2025 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Scoreboard
The 2025 FCS Playoffs kicked off this weekend with eight first-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the Top 8 seeds. Those matchups are also listed below.
Below are the results from all of the first-round games of the 2025 FCS Playoffs.
2025 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (First Round)
No. 9 Rhode Island 27, Central Connecticut State 19
No. 10 Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20
No. 11 South Dakota 38, Drake 17
No. 12 Villanova 52, Harvard 7
North Dakota 31, No. 13 Tennessee Tech 6
No. 14 South Dakota State 41, New Hampshire 3
Yale 43, No. 15 Youngstown State 42
Illinois State 21, No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana 3
Updated Second-Round Matchups:
No. 9 Rhode Island at No. 8 UC Davis (10 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 10 Abilene Christian at No. 7 Stephen F. Austin (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 11 South Dakota at No. 6 Mercer (Noon ET, ESPN+)
No. 12 Villanova at No. 5 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)
North Dakota at No. 4 Tarleton State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 14 South Dakota State at No. 3 Montana (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
Yale at No. 2 Montana State (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 29
Second Round: Dec. 6
Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13
Semifinals: Dec. 20
FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
