Week 9 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 9.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 9)
No. 2 Stephen F. Austin 37, Houston Christian 6
No. 3 Montana State 61, Cal Poly 3
No. 4 Youngstown State 31, No. 9 North Dakota 28
No. 5 South Dakota State 31, No. 6 South Dakota 21
No. 7 Northern Arizona 34, Southern Utah 27
No. 10 Illinois State 35, Murray State 14
No. 11 Tennessee Tech 24, No. 17 ETSU 17
UAlbany 45, No. 12 Campbell 35
Dartmouth 24, No. 13 Harvard 14
No. 14 Montana 42, Eastern Washington 33
No. 16 Mercer 28, The Citadel 19
No. 18 Monmouth 34, Bryant 21
No. 19 Lehigh 31, Bucknell 30
No. 22 Weber State 38, No. 20 UC Davis 14
Holy Cross 33, No. 21 Richmond 14
No. 23 Idaho State 34, Utah Tech 27
No. 24 Abilene Christian 59, West Georgia 0
No. 25 South Carolina State 51, Morgan State 10
Other Notable Week 9 Games
Northern Iowa 45, Indiana State 23
Incarnate Word 66, Northwestern State 14
Chattanooga 24, VMI 10
Princeton 21, Cornell 20
Rhode Island 14, Maine 13 (OT)
Colgate 37, William & Mary 0
Villanova 44, Lafayette 21
Alabama A&M 31, Alabama State 28
Sacred Heart 32, Stony Brook 31
Gardner-Webb 34, SEMO 10
Western Illinois 42, Charleston Southern 35
Idaho 38, Portland State 14
Yale 26, Columbia 8
Lindenwood 27, Tennessee State 0
Eastern Illinois 45, UT Martin 16
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63, Bethune-Cookman 21
Central Connecticut State 49, Robert Morris 14
Alcorn State 52, Mississippi Valley State 17
McNeese 16, Nicholls 3
Delaware State 36, Norfolk State 33
Southern 42, Florida A&M 14
North Alabama 14, Central Arkansas 9
Western Carolina 27, Furman 26
East Texas A&M 10, Southeastern Louisiana 7
North Carolina Central 34, Howard 0
Butler 27, Presbyterian 10
Dayton 44, Stetson 34
Brown 36, Penn 17
Towson 44, Hampton 13
North Carolina A&T 13, Elon 10
Duquesne 41, New Haven 14
Stonehill 34, Mercyhurst 28
Merrimack 19, Wagner 14
St. Thomas 35, Davidson 7
Drake 45, Morehead State 35
San Diego 41, Marist 40
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell