FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 6)
Week 6 is highlighted by a Top 10 matchup between North Dakota State and Illinois State. It's also a matchup between the top offensive FCS prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
There is also a Top 25 battle between South Dakota State and Youngstown State, where an offensive line prospect will face a Youngstown State defense that has excelled at generating pressure.
Monmouth vs. Delaware State has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. With there being a ton of competition for the top HBCU running back prospect title, Delaware State features a prospect who has started the year looking to set career-highs.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 6 Illinois State
Prospects To Watch: Bryce Lance and Daniel Sobkowicz
This game has three of my top ten 2026 FCS prospects, but the spotlight will be on the top two prospects, who are also wide receiver No. 1 and No. 2 in my most recent prospect rankings. Both Lance and Sobkowicz had slow starts to their season, but the past two games for each of them have them comfortably as the top FCS prospects.
Over the past two weeks, Sobkowicz has totaled 33 targets, 18 receptions, 248 yards receiving, four touchdowns, ten first downs, and seven explosive receptions. Lance has totaled 13 targets, eight receptions, 257 yards receiving, two touchdowns, seven first downs, and six explosive receptions through his last two games.
They will both face strong defenses this weekend, but Sobkowicz will be facing a more stout defense. North Dakota State's defense ranks second in +EPA% allowed, fourth in explosive plays passing allowed percentage, second in first downs allowed passing allowed, ninth in Passer Rating allowed, and fifth in passing touchdown allowed percentage.
For Lance, he is an explosive play receiver, so Illinois State ranking 110th in explosive plays passing allowed percentage sounds like a chance for him to have a great game. Both players should perform well, but Lance has the advantage.
No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 24 Youngstown State
Prospects To Watch: Sam Hagen
Sam Hagen is an offensive tackle prospect who came into 2025 as one of the top-ranked offensive line prospects in the FCS. He is a stout, powerful tackle with above-average size and length who projects best at guard. He has had an up-and-down start to the season. Through four games, he has a 68.5 offensive grade, a 66.9 pass blocking grade, a 65.7 run blocking grade, seven pressures allowed, and one sack allowed.
He is up against a Youngstown State University defense that ranks 68th in successful plays allowed percentage, 16th in rushing yards per attempt allowed, 33rd in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, and 15th in explosive plays rushing (10+ yds) allowed percentage.
Youngstown's defense has been solid this season against the run, but it's had some struggles against the pass. However, they are effective at applying pressure to the quarterback, ranking 15th in total pressure percentage. This matchup should be a good way for Hagen to put together his best all-around performance and a ranking for South Dakota State.
Delaware State at No. 14 Monmouth
Prospects To Watch: Marquis Gillis
Gillis is picking up where he left off in 2023, when he was one of the best backs in HBCU football. He only played in two games in 2024, but heading into the 2025 season, he appears to be back to his all-conference form. Through four games, Gillis has been productive, totaling 78 carries, 465 yards, four rushing touchdowns, 375 yards after contact, 19 first down runs, .19 missed tackles forced per attempt, and 12 explosive runs.
He is on pace to set career highs in carries, yards, and touchdowns. He will be facing a Monmouth defense that has some struggles against the run through its first four games. They rank 75th in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, 74th in Rushing touchdowns allowed, 98th in Rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed, 104th in Explosive plays rushing (10+ yds) allowed percentage, and 90th in Rushing yards per attempt allowed. This game will be a huge opportunity for Gillis to capitalize on all his chances against a ranked opponent.
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.