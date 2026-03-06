2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Rhode Island LB A.J. Pena

After a historic career with the Rams, Pena is looking to become the first Rhode Island player to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2020. He would also be the first defensive player from Rhode Island to be drafted since Steve Furness in 1972.

Career Statistics: 50 games played, 235 total tackles, 124 solo, 65.5 TFLs, 38 sacks, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick

Accolades: First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2024, 2025), First-Team AP FCS All-American (2024, 2025), CAA Defensive Player of the Year (2025), First-Team All-CAA (2024, 2025), Third-Team All-CAA (2023)

Scouting Report:

A.J. Pena is an edge rusher with a hot motor and a violent play style, consistently a disruptive player against the run and pass. He is below average in size and length for the position, but overcomes those limitations with urgency in his disengagement and a strong core.

Pena has good hand placement when attacking blockers, balance at the point of attack, and is able to generate knockback on the edge against tackles and tight ends.

His lack of mass and length limits his ability to anchor against combination blocks. He shows a good initial surge but struggles to hold the point against run blockers. He shows above average change of direction coupled with adequate backside pursuit speed when he is a free-hitter. He does a good job of taking angles and slashing gaps to generate dysfunction in the backfield.

As a pass rusher, he wins with his motor, quickness, and power to condense the exterior of the pocket. He is effective on stunts and loops, while having good timing on his inside counters. His pass rush repertoire needs refinement to find more ways to win.

Bull rush is his most effective pass rush move. His lack of length put him in unnecessary stalemates when bull rushing pass blockers, and he lacks the fluidity to bend a tight hoop at the apex of his rush. He can be serviceable in coverage, but should not be asked to drop into coverage frequently.

He projects as an odd-front outside linebacker or Sam backer in an even front. Pena projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Pena projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect that fits best in an attack-style odd front as an outside linebacker or a Sam backer hybrid in an even front scheme. His motor and feel as a run defender will make him a priority free agent with upside as a quality rotational piece. He can be an immediate starter on the second-tier league level as well.

Strengths:

High motor and urgency

Violence

Quick disengager

Initial burst and gap penetration

Stunting

Weaknesses:

Size and length

Anchor

Mass and strength to set the edge

Pass rush arsenal

Coverage limitations

Best Fit: Attacking, Pressure-Based Odd-Front, 4-3 Multiple



Stylistic Player Comp: Sutton Smith

