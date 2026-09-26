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Fcs Football Central

Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 4.
Zachary McKinnell|
Youngstown State defensive back Darvens Tunis (18)
Youngstown State defensive back Darvens Tunis (18) | Youngstown State Athletics

In this story:

Montana State BobcatsMontana GrizzliesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsSouth Dakota CoyotesNorth Dakota Fighting HawksLamar CardinalsLehigh Mountain HawksIllinois State RedbirdsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksUC Davis AggiesSouth Carolina State BulldogsCampbell Fighting CamelsVillanova WildcatsMercer BearsAustin Peay GovernorsIdaho State BengalsYale BulldogsHarvard CrimsonRhode Island Rams

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 4.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 4)

No. 6 Lehigh 20, Penn 7

No. 7 North Dakota 42, Indiana State 35

No. 11 Youngstown State 47, No. 8 South Dakota 28

No. 12 Tennessee Tech 42, Wofford 38

No. 13 Austin Peay 35, UT Martin 12

No. 15 Lamar 49, Nicholls 18

Cornell 38, No. 17 Yale 25

North Carolina A&T 22, No. 19 Rhode Island 18

No. 21 Harvard 14, Brown 10

Colgate 28, No. 23 Villanova 21

Other Notable Week 4 Games

Stony Brook 31, Fordham 16

Monmouth 31, Dartmouth 28

Richmond 13, Furman 9

ETSU 58, Western Carolina 31

Elon 43, Maine 17

Chattanooga 27, The Citadel 8

North Alabama 23, Western Illinois 20

Sacred Heart 20, New Hampshire 13

Holy Cross 38, Lafayette 30

Columbia 20, Georgetown 17

Princeton 22, UAlbany 0

Samford 45, VMI 7

St. Thomas (MN) 50, San Diego 17

Drake 51, Davidson 32

Marist 42, Presbyterian 7

Merrimack 17, New Haven 10

Butler 33, Valparaiso 28

Marshall 36, Gardner-Webb 35

Buffalo 31, Robert Morris 28

Eastern Michigan 29, Lindenwood 3

Ohio 35, Stonehill 7

East Carolina 42, North Carolina Central 9

Florida State 34, Central Arkansas 7

Duke 62, William & Mary 7

Pittsburgh 59, Bucknell 0

Rutgers 58, Howard 7

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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