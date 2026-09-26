Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 4.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 4)
No. 6 Lehigh 20, Penn 7
No. 7 North Dakota 42, Indiana State 35
No. 11 Youngstown State 47, No. 8 South Dakota 28
No. 12 Tennessee Tech 42, Wofford 38
No. 13 Austin Peay 35, UT Martin 12
No. 15 Lamar 49, Nicholls 18
Cornell 38, No. 17 Yale 25
North Carolina A&T 22, No. 19 Rhode Island 18
No. 21 Harvard 14, Brown 10
Colgate 28, No. 23 Villanova 21
Other Notable Week 4 Games
Stony Brook 31, Fordham 16
Monmouth 31, Dartmouth 28
Richmond 13, Furman 9
ETSU 58, Western Carolina 31
Elon 43, Maine 17
Chattanooga 27, The Citadel 8
North Alabama 23, Western Illinois 20
Sacred Heart 20, New Hampshire 13
Holy Cross 38, Lafayette 30
Columbia 20, Georgetown 17
Princeton 22, UAlbany 0
Samford 45, VMI 7
St. Thomas (MN) 50, San Diego 17
Drake 51, Davidson 32
Marist 42, Presbyterian 7
Merrimack 17, New Haven 10
Butler 33, Valparaiso 28
Marshall 36, Gardner-Webb 35
Buffalo 31, Robert Morris 28
Eastern Michigan 29, Lindenwood 3
Ohio 35, Stonehill 7
East Carolina 42, North Carolina Central 9
Florida State 34, Central Arkansas 7
Duke 62, William & Mary 7
Pittsburgh 59, Bucknell 0
Rutgers 58, Howard 7
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell