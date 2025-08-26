Week 1 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Fcs Football Central

South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Chase Mason (7)
After Week 0 served as a small appetizer, but now we get a loaded slate of games for Week 1.

Week 1 is headlined by two ranked matchups, starting with No. 25 Richmond traveling to No. 14 Lehigh. It's a major Patriot League matchup and a rematch of last year's first-round game, where Lehigh stunned the Spiders. No. 15 Sacramento State also travels to No. 3 South Dakota State, which serves as the head coaching debut for Brennan Marion.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 1 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Mercyhurst at Youngstown State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Lafayette at Bowling Green (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Delaware State at Delaware (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Towson at Norfolk State (6 pm CT, ESPNU)

West Georgia at Samford (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Oklahoma State (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Elon at Duke (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Central Arkansas at Missouri (6:30 pm CT, SEC Network)

No. 23 Stephen F. Austin at Houston (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Northwestern State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alabama State at UAB (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Stony Brook at San Diego State (9 pm CT, Mountain West Network)

Friday, Aug. 29

Campbell at No. 9 Rhode Island (5 pm CT, FloSports)

No. 10 Tarleton State at Army (5 pm CT, CBS Sports Network)

No. 22 Monmouth at Colgate (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Florida International (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Saturday, Aug. 30

No. 1 North Dakota State at The Citadel (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Duquesne at Pittsburgh (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network)

No. 25 Richmond at No. 14 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Merrimack at Kent State (11 am CT, ESPN+)

VMI at Navy (11 am CT, CBS Sports Network)

Georgetown at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Butler at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

William & Mary at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Fordham at Boston College (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cumberland at No. 21 Tennessee Tech (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at No. 17 Jackson State (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (2 pm CT, ACC Network)

No. 4 South Dakota at Iowa State (2:30 pm CT, FOX)

Bucknell at Air Force (2:30 pm CT, CBS Sports Network)

Holy Cross at Northern Illinois (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 Montana State at Oregon (3 pm CT, Big Ten Network)

Howard at Florida A&M (3 pm CT, ESPNU)

Maine at Liberty (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Chattanooga at Memphis (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southern at Mississippi Valley State (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Murray State at ETSU (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

New Hampshire at North Carolina Central (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 Illinois State at Oklahoma (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at No. 18 Western Carolina (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at Iowa (5 pm CT, FS1)

Presbyterian at No. 11 Mercer (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at James Madison (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at South Carolina State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 15 Sacramento State at No. 3 South Dakota State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Dakota at Kansas State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at Western Kentucky (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at No. 5 Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

SEMO at Arkansas State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Thomas More at No. 20 Southern Illinois (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Morgan State at South Alabama (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at Troy (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Louisiana Christian at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Sul Ross State at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at San Diego (7 pm CT, TBA)

Lamar at North Texas (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern (7 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 16 Abilene Christian at Tulsa (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at New Mexico (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Idaho at Washington State (9 pm CT, The CW)

No. 19 Northern Arizona at Arizona State (9 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 UC Davis at Utah Tech (9 pm CT, ESPN+)

