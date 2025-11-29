2025 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Preview & Predictions
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Yale Bulldogs
- Youngstown State Penguins
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Southeastern Louisiana Lions
- Harvard Crimson
- Villanova Wildcats
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Lamar Cardinals
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- South Dakota Coyotes
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Rhode Island Rams
- Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Drake Bulldogs
The 2025 FCS Playoffs are finally here. As we do every week, we preview the biggest games of the weekend and make our official predictions.
Let's take a look at all eight first-round games.
2025 Prediction Record: 146-42
2022-24 Record: 382-122
Drake at No. 11 South Dakota
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
It's a rare regular-season rematch in the first round of the playoffs. South Dakota defeated Drake 42-21 earlier this season, but it was never competitive. That was when the Coyotes weren't playing their best football, making this a potential mismatch on Saturday.
Regardless, it was an excellent season for Drake, which won the Pioneer League championship with an 8-4 overall record. Head coach Joe Woodley has won seven consecutive conference titles, dating back to his time at Grand View, where he led the Vikings to the NAIA national championship in 2024.
The Bulldogs run their offense through Nick Herman, who has posted a team-high 960 rushing yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side, linebacker Sean Allison has been excellent, leading Drake with 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions.
South Dakota has found its stride in recent weeks, winning six of the past seven games, including three consecutive over ranked opponents. L.J. Phillips Jr. is becoming a superstar, leading the Coyotes with 1,556 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. The Coyotes dominated on the ground in the first matchup. Can the Bulldogs find a way to slow down the run? That'll be the key to the game.
This one is easy. Give me South Dakota to win comfortably on Saturday.
Prediction: South Dakota (42-14)
Central Connecticut State at No. 9 Rhode Island
Kickoff: 11 am CT (ESPN+)
These two programs met in the first round last season, where Rhode Island defeated CCSU in a competitive 21-17 game. The Blue Devils won the NEC with an 8-4 overall record, while Rhode Island was the outright CAA champion with an 8-0 record in conference play.
The biggest difference from last year's game is the availability of quarterback Devin Farrell, who was sidelined with an injury. Farrell has been spectacular, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He has two explosive weapons on the outside in Marquis Buchanan and Greg Gaines III. The duo has combined for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
CCSU's offense still features Elijah Howard, who was named the NEC Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He led the NEC with 1,078 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. The Blue Devils also feature Donovan Wadley on the outside, who has posted a team-high 455 receiving yards on 20.7 yards per reception. Rhode Island's defense features one of the best EDGE rushers in the country in A.J. Pena, who has posted 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season.
The one mismatch may be CCSU's rushing defense against Rhode Island's offense. The passing attack receives a lot of attention, but Antwain Littleton has had an outstanding season. He's rushed for 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging right at 100 yards per game. If the Blue Devils can't take away the run, this game could get out of hand quickly. Keep an eye on linebacker Jack Stoll, who leads the defense with 86 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.
Don't let last year's game fool you, I think Rhode Island is a better team than last season, while CCSU's defense has probably taken a small step back. I like the Rams to win this one by multiple scores.
Prediction: Rhode Island (38-14)
New Hampshire at No. 14 South Dakota State
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
New Hampshire was one of the last four teams in, finishing 8-4 overall and ending the season on a five-game winning streak. South Dakota State secured its spot with an impressive road win over North Dakota, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Obviously, the biggest storyline will be the availability of quarterback Chase Mason, who has been sidelined since the Murray State game with an injury. Luckily, his availability doesn't really change the outlook of this matchup, because New Hampshire has struggled against the run all season. The Wildcats are allowing over 161.3 rushing yards per game and nearly 5.0 yards per carry.
The Jacks have not found much success on the ground, but may have had a breakout moment against North Dakota last weekend. After some shuffling along the offensive line, the Jacks rushed for over 200 yards against one of the best rushing defenses in the FCS. This game will hinge on Julius Loughridge, who has recorded 916 yards and six touchdowns, finding success in the rushing game.
The key for New Hampshire will be its passing attack, led by quarterback Matt Vezza. He's thrown for 2,625 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Wildcats feature two outstanding wide receivers, Caleb Burke and Chase Wilson, both with over 600 receiving yards.
One concern for the Wildcats will be their rushing attack, which averages only 3.9 yards per carry this season. SDSU's defense has remained stout against the run, holding opponents to 3.7 yards per carry. If New Hampshire is unable to find success on the ground, it'll put even more pressure on Vezza to generate explosive plays over the top. Linebackers Cullen McShane and Joe Ollman have been excellent, playing key roles in the Jackrabbits' defensive success.
It's all about matchups in the FCS Playoffs, and I think SDSU may have received the best possible matchup in the first round. The Jacks should be able to make New Hampshire one-dimensional while controlling the pace of the game through the run game. Give me the Jacks to advance with an impressive win.
Prediction: South Dakota State (27-10)
Lamar at No. 10 Abilene Christian
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
These two teams may have both finished 8-4 overall, but are currently trending in different directions. Lamar has lost three of the past four games, including an upset loss to McNeese to end the regular season. Abilene Christian is on a four-game winning streak, while the Wildcats have won six of their past seven games. The Wildcats also finished the season with four ranked wins, making them an interesting team in the field.
The defensive talent will be on full display on Saturday. Lamar's defense is the reason for many of the program's wins this season. The Cardinals are holding opponents to only 3.9 yards per carry and 174.5 passing yards per game. Safety Kristian Pugh has been excellent, leading the defense with 83 tackles and four interceptions. Ronnie Hamrick II is a playmaker, recording 13 tackles for loss at defensive back, while Andrew Huff is a threat off the edge with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Abilene Christian features one of the best linebacker rooms in the country, led by Rashon Myles Jr. and Will Shaffer. The duo has combined for over 200 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. They also have Chris Wright, who has added 57 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. At safety, Dorian Plumley has been a star with 74 tackles and five interceptions.
This game may come down to which offense can find the most success against this talented defense, which gives the clear advantage to Abilene Christian. Lamar has not scored more than 20 points since Oct. 25, which is putting a ton of pressure on the defense to win games.
The Wildcats are not as explosive as last season, but have found solid success when quarterback Stone Earle plays well. Earle has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,771 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He's added 356 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Wildcats feature a three-player rotation at running back with Rovaughn Banks Jr., E.J. Wilson, and Jordon Vaughn.
Lamar has found a way to defy the odds all season long, but I find it hard to see the Cardinals finding enough offensive success to pull this off on the road. I also think the experience of Earle will be the difference here, as Abilene Christian scores late to escape with a close win.
Prediction: Abilene Christian (24-17)
Harvard at No. 12 Villanova
Kickoff: 11 am CT (ESPN+)
This may be the most evenly-matched game of the first round. Villanova is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning eight consecutive games after a 1-2 start. Harvard started the season 9-0 before losing to Yale in the final week of the regular season, but still secured an at-large bid for its first playoff appearance in school history.
Everything starts with Villanova's ability to establish the run. Even after David Avit's injury, Ja'briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland have really stepped up in his absence, combining for 1,100 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Crimson featured a suffocating rushing defense early this season, but has allowed over 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games.
On the other side, Harvard features one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Jaden Craig. He's completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,762 yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and only five interceptions. The Wildcats are allowing over 7.3 yards per attempt this season, which ranks among the highest among playoff teams.
The overlooked part of this Harvard offense has been the rushing attack, which has topped 100 yards in every game except the loss against Yale. It's been the underrated key for Harvard, led by Xaviah Bascon, who has 624 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Villanova has been solid against the run, holding three of its past four opponents under 100 rushing yards. Linebackers Shane Hartzell and Turner Inge are key players to watch in this matchup.
I've been torn all week on my pick here, but I'm going to lean toward Harvard winning a high-scoring game. I like Craig's experience here against a Villanova secondary that doesn't force many turnovers and has allowed some explosive plays.
Prediction: Harvard (38-34)
Illinois State at No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana
Kickoff: Noon CT
Another very competitive matchup here. Southeastern Louisiana finished 9-1 against FCS opponents but has played only one ranked opponent this season, losing to Lamar 14-12. Illinois State is a bit more battle-tested, finishing 8-3 vs. the FCS, but looked horrible in a 37-7 loss to SIU last weekend. There are also a few uninspiring performances, including a two-point win over North Alabama and allowing 32 points to Murray State.
The matchup to watch is Illinois State's offense against a stout Southeastern defense. Linebacker KK Reno leads the Lions with 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks. The standout on defense is defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor, who leads the team with 12 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. The secondary has also been impressive, holding opponents to 162.4 yards per game and forcing eight interceptions.
For Illinois State, the offense will run through quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, who has thrown for 2,345 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He can also make plays out of the pocket, rushing for 332 yards and six touchdowns. The Redbirds also feature a star at wide receiver in Daniel Sobkowicz, who leads the team with 686 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
My biggest question is Southeastern Louisiana's offense, which has been a bit inconsistent down the stretch. The Lions need a big performance from Carson Camp, who has 1,674 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. His connection with Jaylon Domingeaux is deadly, producing 779 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Illinois State's defense has been solid against the run, allowing 3.9 yards per carry. They've held three of their past four opponents under 100 rushing yards. The issue is that their secondary can be vulnerable at times, allowing nearly 250 passing yards per game. Can Camp and the Southeastern offense take advantage? That could determine who wins this game.
Another pick that has really been tough for me all week. My gut leans toward Illinois State because they have faced a tougher schedule, plus have delivered in the postseason. At the same time, Frank Scelfo is 3-0 in first-round games in the FCS Playoffs. Give me Southeastern Louisiana to get it done at home in an extremely close game.
Prediction: Southeastern Louisiana (28-27)
Yale at No. 15 Youngstown State
Kickoff: 11 am CT (ESPN+)
Yale secured the first-ever auto bid for the Ivy League with a win over Harvard last weekend. The Bulldogs finished 8-2 overall with key wins over Harvard and Penn. Youngstown State has won five of its last six games, including ranked wins over SIU and Illinois State.
All eyes will be on quarterback Beau Brungard, who is the favorite for the Walter Payton Award this season. He's recorded nearly 3,000 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions. The true danger is with his legs, where he's totaled 1,378 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He's surrounded by two elite playmakers in Max Tomczak and Ky Wilson, who have nearly 1,000 combined receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Yale's defense has been solid, but the Bulldogs haven't faced anyone like Brungard. Linebacker Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye will be a key player to watch this weekend. Safety Abu Kamara is one of the best players in the FCS, recording 65 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups. They will also need a big game from Ezekiel Larry, who has a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Youngstown State's defense has not been as stellar, allowing 30 points and over 380 yards per game. The Penguins have really struggled in the secondary, allowing 300 or more yards in the past three games. Quarterback Dante Reno has really found his rhythm, throwing for 2,040 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Nico Brown and Jaxton Santiago can both make plays on the outside, which is something Youngstown State is going to have to stop on Saturday.
This Yale offense also features a powerful downhill rushing attack, led by Josh Pitsenberger, who has 1,238 yards and 15 touchdowns. Youngstown State hasn't been dominant, but the Penguins have been solid against the run. They are going to have to find a way to limit Pitsenberger because Yale's rushing attack leads to explosive plays over the top.
This game is being overlooked by many as a potential upset. Everyone has Youngstown State picked as a lock, but Yale matches up very well on paper. Even though I want to go with the upset, a player like Beau Brungard can really turn the tables in the postseason. Give me Youngstown State to escape with a close win, but don't be surprised to see Yale keep this one more competitive than some are expecting.
Prediction: Youngstown State (28-24)
North Dakota at No. 13 Tennessee Tech
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
Despite going 10-0 vs. the FCS and winning the OVC-Big South, Tennessee Tech wasn't selected as one of the Top 8 seeds. On the other side, North Dakota made the field at 7-5 overall despite losing three of its past four games. The Hawks are the "Close-Loss" kings, losing five games by a combined 17 points.
These defenses are going to be the stars of the game, both ranking among the top defensive units in the country. Tennessee Tech ranks No. 7 nationally in total defense, just four spots ahead of North Dakota at No. 11. Both teams have suffocated opposing rushing attacks, which could put a ton of pressure on the quarterbacks to win the game this weekend.
Jerry Kaminski has been excellent most of the season, completing 60.4% of his passes for 2,360 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He can also make plays with his legs, rushing for 517 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has struggled the past four games, averaging only 192.5 yards per game with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. If Kaminski turns the football over, it could be a long day for the Hawks on Saturday.
As for Tennessee Tech, Kekoa Visperas has completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,486 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 484 yards and three touchdowns with his legs. The one concern for Visperas is ball security; he leads the team with seven fumbles. This game really may come down to which quarterback can protect the football and make the most plays without the help of a rushing attack.
Even with the dominant rushing defenses, both teams have talented running backs who could make an impact given the opportunity. Tennessee Tech's Quintell Quinn and Q'Daryius Jennings have combined for 1,283 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. For North Dakota, it all runs through Sawyer Seidl, who leads the team with 847 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rumors suggest Gaven Ziebarth could return, a huge development for North Dakota's offense.
Both defenses also do an excellent job of getting after the quarterback. Tennessee Tech is No. 2 nationally in sacks per game (3.75), led by defensive end Maurice LaPierre with eight. North Dakota led the MVFC with 34 sacks, led by Lance Rucker and Kaden Vig, who have combined for 17 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
I understand the confidence of some who think North Dakota can win this game comfortably, but I just don't love this matchup for the Hawks, especially with the potential injuries. I trust Visperas to protect the football more than Kaminski, which, combined with some key defensive stops, should be enough for Tennessee Tech to win a tightly-contested game.
Prediction: Tennessee Tech (30-27)
