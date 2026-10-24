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Fcs Football Central

Week 8 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 8.
Zachary McKinnell|
Campbell wide receiver Jyron Waiters (9)
Campbell wide receiver Jyron Waiters (9) | Campbell Athletics

In this story:

Stephen F. Austin LumberjacksSoutheastern Louisiana LionsSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksMontana State BobcatsWeber State WildcatsAustin Peay GovernorsIllinois State RedbirdsLehigh Mountain HawksTennessee Tech Golden EaglesCampbell Fighting CamelsHarvard CrimsonLamar CardinalsETSU BuccaneersMonmouth HawksUC Davis AggiesJackson State TigersUNI PanthersRichmond SpidersColgate RaidersSouthern Illinois SalukisPrinceton TigersCitadel BulldogsMaine Black BearsVillanova WildcatsNorth Alabama LionsMurray State Racers

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 8.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 8)

No. 1 Tarleton State 49, West Georgia 6

No. 3 Montana State 38, No. 22 Weber State 27

No. 5 South Dakota State 42, Murray State 7

No. 8 South Dakota 26, No. 6 North Dakota 23 (OT)

No. 10 Illinois State 17, Indiana State 10

Villanova 24, No. 11 Lehigh 18

No. 12 Tennessee Tech 28, The Citadel 13

No. 13 Campbell 35, Maine 6

No. 15 Harvard 35, Princeton 7

No. 16 Lamar 35, Houston Christian 10

No. 18 ETSU 38, VMI 0

No. 19 Monmouth 49, Hampton 13

Southern Illinois 20, No. 21 Northern Iowa 17

Bethune-Cookman 24, No. 24 Jackson State 21

No. 25 Richmond 13, Colgate 6

Other Notable Week 8 Games

Penn 24, Yale 21

Dartmouth 38, Columbia 18

Stony Brook 27, Bryant 17

Chattanooga 41, Western Carolina 18

South Carolina State 22, Norfolk State 7

Western Illinois 55, UT Martin 24

Howard 26, Morgan State 20 (OT)

UAlbany 38, Rhode Island 21

Eastern Kentucky 16, West Florida 13

Brown 38, Cornell 31

North Carolina Central 31, Delaware State 12

Charleston Southern 20, Tennessee State 7

Lindenwood 44, Chicago State 9

Samford 13, Furman 6

Holy Cross 34, Bucknell 3

Lafayette 31, Fordham 17

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31, Florida A&M 28

Georgetown 28, William & Mary 27

SEMO 20, Eastern Illinois 10

Merrimack 24, New Hampshire 17

Robert Morris 28, Mercyhurst 14

Texas Southern 24, Southern 21

Central Connecticut State 42, New Haven 20

Nicholls 31, Northwestern State 27

St. Thomas 35, Marist 13

Dayton 37, San Diego 32

Stonehill 18, Long Island 14

Duquesne 52, Wagner 21

Valparaiso 24, Presbyterian 7

Morehead State 38, Stetson 31

Butler 33, Drake 21

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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