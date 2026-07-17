2026 Youngstown State Football Preview: Can The Penguins Make A Championship Run?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Youngstown State Penguins, who are a popular preseason dark horse pick to make some noise in the FCS playoffs next season.

The Penguins returned to the FCS playoffs last season, but suffered a devastating loss to Yale in the first round after blowing a 28-point lead in the second half. It really overshadowed an excellent season for this program, which saw Beau Brungard win the Walter Payton Award and multiple emerging stars earn FCS All-American honors.

Youngstown State looks to turn the page, but the Penguins will enter this season with much higher expectations after retaining 10 significant contributors from one of the best offenses in the country, including Brungard and All-American left tackle Desmeal Leigh.

There are a few major questions that will have to be answered defensively, but the expectation is that this team is talented enough to challenge for the MVFC title and make a real run in the postseason, which hasn't happened since 2016.

Let's take a deep dive into Youngstown State ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 8-5 (5-3 MVFC)

Head Coach: Doug Phillips (6th season, 31-35)

Returning All-Conference Players: Beau Brungard (QB), Desmeal Leigh (OT), Mike Wells (EDGE), Jaden Gilbert (RB), Andrew Lastovka (K)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Dev Holman (Butler, DB), Jordan Pritchard-Sewell (Holy Cross, DT), Lorenzo Jenkins (Bethune-Cookman, WR), Raleigh Collins III (New Hampshire, DB), Connor Smith (Assumption, WR), Julius Jackson (Washburn, DB), Aidan Stephens (Yale, WR), Cam Smith (Iowa State, DB), Aidan Fisher (Tiffin, LB), Bryan Hunt (Findlay, WR), Stanley Clyne (Cincinnati, DB), Lynn Wyche-El (Grand Valley State, WR), Dorian Williams (Ohio State, WR), Vince Luce (Robert Morris, OL), Darvens Tunis (Shippensburg, DB)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Quarterback

At this point in the offseason, there's really not much more I can say about quarterback Beau Brungard that I haven't already said. He put together a dominant season with 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 1468 rushing yards, and 27 rushing TDs. There were multiple games that the Penguins don't win without Brungard's playmaking ability, making him one of the most valuable players in the country.

Going into last year, we knew about his rushing ability, but he was extremely inconsistent as a passer over his first two seasons, but that all changed in 2025. He was effective, efficient, and accurate, which elevated his game to another level. Now, the challenge is going to be turning that elite on-field production into wins against the elite teams in the subdivision.

Behind Brungard, there isn't much proven experience, but the Penguins do have a talented group of signal-callers ready to step up. Cincinnati transfer Zebulin Kinsey was a highly-touted 3-star prospect and redshirted with the Bearcats in 2025. Redshirt freshman Malachi Lewis is another former 3-star prospect and is another name to watch in the battle for the backup QB role.

Running Back

Obviously, a lot of Youngstown State's rushing attack is linked to Brungard at quarterback, who led the Penguins with 1,468 yards and 27 TDs. Along with Brungard, the Penguins also have their leading running back returning in senior Jaden Gilbert. He ranked 2nd on the team with 665 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs on only 96 carries.

The Penguins are going to lean on Brungard and Gilbert, but they also have multiple rotational players returning to this running back room. Tahir Mills was the No. 3 RB last year, but will most likely step up and replace Ethan Wright as the second option behind Gilbert at 6-0, 220 lbs. He was a three-year contributor at East Stroudsburg, rushing for 855 yards and 8 TDs in 2024.

Antuan Gardner and Donald Barksdale also return after seeing limited action. I like the potential of Barksdale, who possesses a similar frame to Gilbert, and could take a step forward in his sophomore season. He rolled up over 5,000 career rushing yards at Steel Valley HS, while also finishing with 76 rushing TDs.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

This is undoubtedly the biggest question mark for Youngstown State on the offensive side of the ball. The Penguins lose all four of their top receivers from last season, which makes running back Jaden Gilbert the team's top returner in receiving yards with 416 yards.

Fresh Walters is the only returning wide receiver who played over 200 snaps last season. He started against Yale in the FCS playoffs, but finished the season with only 101 yards on 8 receptions. RK Dandridge was a key rotational weapon early in the year, but was limited to four games. Due to the lack of returning talent, the Penguins made a strong effort to reload through the portal.

Grand Valley State transfer Lynn Wyche-El was a first-team All-GLIAC selection last season. He offers a similar skillset to Flash Wilson, who was a major weapon in the slot for the Penguins last year. I think he fits perfectly next to Bethune-Cookman transfer Lorenzo Jenkins, who brings a bigger outside threat at 6-3, 185 lbs. Jenkins had a solid season for the Wildcats, posting 408 yards and 3 TDs on only 26 receptions.

Two other underrated additions that could pay off nicely for this offense are Findlay transfer Bryan Hunt and Assumption transfer Connor Smith. Hunt missed last season due to injury, but is an All-Conference performer with 1,301 career receiving yards and 14 TDs. At 6-4, Smith is another big target for Brungard and was a first-team All-NE10 selection last season with 859 yards and 10 TDs.

Ohio State transfer Dorian Williams also joins the room, but doesn't have much experience after seeing limited action for the Buckeyes. He had a really good spring, capping it off with 6 receptions for 61 receiving yards and 1 TD in the spring game.

Tight end Alex McDonald leads all returning pass catchers with 12 receptions for 120 yards and 3 receiving TDs. The Penguins will also utilize Austin Bray, who started two games last year but was limited to five games due to injury. Even though he was limited, he still posted 8 receptions and 2 TDs in those five appearances.

Offensive Line

This may be one of the most experienced offensive line units in the FCS, which features six players who started at least four games last season. It's anchored by FCS All-American Desmeal Leigh (6-7, 325), who might be the best offensive tackle at the FCS level. He's started 38 consecutive games for the Penguins and has already been tabbed as one of the top FCS prospects in next year's NFL Draft.

Van Keen (6-4, 305) has started 22 games over the past three seasons, plus brings the versatility to play center or guard. Shane Keenan (6-5, 305) and Nick Nielsen (6-6, 270) split time at right tackle, both playing over 500 snaps last year. Senior Isaac Perkins (6-4, 305) returns after starting at left guard, playing over 560 snaps in his first season with the Penguins. He transferred in from Colgate, where he played in 20 games over two seasons with the Raiders.

Senior center Matthew Keeley also returns after playing just over 200 snaps, but he started some key games throughout conference play. The Penguins also have Rex Lahr and Mason Ludwig coming back after they served as backup options last season.

There's no shortage of experience in this room. In today's age of college football, you can't ever have enough depth at offensive line, and Youngstown State has done an excellent job of building a strong foundation across the line of scrimmage. As great as Brungard has been, this unit has really been one of the biggest factors for Youngstown State's offensive success.

Defensive Line

Injuries really altered the potential of this unit last year. The Penguins lost multiple key contributors to early-season injuries, while others were limited all season due to lingering health issues. The positive side of this is that most of those players return, and if healthy, could give the Penguins one of the most underrated defensive line units in the MVFC.

It starts with All-American EDGE Michael Wells, who led the Penguins with 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, and 11 QBHs. He had a true breakout season, emerging as one of the best defensive ends in the MVFC, generating pressure on nearly 20% of his pass-rush snaps. The bigger question is who will step up on the other side of the defense.

The most likely candidate is Ebony Curry Jr., who was a starter at the beginning of the year but battled injuries and was limited to eight games. He was impactful in his limited action, finishing with 16 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. At 6-5, 250 lbs, Curry has the size and frame to be a standout for the Penguins, especially getting some 1-on-1 matchups as teams look to stop Wells.

Ajayi Ajaga was a rotational piece for the Penguins last season, playing in seven games. One player I have an eye on is Andrew Jackson-Dunaway, who played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025. He played less than 100 snaps, but appeared to be ready to step into a bigger role this upcoming season if he can overcome an injury that sidelined him in the spring.

On the interior, senior Connor Johannesen returns after starting three games last season, playing 430 snaps. He finished the year with 22 total tackles, 6 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks and should step into an even bigger role this season. One of the biggest x-factors for this defense may be Thomas Jolly, who started the first three games of the year before being sidelined with an injury. He transferred in from Grand Valley State before last season, where he had 36 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 3 sacks in 2024.

The Penguins also added Jordan Pritchard-Sewell from Holy Cross, who was one of the top FCS-to-FCS defensive line transfers this offseason. He started 15 games for the Crusaders and played nearly 700 snaps over the past two seasons, totaling 26 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.

Nick Bowser played limited snaps as a redshirt freshman, but had an extremely strong performance in this year's spring game. At 6-0, 300 lbs, he could be a young player who breaks into the rotation as he continues to develop in this defensive system.

Linebacker

Two starters return at linebacker, including Carston Marshall, who is the leading returning tackler with 71 total tackles, while also posting 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles. He also leads all returners with over 700 snaps played, making him one of the most important returning pieces for this defense.

Graydon Rollins was a standout as a redshirt freshman, starting six games for the Penguins. He ended the year with 38 total tackles, 4 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks, but really grew into his role as the season went on. He is one player who I think can be a real breakout star for this defense, which may be needed if Youngstown State is going to push for a conference title.

There is a real lack of experience behind Rollins and Marshall, but the Penguins added a few players through the portal who should be able to thrive in a rotational role. Tiffin transfer Aidan Fischer brings some experience from the Division II level, while Danny Inglis (Iowa State) and Danny Nittoli (Akron) join the room, but they only saw limited action at the FBS level.

Defensive Backs

The Penguins have to replace almost the entire starting secondary from last season, including DJ Harris, Justin Wimpye, and Dayne Hodge. Sophomore Jussiah Williams-West is the most experienced returner with 261 snaps played last season. He projects as a starter at safety, bringing great length at 6-3, and solid production with 29 total tackles and 2 TFLs.

Senior cornerback Jordan Rudolph also returns after missing the entire season due to an injury he suffered in fall camp. He played over 200 snaps in 2024, making three starts at cornerback, but his potential will be determined by his overall health. He was solid two seasons ago and could be a favorite to land one of the starting jobs on the outside. Brandon Chambers Jr. and Dominic Julius were reserves last season, but will need to take a big step forward if they want to earn a bigger role.

There are a ton of question marks in this secondary, but the Penguins have some incoming transfers who should be immediate contributors. Butler transfer Dev Holman is a two-time All-PFL selection, recording 69 tackles, 9 TFLs, 8 INTs, 18 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles over the past three seasons. He has a chance to be a breakout star after only allowing 19 catches on 43 targets last year.

The Penguins signed Darvens Tunis from Shippenburg, where he had a solid season with 27 tackles and 7 PBUs. Washburn transfer Julius Jackson has experience at safety and cornerback, giving him the ability to compete for significant playing time next year. He played in over 30 games at Washburn, recording 144 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 INTs, 14 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles over the last three years.

At safety, junior Ross Davidson and sophomore Weston Sturzinger are two younger players who will really raise the floor of the room if they can step into key reserve roles, or even push for a starting role at safety.

New Hampshire transfer Raleigh Collins III is a name to watch at safety, bringing experience from his time with the Wildcats and a three-year stint at West Virginia. He played in all 13 games last year, totaling 40 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 4 PBUs. Iowa State transfer Cam Smith is a dark horse candidate to be a breakout player. He's a former 3-star prospect, but played well in his limited snaps with the Cyclones over the past three years.

Season Outlook

It's a must-win season for the Penguins. The minimum expectation should be another postseason appearance with at least 1-2 wins, especially with the amount of returning talent that returns next year. This team hasn't made it past the second round since 2016, but that will have to change if this program is going to meet the lofty preseason expectations that come with having the returning Walter Payton Award winner at quarterback.

The Penguins are only set to play 11 games right now, but could add another non-conference game if the opportunity presents itself. It's an extremely manageable out-of-conference schedule with games against Mercyhurst and Duquesne as the FCS non-conference matchups, along with an FBS trip to Kentucky.

The conference schedule lays out perfectly for the Penguins to make some noise in the MVFC. They get South Dakota, North Dakota, and Illinois State at home, which gives them an excellent shot at winning some of those swing games that could change the outlook of the MVFC race. Their key MVFC road games are at Southern Illinois and South Dakota State, which will be tough matchups, but games that Youngstown State should have a chance to win.

This is a career-defining season for Doug Phillips at Youngstown State. The Penguins should be in a great position to be a Top 16 seed, if not in the Top 8, conversation. Anything less than a quarterfinal appearance will be considered disappointing with the talent on this roster.

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