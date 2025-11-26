Fcs Football Central

2025 FCS Playoffs: How to Watch Every First-Round Game

Eight games headline the first round of the 2025 FCS Playoffs, which begin this weekend. The winner of each matchup will advance to face one of the top eight seeds, which received a first-round bye.

Below is the full schedule of first-round games, along with kickoff times, TV information, and series history.

Yale at No. 15 Youngstown State

Kickoff: 11 am CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: First Meeting

Line: Youngstown State (-3.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 2 seed Montana State

Harvard at No. 12 Villanova

Kickoff: 11 am CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: First Meeting

Line: Harvard (-2.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 4 seed Lehigh

Central Connecticut State at No. 9 Rhode Island

Kickoff: 11 am CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: Rhode Island leads 4-1

Line: Rhode Island (-17.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 8 seed UC Davis

New Hampshire at No. 14 South Dakota State

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: South Dakota leads 1-0

Line: South Dakota State (-10.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 3 seed Montana

North Dakota at No. 13 Tennessee Tech

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: First Meeting

Line: Tennessee Tech (-1.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 4 seed Tarleton State

Drake at No. 11 South Dakota

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: Drake leads 11-10

Line: South Dakota (-18.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 6 seed Mercer

Illinois State at No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: Southeastern Louisiana leads 1-0

Line: Southeastern Louisiana (-3.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State

Lamar at No. 10 Abilene Christian

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: ESPN+

Series: Lamar leads 13-10

Line: Abilene Christian (-11.5)

Up Next: Winner at No. 7 seed Stephen F. Austin

2025 FCS Playoff Bracket:

The official 2025 FCS Playoff bracket
The official 2025 FCS Playoff bracket / NCAA

2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 29

Second Round: Dec. 6

Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13

Semifinals: Dec. 20

FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

