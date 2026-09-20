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Fcs Football Central

Week 3 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 3.
Zachary McKinnell|
Harvard wide receiver Nathan Bailey (17)
Harvard wide receiver Nathan Bailey (17) | Harvard Athletics

In this story:

Montana GrizzliesIllinois State RedbirdsSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsYoungstown State PenguinsRhode Island RamsLehigh Mountain HawksNorth Dakota Fighting HawksAustin Peay GovernorsUC Davis AggiesStephen F. Austin LumberjacksTennessee Tech Golden EaglesLamar CardinalsIdaho State BengalsMontana State BobcatsWilliam & Mary TribeNorthern Arizona LumberjacksYale BulldogsHarvard CrimsonFurman PaladinsMercer BearsSouthern Illinois SalukisSoutheastern Louisiana Lions

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 3.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 3)

No. 1 Montana State 35, Central Connecticut State 30

No. 2 South Dakota State 27, No. 9 Youngstown State 20

No. 4 Tarleton State 45, Merrimack 20

No. 5 Illinois State 49, Eastern Illinois 13

Nebraska 34, No. 6 North Dakota 7

No. 7 Lehigh 24, Dartmouth 20

Stony Brook 56, No. 8 Rhode Island 24

No. 14 Austin Peay 38, No. 17 West Florida 16

No. 19 Yale 38, Holy Cross 28

Fordham 52, No. 21 William & Mary 27

No. 22 Villanova 20, Long Island 16

Georgia Tech 44, No. 23 Mercer 11

Illinois 48, No. 24 Southern Illinois 10

No. 25 Harvard 31, New Hampshire 7

Other Notable Week 3 Games

Southeastern Louisiana 38, Louisiana-Monroe 35

Campbell 42, North Carolina A&T 14

Abilene Christian 41, Idaho 39

Chattanooga 41, Wofford 7

Colgate 20, Cornell 7

Morgan State 41, Towson 26

Monmouth 28, UAlbany 20

Richmond 24, Georgetown 21

Elon 24, Sacred Heart 21

ETSU 35, West Georgia 27

SEMO 27, Central Arkansas 9

Gardner-Webb 44, North Carolina Central 20

Brown 17, New Haven 10

St. Thomas (MN) 28, Southern Utah 26

Western Carolina 58, Presbyterian 14

Columbia 40, Lafayette 34

Bryant 21, Princeton 14

Dayton 17, Eastern Kentucky 14

Penn 20, Bucknell 7

Davidson 27, VMI 24

Indiana State 39, Valparaiso 16

Norfolk State 42, Hampton 21

Western Illinois 59, Morehead State 2

Butler 47, Chicago State 20

Boston College 22, Maine 16

UMass 36, Stonehill 14

Washington State 48, Duquesne 7

California 49, Wagner 7

Oklahoma State 59, Murray State 0

Iowa 55, Northern Iowa 0

Oregon 84, Portland State 0

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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