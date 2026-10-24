Week 8 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 8.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 8)
No. 1 Tarleton State 49, West Georgia 6
No. 3 Montana State 38, No. 22 Weber State 27
No. 5 South Dakota State 42, Murray State 7
No. 8 South Dakota 26, No. 6 North Dakota 23 (OT)
No. 10 Illinois State 17, Indiana State 10
Villanova 24, No. 11 Lehigh 18
No. 12 Tennessee Tech 28, The Citadel 13
No. 13 Campbell 35, Maine 6
No. 15 Harvard 35, Princeton 7
No. 16 Lamar 35, Houston Christian 10
No. 18 ETSU 38, VMI 0
No. 19 Monmouth 49, Hampton 13
Southern Illinois 20, No. 21 Northern Iowa 17
Bethune-Cookman 24, No. 24 Jackson State 21
No. 25 Richmond 13, Colgate 6
Other Notable Week 8 Games
Penn 24, Yale 21
Dartmouth 38, Columbia 18
Stony Brook 27, Bryant 17
Chattanooga 41, Western Carolina 18
South Carolina State 22, Norfolk State 7
Western Illinois 55, UT Martin 24
Howard 26, Morgan State 20 (OT)
UAlbany 38, Rhode Island 21
Eastern Kentucky 16, West Florida 13
Brown 38, Cornell 31
North Carolina Central 31, Delaware State 12
Charleston Southern 20, Tennessee State 7
Lindenwood 44, Chicago State 9
Samford 13, Furman 6
Holy Cross 34, Bucknell 3
Lafayette 31, Fordham 17
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31, Florida A&M 28
Georgetown 28, William & Mary 27
SEMO 20, Eastern Illinois 10
Merrimack 24, New Hampshire 17
Robert Morris 28, Mercyhurst 14
Texas Southern 24, Southern 21
Central Connecticut State 42, New Haven 20
Nicholls 31, Northwestern State 27
St. Thomas 35, Marist 13
Dayton 37, San Diego 32
Stonehill 18, Long Island 14
Duquesne 52, Wagner 21
Valparaiso 24, Presbyterian 7
Morehead State 38, Stetson 31
Butler 33, Drake 21
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell