Week 1 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
After Week 0 served as a small appetizer, but now we get a loaded slate of games for Week 1.
Week 1 is headlined by two ranked matchups, starting with No. 25 Richmond traveling to No. 14 Lehigh. It's a major Patriot League matchup and a rematch of last year's first-round game, where Lehigh stunned the Spiders. No. 15 Sacramento State also travels to No. 3 South Dakota State, which serves as the head coaching debut for Brennan Marion.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 1 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Mercyhurst at Youngstown State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lafayette at Bowling Green (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Delaware State at Delaware (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Towson at Norfolk State (6 pm CT, ESPNU)
West Georgia at Samford (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Oklahoma State (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Elon at Duke (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at Missouri (6:30 pm CT, SEC Network)
No. 23 Stephen F. Austin at Houston (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Northwestern State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State at UAB (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Stony Brook at San Diego State (9 pm CT, Mountain West Network)
Friday, Aug. 29
Campbell at No. 9 Rhode Island (5 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 10 Tarleton State at Army (5 pm CT, CBS Sports Network)
No. 22 Monmouth at Colgate (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at Florida International (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Saturday, Aug. 30
No. 1 North Dakota State at The Citadel (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Duquesne at Pittsburgh (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network)
No. 25 Richmond at No. 14 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Kent State (11 am CT, ESPN+)
VMI at Navy (11 am CT, CBS Sports Network)
Georgetown at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Butler at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
William & Mary at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Boston College (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cumberland at No. 21 Tennessee Tech (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at No. 17 Jackson State (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (2 pm CT, ACC Network)
No. 4 South Dakota at Iowa State (2:30 pm CT, FOX)
Bucknell at Air Force (2:30 pm CT, CBS Sports Network)
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 Montana State at Oregon (3 pm CT, Big Ten Network)
Howard at Florida A&M (3 pm CT, ESPNU)
Maine at Liberty (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Chattanooga at Memphis (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Mississippi Valley State (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Murray State at ETSU (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at North Carolina Central (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 Illinois State at Oklahoma (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at No. 18 Western Carolina (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at Iowa (5 pm CT, FS1)
Presbyterian at No. 11 Mercer (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at James Madison (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at South Carolina State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 Sacramento State at No. 3 South Dakota State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Dakota at Kansas State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at Western Kentucky (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at No. 5 Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
SEMO at Arkansas State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Thomas More at No. 20 Southern Illinois (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at South Alabama (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Troy (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Louisiana Christian at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Sul Ross State at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at San Diego (7 pm CT, TBA)
Lamar at North Texas (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern (7 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 16 Abilene Christian at Tulsa (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at New Mexico (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Idaho at Washington State (9 pm CT, The CW)
No. 19 Northern Arizona at Arizona State (9 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 UC Davis at Utah Tech (9 pm CT, ESPN+)
