2025 South Dakota State Football Preview
2024 Record: 12-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Dan Jackson (1st season)
Returning All-Conference Players: Kobe Clayborne (DL)
* Julius Loughridge (Fordham, RB) and Nate Adams (Stephen F. Austin, OL) earned All-Conference honors last season at their previous institutions
Notable Incoming Transfers: Julius Loughridge (Fordham, RB), Nate Adams (Stephen F. Austin, OL), Coleman Kuntz (Sacramento State, TE), Mason Brosseau (Sacramento State, DL), Zayid Aziz (Georgetown, DB), Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Nebraska, WR), Nate White (Wisconsin, RB), Jayden Oliver (Buffalo, DB), Graham Eben (Iowa, LB), Koby Bretz (Nebraska, DB), Jalyn Thompson (Iowa, TE), Alex Bullock (Nebraska, WR), Matthew Goehring (Sioux Falls, LB)
It was a hectic offseason for the Jackrabbits. After a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs, Jimmy Rogers accepted the head coaching job at Washington State. It led to a mass exodus of assistants and over 15 players from last season's roster. Despite the roster turnover, a true championship foundation has been built at South Dakota State, and the expectation is to still compete for a national championship next season.
The Jackrabbits also had a core group of players that decided to return, led by an experienced offensive line unit. Offensive tackles Quinten Christensen and Sam Hagen are back, both starting 12 or more games last season. Guard William Paepke played over 300 snaps last season. The Jackrabbits added Nate Adams from Stephen F. Austin, who earned All-Southland Conference honors in 2024. Adding John Pica from the NAIA level may have flown under the radar, but the two-time All-GPAC selection could compete for immediate playing time.
Running back was set to be a major question mark, but the Jackrabbits made a splash with the addition of Julius Loughridge from Fordham. He's rushed for over 3,000 career yards and was a two-time All-Patriot League selection. He will be joined by Wisconsin transfer Nate White, who turned heads during spring practice. Sophomore Brenden Begeman and redshirt freshman Quinton Renfro will push to find playing time in a rotational role.
One of the most difficult tasks in college football is replacing an all-time great quarterback. The Jackrabbits will face this challenge next season after Mark Gronowski's transfer to Iowa. In his career, Gronowski led the program to back-to-back national titles and won the Walter Payton Award in 2023. One of the biggest developments this offseason was the return of quarterback Chase Mason, who has waited for his opportunity behind Gronowski for the past three years.
Mason showed his elite athleticism last season, rushing for 464 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. He enters next season with only 52 career pass attempts, but drew rave reviews throughout spring practices for his arm strength. He's completed 63% of his passes for 400 yards, three touchdowns, and has yet to throw an interception. Next season will be a major test for Mason's development, but his ceiling makes South Dakota State one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2025.
The Jackrabbits lost All-American Griffin Wilde to the transfer portal, who was the only wide receiver who topped 400 yards in 2024. A new star will have to emerge, but there are plenty of promising options. Senior Grahm Goering returns after posting 360 yards and five touchdowns, while Lofton O'Groske played over 300 snaps last year. Expect multiple transfer additions to make an impact, including Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Nebraska) and Reese Osgood (Iowa). Keep an eye on true freshman Landon Dulaney, a four-star prospect who posted over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior.
Tight end has always been a strength in Brookings and that won't change next season. Junior David Alpers is the top returner, playing over 400 snaps last year. He will be joined by Greyton Gannon, who posted over 100 receiving yards in a reserve role. The Jackrabbits also added Coleman Kuntz from Sacramento State, who was a Preseason All-Big Sky selection last year. An injury ended his 2024 season, but he's recorded 498 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games.
The true strength of this team may be the defensive line, which returns five players who played over 200 snaps last season. It starts with All-MVFC selection Kobe Clayborne, who led the Jacks with 4.5 sacks in 2024. At defensive end, Dawson Ripperda and Reis Kirschenman combined for 33 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Both should find bigger roles next season. The Jackrabbits also added Mason Brosseau from Sacramento State, who started for the Hornets last year. Logan Green and Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten should also find their way into the rotation at defensive tackle.
Experience may be limited at linebacker, but there is no shortage of potential with the returning talent. Chase Van Tol is the only returner who played over 200 snaps last year, but is primed for a breakout season as the full-time starter. Junior Joe Ollman generated some buzz during spring practice, but the gem of the offseason could be Matt Goehring from Sioux Falls. He earned All-NSIC honors in back-to-back seasons, totaling 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five interceptions. Bryce Johnson and Cullen McShane are other names to watch and could be important rotational players.
It will be a completely revamped secondary for the Jackrabbits after the departure of all four starters and multiple key rotational players. Cornerback Aydan Dautermann is the most experienced returner, playing over 180 snaps in 2024. Myles Taylor and Jalen B. Lee saw limited action last year, but expect a large number of transfers to push for playing time.
Former Bemidji State cornerback Isaiah Johnson is a projected starter with over 30 games of experience. He earned first-team All-NSIC honors after leading the team with four interceptions. Zayid Aziz transferred from Georgetown, seeing action in 20 games over the past two seasons. He posted 37 tackles and led the Hoyas with eight pass breakups in 2024. Former Buffalo defensive back Jayden Oliver brings much-needed starting experience after missing last season with an injury.
