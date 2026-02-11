2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State RB Barika Kpeenu

Barika Kpeenu had to wait his turn at North Dakota State, but delivered in his final season with an FCS All-American campaign.

Kpeenu finished with 20 touchdowns in 2025, the most by an NDSU running back since 2014. He also leaves Fargo as a two-time FCS national champion, in which he played a key role in NDSU's 2024 championship run.

Career Statistics: 47 games played, 434 carries, 2,283 rushing yards, 32 rushing TDs, 35 receptions, 369 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Accolades: First-Team All-MVFC (2025), Third-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), Third-Team Phil Steele FCS All-American (2025), American Bowl Invitee (2026)

Scouting Report:

Barika Kpeenu is a running back with above-average size, a powerful build, and a one-cut running style that operates effectively downhill. His early burst is solid, and his ability to slip through tight creases helps him routinely fight for positive yardage.

Kpeenu invites contact with tacklers, finishing with a forward lean, quality leg drive, and contact balance. He’s a functional straight-line athlete whose closing burst is strong, coupled with his ability to gain yardage after contact.

There isn’t much wiggle in his game due to his lack of lateral agility and stiffness as a runner. His change of direction, twitch, and breakaway speed are below average, hindering his wide-zone running scheme. He performs well downhill, quickly diagnosing openings. Multiple cuts tend to make him hesitate when running.

As a receiver, he offers soft hands for swings and dump-offs, but his limited agility in space limits his run-after-catch ability. In pass protection, he shows effort and is a willing pass protector, but his technique will need refinement to maintain block sustainability.

He is best suited for a power/gap system where his power, toughness, and finishing ability allow him to wear down a defense. Kpeenu projects as a 2nd-tier league adequate starter prospect.

Projection:

Barika Kpeenu is a running back who projects as a 2nd-tier, league-adequate starter prospect. The scheme best suited for his play style is a downhill, gap, and inside zone. That scheme will allow him to be a tone-setting back and a very good one in short-yardage situations. There is a chance a team will bring him in for camp purposes, but he can be an immediate starter in other leagues.

Strengths:

Power running style

Contact balance

Decisive one-cut ability

Functional straight-line athlete

High-effort runner

Soft hands

Weaknesses:

Lateral agility

Upright running style

Top-end speed

Route running

Pass protection technique

Best Fit: Gap and Inside Zone Hybrid



Stylistic Player Comp: Peyton Barber

