (5-3 MVFC) as the Bison made another run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. The Bison enter Year 1 of the Tim Polasek era after head coach Matt Entz departed for an assistant role at USC.
North Dakota State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Colorado, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for North Dakota State is below.
Aug. 29: at Colorado
Sep. 7: Tennessee State
Sep. 14: at East Tennessee State
Sep. 21: Towson
Sep. 28: at Illinois State
Oct. 5: North Dakota
Oct. 12: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 19: South Dakota State
Oct. 26: at Murray State
Nov. 2: Northern Iowa
Nov. 9: Bye Week
Nov. 16: Missouri State
Nov. 23: at South Dakota
* Italics indicate conference matchups