North Dakota Flips 3-Star CB Christian Davis From Northern Illinois
Three-star cornerback Christian Davis announced his commitment to North Dakota on Sunday.
He's been committed to Northern Illinois since Aug. 12, making this a massive recruiting win for the Hawks over a Group of Five program.
"After much thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I've decided to flip my commitment and continue my journey at the University of North Dakota! Go Fighting Hawks!" Davis posted on social media.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound cornerback is from Hollywood, Florida. He transferred to Chaminade-Madonna High School over the summer, but ended up at Monarch High School before the season.
Davis is the No. 196 cornerback and No. 238 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He held multiple notable offers from Air Force, Western Kentucky, Liberty, and Florida International.
In an interview with Marcus Benjamin of Rivals, Davis mentioned that his relationship with defensive backs coach Travis Stepps is a key factor in his interest in North Dakota.
Davis had a breakout sophomore season, finishing with 38 tackles, 30 pass breakups, and one interception. He followed that up with another outstanding junior season, posting 34 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
Davis is the highest-ranked commit in program history, surpassing three-star linebacker Malachi McNeal, who is North Dakota's leading tackler this season.
He also joins linebacker Blake Buhr and quarterback Brooks Hendrickson as three-star commits in the Hawks' 2026 recruiting class. Davis is the 17th commitment in the 2026 class for the Hawks, according to 247Sports.
