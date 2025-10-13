FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's 2025 Week 7 Ballot
I'm honored to represent FCS Football Central on SI as one of the voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 again for the 2025 season. I also submit this ballot for the Redshirt Sports Top 25 poll.
As I have over the past few years, I will release my weekly ballot and explain my reasoning behind my selections throughout the season. I believe it's important to be transparent as a voter, giving fans insight into how I analyze teams and build my ballot week-to-week.
Below is my Week 7 ballot for the 2025 FCS football season.
25. Western Carolina
24. Villanova
23. Southeastern Louisiana
22. Lamar
21. Stephen F. Austin
20. Presbyterian
19. West Georgia
18. Austin Peay
17. Northern Arizona
16. Mercer
15. Jackson State
14. Illinois State
13. Abilene Christian
12. Harvard
11. Monmouth
10. Southern Illinois
9. Lehigh
8. UC Davis
7. Tennessee Tech
6. North Dakota
5. Tarleton State
4. Montana State
3. Montana
2. South Dakota State
1. North Dakota State
Honorable Mentions: Rhode Island, Youngstown State, South Dakota, North Carolina Central, Gardner-Webb
Analysis:
Villanova enters my ballot after its third consecutive win, improving to 4-2 overall and 4-1 vs. the FCS. Their only loss was against Monmouth on the road, but they have continued to improve each week since that game. Road wins over New Hampshire and Elon, along with a victory over William & Mary, further prove they belong in the Top 25.
Another new team on my ballot is Western Carolina, which has turned a corner since Taron Dickens returned after missing the first three games. The Catamounts are 4-0 with Dickens as the starter, including a dominant 52-7 win over Furman, who was receiving votes last week. It's impossible to know what this team would be if Dickens played all season, but right now, I don't know how you can keep them outside the Top 25.
Idaho falls outside the Top 25 after an upset loss to Northern Colorado. I almost left the Vandals off my ballot last week, but this just confirmed my biggest concerns, specifically the defense. The Vandals are 2-4 (2-2 vs. FCS), but their only wins are over Utah Tech and St. Thomas. Everybody may have been blinded by two close FBS losses, but the signs were there. Now, the Vandals may need to win out to secure an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs.
North Dakota jumps to No. 6 after an impressive Top 25 win over Youngstown State. The Hawks are now 4-1 against the FCS, with their only loss coming against Montana in a one-point game. They could make a strong case for a Top 5 ranking with a win over Southern Illinois this weekend. Southern Illinois remained in the Top 10 despite a loss to North Dakota State. The box score was a bit misleading; the Salukis played very well in the first half, but turnovers allowed NDSU to run up the score after halftime. I still think this team can be a factor in the MVFC race and can bounce back with a big win over UND on Saturday.
Abilene Christian continues to make a push towards the Top 15, moving to 4-1 vs. the FCS. The Wildcats also have three ranked wins, giving them one of the best resumes in the country. The only blemish is an unexplainable 38-7 loss to UIW, which is keeping them outside the Top 10 for now. They are one of only three teams with three ranked wins.
One of the biggest movers in my ballot was Mercer, which moved to 5-1 overall with a road win over Princeton. I understand moving them above Presbyterian might not be a popular choice, but it's impossible to ignore the eye test since the Bears changed quarterbacks. Since moving to Atkinson, the Bears have outscored their opponents 181-90 and are now 4-0 in SoCon play. I also can't ignore Presbyterian's 122nd-ranked strength of schedule, with two non-Division I wins. Head-to-head wins do matter, but after Week 7, I have to evaluate the complete resume of each team, rather than one result all the way back in Week 1.
UC Davis jumps into the Top 10 after a ranked win over Northern Arizona. The Aggies are 5-0 against the FCS and now have a much-needed signature win to secure their spot as a Top 10 team. I was hesitant about ranking Lamar a few weeks ago, but the Cardinals continue to find ways to win. They are 5-0 against the FCS, including a then-ranked win over South Dakota. We will find out more about this team in November, when they face UIW, Southeastern Louisiana, and Stephen F. Austin.
North Dakota State should be the consensus No. 1 team this week. The Bison have won every game by 17 or more points, including three Top 25 wins. I considered moving Montana State above Montana, but decided to stick with the Griz at No. 3. The Bobcats are playing elite football right now, but don't have a win that's better than Montana's win over North Dakota. Some people will point to the strength of schedule metrics, but how much is Oregon skewing that number? At the end of the day, this will be decided later this year, but I had to give the Griz the advantage.
