2025 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Scoreboard

South Dakota State Jackrabbits wide receiver Jack Smith (19)
South Dakota State Jackrabbits wide receiver Jack Smith (19) / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 FCS Playoffs kicked off this weekend with eight first-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the Top 8 seeds. Those matchups are also listed below.

Below are the results from all of the first-round games of the 2025 FCS Playoffs.

2025 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (First Round)

No. 9 Rhode Island 27, Central Connecticut State 19

No. 10 Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20

No. 11 South Dakota 38, Drake 17

No. 12 Villanova 52, Harvard 7

North Dakota 31, No. 13 Tennessee Tech 6

No. 14 South Dakota State 41, New Hampshire 3

Yale 43, No. 15 Youngstown State 42

Illinois State 21, No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana 3

Updated Second-Round Matchups:

No. 9 Rhode Island at No. 8 UC Davis (10 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 10 Abilene Christian at No. 7 Stephen F. Austin (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 11 South Dakota at No. 6 Mercer (Noon ET, ESPN+)

No. 12 Villanova at No. 5 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)

North Dakota at No. 4 Tarleton State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 14 South Dakota State at No. 3 Montana (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Yale at No. 2 Montana State (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 29

Second Round: Dec. 6

Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13

Semifinals: Dec. 20

FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

