Illinois State finished last season 6-5 (4-4 MVFC) as the Redbirds lost four games by three points or less. The Redbirds are searching for the first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since a run to the quarterfinals in 2019.
Illinois State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Iowa, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Illinois State is below.
2024 Illinois State Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Iowa
Sep. 7: at North Alabama
Sep. 14: Western Illinois
Sep. 21: Eastern Illinois
Sep. 28: North Dakota State
Oct. 5: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 12: Missouri State
Oct. 19: at Murray State
Oct. 26: Bye Week
Nov. 2: Youngstown State
Nov. 9: at Northern Iowa
Nov. 16: at Indiana State
Nov. 23: North Dakota
* Italics indicate conference matchups