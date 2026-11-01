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Fcs Football Central

Week 9 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 9.
Zachary McKinnell|
South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Josiah Johnson (22)
South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Josiah Johnson (22) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Montana GrizzliesMontana State BobcatsSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsIllinois State RedbirdsMonmouth HawksTennessee Tech Golden EaglesETSU BuccaneersCampbell Fighting CamelsAlbany Great DanesLehigh Mountain HawksSouth Carolina State BulldogsAbilene Christian WildcatsRichmond SpidersUC Davis AggiesWeber State WildcatsStephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 9.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 9)

No. 2 Stephen F. Austin 37, Houston Christian 6

No. 3 Montana State 61, Cal Poly 3

No. 4 Youngstown State 31, No. 9 North Dakota 28

No. 5 South Dakota State 31, No. 6 South Dakota 21

No. 7 Northern Arizona 34, Southern Utah 27

No. 10 Illinois State 35, Murray State 14

No. 11 Tennessee Tech 24, No. 17 ETSU 17

UAlbany 45, No. 12 Campbell 35

Dartmouth 24, No. 13 Harvard 14

No. 14 Montana 42, Eastern Washington 33

No. 16 Mercer 28, The Citadel 19

No. 18 Monmouth 34, Bryant 21

No. 19 Lehigh 31, Bucknell 30

No. 22 Weber State 38, No. 20 UC Davis 14

Holy Cross 33, No. 21 Richmond 14

No. 23 Idaho State 34, Utah Tech 27

No. 24 Abilene Christian 59, West Georgia 0

No. 25 South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10

Other Notable Week 9 Games

Northern Iowa 45, Indiana State 23

Incarnate Word 66, Northwestern State 14

Chattanooga 24, VMI 10

Princeton 21, Cornell 20

Rhode Island 14, Maine 13 (OT)

Colgate 37, William & Mary 0

Villanova 44, Lafayette 21

Alabama A&M 31, Alabama State 28

Sacred Heart 32, Stony Brook 31

Gardner-Webb 34, SEMO 10

Western Illinois 42, Charleston Southern 35

Idaho 38, Portland State 14

Yale 26, Columbia 8

Lindenwood 27, Tennessee State 0

Eastern Illinois 45, UT Martin 16

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63, Bethune-Cookman 21

Central Connecticut State 49, Robert Morris 14

Alcorn State 52, Mississippi Valley State 17

McNeese 16, Nicholls 3

Delaware State 36, Norfolk State 33

Southern 42, Florida A&M 14

North Alabama 14, Central Arkansas 9

Western Carolina 27, Furman 26

East Texas A&M 10, Southeastern Louisiana 7

North Carolina Central 34, Howard 0

Butler 27, Presbyterian 10

Dayton 44, Stetson 34

Brown 36, Penn 17

Towson 44, Hampton 13

North Carolina A&T 13, Elon 10

Duquesne 41, New Haven 14

Stonehill 34, Mercyhurst 28

Merrimack 19, Wagner 14

St. Thomas 35, Davidson 7

Drake 45, Morehead State 35

San Diego 41, Marist 40

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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