2025 North Dakota State Football Preview
2024 Record: 14-2 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Tim Polasek (2nd season, 14-2)
Returning All-Conference Players: Bryce Lance (WR), Logan Kopp (LB), Jackson Williams (RS), Truman Werremeyer (FB), Caleb Bowers (LS)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jack Iuliano (UAlbany, DL), DJ Scott (Kennesaw State, RB), Jaylen Archibald (Air Force, DB), Chance Symons (Arizona State, DE), Alex Elliott (Minnesota, LB), Antoine Booth II (James Madison, DB), Cortez LeGrant (Minnesota, RB)
North Dakota State continues to rewrite the record books at the FCS level. In his first season as head coach, Tim Polasek led the Bison to their 10th FCS national championship, defeating Montana State in Frisco. There's no question about which team should be the preseason favorites going into next season. The Bison return 19 players who played at least 200 snaps last season, highlighted by potential preseason FCS All-Americans Logan Kopp and Bryce Lance.
Everything will start at the quarterback position, where the Bison lose Cam Miller to the NFL. After patiently waiting for his opportunity, it is finally time for Cole Payton to step into the spotlight. He has flashed elite athleticism in a reserve role, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns. The biggest question is his development as a passer. He enters next season with only 58 career passing attempts, in which he totaled 469 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Nathan Hayes could push for playing time, but all signs point toward Payton taking the reins at quarterback.
There will be no shortage of weapons for the new starting quarterback. The Bison return one of the best receiver rooms in the FCS, where four players return after playing over 250 snaps in 2024. The room will be led by breakout sensation Bryce Lance, who set the single-program record with 17 receiving touchdowns, earning first-team All-MVFC honors. RaJa Nelson returns after being limited to eight games due to injury. Senior Chris Harris ranked second on the team in receiving yards, while Mekhi Collins posted over 300 receiving yards as a sophomore. Jackson Williams could also see a larger role after his 687 return yards earned him Freshman All-American honors.
The Bison will have to replace three starters on the offensive line, but there's no reason to question NDSU's development here. Griffin Empey earned Freshman All-American honors after starting 14 games at guard last season. Starting center Trent Fraley also returns after being named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Jack Liwienski started two games at guard due to injury, while offensive tackle Beau Johnson saw limited action as a reserve.
In an unexpected decision, Jerry Rice Award winner CharMar Brown entered the portal, eventually announcing his commitment to Miami. It will force Barika Kpeenu into a bigger role after rushing for 725 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. The Bison lack proven depth behind Kpeenu, which will test the depth of the room. Owen Johnson returns after missing last season, while Barry Kpeenu and freshman Myles Mitchell push for playing time.
The secondary was a major question mark for NDSU before last season, but that is not the case this year. Safety Darius Givance had a breakout year with 45 tackles and two interceptions, while Jaylin Crumby was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team as a freshman. Senior Ryan Jones also returns after starting six games, finishing second on the team in pass breakups.
On top of the experience at safety, the Bison return two starters at cornerback. Jailen Duffie started eight games as a true freshman, showing the potential to be a breakout star. Anthony Chideme-Alfaro also returns after being named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. James Madison transfer Antoine Booth II could push for playing time, while Jaquise Alexander will see a much bigger role after playing in 13 games.
The Bison needed to replace multiple key contributors on the defensive line, but picked up a massive addition with former UAlbany defensive lineman Jack Iuliano. In his first three seasons, he's posted 82 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He will be paired with Toby Anene, who shined during NDSU's postseason run. Anene led the Bison with eight pressures and a win rate of 28% in the national championship win over Montana State.
At defensive tackle, Jaxon Duttenhefer returns after starting nine games in 2024. The potential breakout star of the defense could be Keenan Wilson, who saw action in 15 games as a redshirt freshman. He posted five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in limited action, but could thrive in an expanded role. Logan Larson also returns after serving as a key rotational piece on the interior of the defensive line.
Linebacker may be one of the biggest question marks defensively for the Bison. Senior Logan Kopp is the only returning linebacker who played over 100 snaps last season. Kopp is a two-time All-MVFC selection and led the Bison with 73 tackles, while posting 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three interceptions. Austin Altepeter and Donovan Woolen could assume bigger roles after seeing limited action. Junior Nathaniel Staehling also returns after suffering a season-ending injury against Illinois State.
