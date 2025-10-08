Week 7 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Three ranked matchups headline the Week 7 slate this weekend, including a massive MVFC matchup between No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 8 Southern Illinois. The Bison have won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including four consecutive since 2021.
No. 14 Nothern Arizona travels to No. 6 UC Davis in an important Big Sky matchup. No. 19 Abilene Christian aims to win its third Top 25 game of the year against No. 21 West Georgia, which is aiming to rebound from a loss to Austin Peay last week.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 7 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 7 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 10
Brown at Bryant (6 pm CT, FloSports)
Marist at Penn (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cornell at No. 22 Harvard (6 pm CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercyhurst at Wagner (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
No. 25 Mercer at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Lehigh at Columbia (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)
Maine at Merrimack (Noon CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 23 South Dakota at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Presbyterian at Butler (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Sacred Heart (Noon CT, ESPN+)
St. Thomas at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at No. 17 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)
Richmond at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at Wofford (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Yale at Dartmouth (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at Hampton (1 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 19 Abilene Christian at No. 21 West Georgia (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Dayton at Valparaiso (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Villanova at Elon (1 pm CT, FloSports)
Central Connecticut State at Robert Morris (1 pm CT, NEC Front Row)
No. 12 Monmouth at Towson (1 pm CT, FloSports)
Valdosta State at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Furman at Western Carolina (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at No. 5 Montana State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Illinois at UT Martin (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Northern Iowa at No. 2 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at Florida A&M (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Southern at Bethune-Cookman (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Alabama State at No. 15 Jackson State (2:30 pm CT, ESPNU)
VMI at ETSU (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Southern Illinois at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at No. 4 Montana (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at SEMO (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at North Alabama (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at No. 13 North Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 11 Idaho (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Drake at San Diego (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Grambling State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 14 Northern Arizona at No. 6 UC Davis (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Lamar at East Texas A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 Illinois State at Murray State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Houston Christian (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Sacramento State at Weber State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 3 Tarleton State at Utah Tech (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
