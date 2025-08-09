2025 Southern Illinois Football Preview
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Nick Hill (10th season, 48-56)
Returning All-Conference Players: N/A
*Matthew McClelland (Morehead State, S) and Noah Friedt (St. Thomas, DT) earned All-Conference honors last season at their previous institutions
Notable Incoming Transfers: Fabian McCray (Jackson State, WR), Donnie Wingate (Lindenwood, DE), Matthew McClelland (Morehead State, DB), Jagger Williams (Utah Tech, DB), Jackson Parker (UAlbany, WR), Ethan Goodin (Austin Peay, OL), Ty Walls (Oklahoma State, WR), Naz Hill (Wyoming, DB), Antonio Ross Jr. (Jackson State, OL), Bernadin Fleurima (Robert Morris, DT), Noah Friedt (St. Thomas, DT)
After two impressive wins over Austin Peay and Incarnate Word, injuries derailed a promising season for Southern Illinois. The Salukis lost key contributors at multiple positions, including losing multiple quarterbacks, leading to a six-game losing streak. Now fully healthy, the Salukis return nearly 20 significant contributors and are projected to make a push for a spot in the FCS Playoffs.
There's no shortage of hype surrounding quarterback DJ Williams, who looked impressive in the first three games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He passed for 571 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, adding another 242 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He turned heads in a major top 15 win over Incarnate Word, earning him MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. If Williams can stay healthy for a full season, this team could be one of the more intriguing teams to watch in the MVFC race.
Williams will be surrounded by plenty of talent at wide receiver, including Vinson Davis III, who started 10 games in 2024. He's been a top target for the Salukis for two seasons, including two years ago when he was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Tight end Aidan Quinn missed most of last season with an injury, but posted 348 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. Senior Tae Marrero Jr. is expected to push for a starting role, joining the team last year from Charleston, where he had nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Jay Jones also returns after playing more than 200 snaps, ending the season with 132 yards and one touchdown.
The Salukis added former Jackson State wide receiver Fabian McCray via the transfer portal. McCray was limited due to injuries in 2024, but led the Tigers with 584 yards and four touchdowns the year prior. He's joined by UAlbany transfer Jackson Parker, who posted 1,224 yards and five touchdowns during his stint with the Great Danes.
Southern Illinois struggled to establish its rushing attack last year. Lashaun Lester is the most experienced returning running back, posting 210 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Lester has shown flashes, but will need to be a more consistent threat for the Salukis. Duquesne transfer Edward Robinson redshirted last season, but was an All-NEC selection in 2023, rushing for 662 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Jimmy Athans was a rotational piece last season, playing roughly 110 snaps. The Salukis also added Chandler Chapman this offseason, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns at the JUCO level.
Cameron Dye and Noah Fenske return after playing roughly 600 snaps last season, both starting eight or more games. Senior Derek Harden Jr. was a starter in 2023, but was limited to only two games last year. He's started 19 games at left guard over the past three seasons, including all 12 two years ago. Blaine Halley played nearly 100 snaps as a true freshman and should push for more playing time this year. The Salukis added three promising Division I transfers, including Jackson State guard Antonio Ross Jr. and Austin Peay's Ethan Goodin, but both redshirted as true freshmen in 2024.
The defense will be headlined by an extremely talented linebacker room. Shug Walker and Chris Presto combined for 123 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two interceptions. They are the only two defensive returners who played over 540 snaps last season. Senior Colin Bohanek suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, but earned MVFC All-Newcomer honors in 2023 with 62 tackles, 6,5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He was also an All-OVC performer at Eastern Illinois, where he started 22 consecutive games.
The defensive line will feature five players who played over 190 snaps last year, including Peyton Reeves, who started five games. He's joined by Amir Dwight, who played over 270 snaps as a redshirt freshman. Senior Vontrell Chairse joined the Salukis from Toledo, posting 16 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in nine games. Defensive end Caden Reeves started five games, totaling 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Jake Parrella added 14 tackles in 11 games of action.
The Salukis added three FCS transfers who are expected to push for starting roles on the defensive line. St. Thomas transfer Noah Friedt was an All-PFL selection after posting 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also earned All-PFL honorable mention honors in 2023, posting 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Robert Morris transfer Bernadin Fleurima Jr. played over 800 snaps the past three years, where he posted 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Lindenwood transfer Donnie Wingate brings 24 games of experience, totaling 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
At cornerback, Jeremiah McClendon and Sebastian Vargas started four games last year, each playing over 270 snaps. McClendon had 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception, while Vargas added 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. Junior Vinny Pierre Jr. is the most experienced returning safety, playing 120 snaps, posting 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception. Senior Cejai Parson made two starts at cornerback, but offers the versatility to play safety or corner.
The Salukis made a splash by signing Morehead State transfer Matthew McClelland, who was a first-team All-PFL selection in 2024. He led the Pioneer League in tackles (109) and interceptions (4), adding eight pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss. Utah Tech transfer Jagger Williams also joins the secondary after playing in 34 career games for the Trailblazers. Over four years, Williams posted 103 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
