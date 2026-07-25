2026 Southern Illinois Football Preview: Can The Salukis Return To The FCS Playoffs?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with Southern Illinois, which looks to make some noise in the MVFC race behind All-American quarterback DJ Williams.

Southern Illinois enters Year 11 under head coach Nick Hill, but is still searching for its breakthrough season. Since their turnaround in 2019, this has been a very solid MVFC program, but they've never made it past the second round, outside of the limited spring season, and have finished .500 in MVFC play in 3 of the past 4 seasons. In fact, the Salukis are 27-27 in conference since 2019.

Last year came with plenty of highs and lows. The Salukis were led by a high-powered offense, but were plagued by a defense that struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone.

Southern Illinois ranked 12th nationally in scoring offense (36.4 PPG) and 9th nationally in yards per play (6.84). It was truly an elite offense, but the defense ranked 74th in yards per play allowed (5.85). It was even worse in conference play, ranking 8th among all other MVFC teams.

For this team to put it all together, the Salukis will need to replicate last season's offensive success, while hoping the defense can return to its 2023 form, when they held opponents to 4.5 yards per play.

Let's take a deep dive into Southern Illinois ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 7-5 (4-4 MVFC)

Head Coach: Nick Hill (11th season, 55-61)

Returning All-American Contributors: DJ Williams (QB)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Markell Quick (Chattanooga, WR), Allen Middleton (Bowling Green, WR), Luis Gastelum (UAlbany, OL), Lance Bassett (North Alabama, DL), Joshua Newkirk (Lindenwood, CB), Caleb Saner (Southwest Baptist, EDGE), Cole Lalama (Western New Mexico, LB), ShuMond Johnson (Troy, DT), Traivon Dyson (UNLV, WR), Quinten Wagers (Ohio Dominican, DE), Aiden Showers (Edward Waters, WR)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Quarterback

The biggest part of that elite offense in 2025 was quarterback DJ Williams, who was one of the most dominant, dynamic players in the country. He racked up over 800 rushing yards, 2,800 passing yards, and 40 total TDs with only 5 INTs. The only real question for Williams is, can he work to maintain a better efficiency in conference play?

His completion percentage dipped from close to 70% in non-conference play to about 60% in MVFC play. His passer efficiency also dipped, which could be due to the obvious increase in competition that can be found in the MVFC; a slight dip would be expected. If he can narrow that gap, even a small amount, then Williams is a real threat to win the Walter Payton Award.

I also wonder if head coach Nick Hill takes some of the rushing load away from Williams to keep him 100% healthy late in the season. Jake Curry will be the backup for the second consecutive season. He started five games in 2024, throwing for 931 yards and 3 TDs, while rushing for 3 TDs.

Running Back

It may have gone under the radar last season, but the Salukis arguably had the best rushing attack in the MVFC. Southern Illinois averaged an incredible 6.0 yards per carry in conference play, which led all teams in the MVFC.

Obviously, this was heavily supported by how dangerous DJ Williams is in the plus-one run game, but Eddie Robinson and Chander Chapman had excellent seasons. Both players return after combining for 1,120 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs last year. They both averaged over 6.0 yards per carry, including Robinson's 7.2 yards per carry, which led all RBs for the Salukis.

Behind Robinson and Chapman, senior Lem Wash also returns after serving as an experienced rotational player in the third-string spot. He's a former South Dakota transfer who finished with 112 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs in only 30 carries last season. There's a ton of continuity here for the Salukis, especially with Chapman and Robinson's significant starting experience.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The wide receiver room is where a lot of the experience runs out, leaving major question marks for the Salukis. None of last season's Top 5 wide receivers return, along with the Salukis' top tight ends. They did add two proven transfers, which should stabilize the position as both project as immediate starters.

Allen Middleton returns to Southern Illinois after spending one season at Bowling Green. He had over 400 receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs as a redshirt freshman in 2024, averaging over 13 yards per reception. They'll need him to step into an even bigger role next year.

Chattanooga transfer Markell Quick also joins the room after posting 686 receiving yards and 4 receiving TDs on 37 receptions last year. He was also a former All-MEAC selection at North Carolina Central in 2024, where he had 527 yards and 5 TDs on only 26 catches. At 5-10, 167 lbs, he projects as a dangerous slot option for the Salukis.

Travion Dyson transfers in from UNLV, where he did not see much action over the last two seasons. He was previously a standout at the Division II level, posting 649 receiving yards and 8 TDs in 2023. The rest of the room is filled with first or second-year players, outside of Kyle Thomas, who is looking to earn a bigger role after seeing limited action in 2025.

The Salukis will need to find a breakout star who could thrive in a WR3 or WR4 role next season. Edward Waters transfer Aidan Showers is an intriguing player at 6-3, 185 lbs, after posting 264 yards and 2 TDs as a true freshman last year. The tight room is a complete unknown with two redshirt freshmen and a true freshman fighting to earn a starting role. Keep an eye on Karsen Konkel and Aiden Moriarty here.

Offensive Line

As I mentioned earlier, the Salukis have four returning offensive linemen with starting experience from last season. Guard Derek Harden Jr. (6-3, 330) and tackle Blaine Halley (6-7, 300) were full-time starters, while Jacob Katauskas (6-4, 310) played in nine games with one start as a redshirt freshman.

Coleon Smith (6-6, 310) also returns after starting the first four games at left tackle, but missed the remainder of the year with an injury. The only position without returning starting experience is center, but sophomore Ostyn Friday (6-2, 285) appeared in four games last year and should push for that job.

The Salukis also added UAlbany transfer Luis Gastelum (6-3, 287), who played in 12 games for the Great Danes last year. Illinois transfer Kellen Francis (6-5, 320) played in 3 games at the FBS level, but is a former All-KJCC selection at the JUCO level. He could offer depth at either guard spot, potentially even pushing for a starting role.

The rest of the room is quite young with several promising pieces who appear ready to be developed behind the returning starters.

Defensive Line

This unit doesn't return a ton of contributors from last year, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, because this group needs to be way better in 2026. The Salukis had the worst rushing defense in MVFC play, allowing 5.6 yards per carry. They were also one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the country, failing to generate many negative plays.

The two most experienced returners are senior defensive end Jake Parrella and junior defensive tackle Amir Dwight. Parrella is a solid player, but didn't make a huge impact with only 4 TFLs and 2 sacks. On the other hand, Dwight might be the best returning defensive lineman and should bring a strong interior presence. He finished last year with 20 total tackles, 4 TFLs, and 3 sacks in only 357 snaps.

Redshirt freshman Lukus McDaniels and Southwest Baptist transfer Caleb Saner are two players with real breakout potential. McDaniels played in 11 games (220 snaps) as a redshirt freshman and has excellent size at 6-6, 250 lbs. Saner was incredibly productive at the Division II level, posting 20.5 TFLs and 9 sacks last season.

The Salukis also added North Alabama transfer Lance Bassett, who played over 250 snaps for the Lions last season. Troy transfer ShuMond Johnson is a young player with a ton of potential, but brings elite size at 6-5, 310 lbs to the interior of this defensive line unit.

Sophomore Camron Miller and redshirt freshman Nate Tronzo are two young players who didn't play much last season, but have the potential to be key rotational pieces in 2026. The Salukis could use a breakout season from a few of these new additions or younger players to really elevate the room, and the potential for that seems to be there.

Linebackers

The linebacker room is probably the most experienced unit on this defense, which is promising since it was the best part of this defense last year. Chris Presto is one of the best players on this defense, posting 59 total tackles and 2 INTs in 2025. He's an incredibly versatile player as he is effective against the run, while also doing an excellent job in coverage.

Andrew Behm returns as the starter at MIKE after totaling 61 tackles and 3 TFLs in only 8 games last season. He gives this group the needed veteran leadership and will have monster numbers if he can stay healthy. Ben Fiegel started to break into the rotation during the second half of the season as a sophomore, finishing the year as one of the highest-graded players on the defense.

Western New Mexico transfer Cole Lalama is an extremely intriguing portal addition. He's posted 246 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 5 forced fumbles over the past three seasons. He was named the LSC Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023 and followed that up with second-team All-LSC honors in 2024.

The rest of the room is extremely unproven. Charles Whelpley and Miles Wash are two names to keep an eye on as young players who could fill an important backup role next season.

Defensive Backs

Safety Vinny Pierre Jr. and cornerback Gavin Shepard give this unit a solid foundation of returning talent. Pierre Jr. isn't afraid to stick his nose in the box, finishing with 71 total tackles, but the Salukis will want him to improve in coverage. He still posted 2 INTs and 4 PBUs in 12 games last year.

Shepard is the real potential star, who flew under the radar in 2025 despite starting all 12 games as a redshirt freshman. He graded out as one of the best players on the defense, finishing with 28 total tackles and 5 PBUs. There is a real question about who will step up at the other starting cornerback spot.

Sophomore Cameron Cason may be the answer unless one of the other unproven players or incoming transfers takes a big step forward. Cason showed some promise in limited action, playing nearly 200 snaps over 11 games, in which he posted 12 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and 1 INT. The Salukis will also want to see Naz Hill or Lindenwood transfer Joshua Newkirk step into a bigger role in 2026.

At safety, the Salukis will be looking for a new starter next to Pierre Jr. This appears to be more straightforward with Matthew McClelland returning after missing last season. He saw action in 24 games over three seasons at Morehead State, including his first-team All-PFL campaign in 2024. He ended that season with 109 total tackles, 4 INTs, and 8 PBUs.

Season Outlook

This is a big season for the Salukis. It's one that they need to take advantage of while they have an All-American talent at quarterback like DJ Williams. While there are some questions at receiver, this should be one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS once again, which should lead to another dominant offensive season.

The real ceiling of this team will be determined by what strides the defense is able to make. The Salukis have decided to ride with a young, fairly inexperienced, but talented defense. I think the ceiling of this group is much higher than last year, but there's no guarantee that it all comes together, especially with any injuries, due to the questions about the overall depth.

The positive news is that they should be favorites against all three of their FCS non-conference opponents. It will give the Salukis a nice runway to build experience for some of their new pieces. In conference play, they get Youngstown State, South Dakota State, and Illinois State at home. To make the playoffs, the Salukis will almost certainly have to win at least five conference games, which includes wins over the bottom three teams in the MVFC, along with two wins against the top contenders.

The pressure is on head coach Nick Hill and this coaching staff to finally get it done in 2026.

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