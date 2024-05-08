Fcs Football Central

2024 Illinois State Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Illinois State Athletics
Illinois State finished last season 6-5 (4-4 MVFC) as the Redbirds lost four games by three points or less. The Redbirds are searching for the first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since a run to the quarterfinals in 2019.

Illinois State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Iowa, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Illinois State is below.

Aug. 31: at Iowa
Sep. 7: at North Alabama
Sep. 14: Western Illinois
Sep. 21: Eastern Illinois
Sep. 28: North Dakota State
Oct. 5: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 12: Missouri State
Oct. 19: at Murray State
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: Youngstown State
Nov. 9: at Northern Iowa
Nov. 16: at Indiana State
Nov. 23: North Dakota

* Italics indicate conference matchups

