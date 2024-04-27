2024 NFL Draft: Northern Iowa DL Khristian Boyd Selected By New Orleans Saints In Sixth Round
Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder played in 49 career games over six seasons with the Panthers. He recorded 149 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and five pass breakups.
Boyd earned third-team FCS All-American honors and was a first-team All-MVFC selection in 2023. he earned All-MVFC honors in back-to-back seasons. He signed with the Panthers as three-star prospect out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Boyd earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason. He was named the Defensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Network and earned All-East Practice honors for his performance throughout the week.
Boyd is the 23rd Northern Iowa player to be selected in the NFL Draft. He is the fourth former Panther to be selected since 2021, joining Spencer Brown (Bills), Elerson Smith (Giants), and Trevor Penning (Saints).