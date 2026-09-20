Week 3 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
In this story:
Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 3.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 3)
No. 1 Montana State 35, Central Connecticut State 30
No. 2 South Dakota State 27, No. 9 Youngstown State 20
No. 4 Tarleton State 45, Merrimack 20
No. 5 Illinois State 49, Eastern Illinois 13
Nebraska 34, No. 6 North Dakota 7
No. 7 Lehigh 24, Dartmouth 20
Stony Brook 56, No. 8 Rhode Island 24
No. 14 Austin Peay 38, No. 17 West Florida 16
No. 19 Yale 38, Holy Cross 28
Fordham 52, No. 21 William & Mary 27
No. 22 Villanova 20, Long Island 16
Georgia Tech 44, No. 23 Mercer 11
Illinois 48, No. 24 Southern Illinois 10
No. 25 Harvard 31, New Hampshire 7
Other Notable Week 3 Games
Southeastern Louisiana 38, Louisiana-Monroe 35
Campbell 42, North Carolina A&T 14
Abilene Christian 41, Idaho 39
Chattanooga 41, Wofford 7
Colgate 20, Cornell 7
Morgan State 41, Towson 26
Monmouth 28, UAlbany 20
Richmond 24, Georgetown 21
Elon 24, Sacred Heart 21
ETSU 35, West Georgia 27
SEMO 27, Central Arkansas 9
Gardner-Webb 44, North Carolina Central 20
Brown 17, New Haven 10
St. Thomas (MN) 28, Southern Utah 26
Western Carolina 58, Presbyterian 14
Columbia 40, Lafayette 34
Bryant 21, Princeton 14
Dayton 17, Eastern Kentucky 14
Penn 20, Bucknell 7
Davidson 27, VMI 24
Indiana State 39, Valparaiso 16
Norfolk State 42, Hampton 21
Western Illinois 59, Morehead State 2
Butler 47, Chicago State 20
Boston College 22, Maine 16
UMass 36, Stonehill 14
Washington State 48, Duquesne 7
California 49, Wagner 7
Oklahoma State 59, Murray State 0
Iowa 55, Northern Iowa 0
Oregon 84, Portland State 0
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell