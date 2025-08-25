Preseason Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft
Given the significant turnover in college football, some may believe that it is hard to find NFL-quality talent on the FCS level.
However, every year, the best of the FCS showcases that there is talent; one just has to find it. From Grey Zabel to Elijah Williams, FCS stars continue to show the ability to compete at a high level, even if they decided not to make the jump to FBS.
For the 2026 class, there is a good amount of talent that will produce at the next level. It's time to dive into the top FCS prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Let's take a look at the Top 10 FCS prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
10. Jaden Craig | Quarterback | Harvard
Craig is a quarterback with quick processing ability, a quick release, and good ball placement. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Quick release and mechanics
- Rhythm passer
- Ball placement
- Toughness
- Mobility
Cons:
- Arm strength
- Consistency
- Anticipation and processing of deep throws
9. Jared Richardson | Wide Receiver | Penn
Richardson is a powerful, athletic X-receiver with strong hands and very good size. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Physical profile
- Strong hands
- Catch radius
- RAC ability
Cons:
- Burst and acceleration
- Agility and fluidity
- Underdeveloped release package
8. Charles Demmings | Cornerback | Stephen F. Austin
Demmings is a corner with very good size, length at the catch point, and a good downhill trigger. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Physical tools
- Zone coverage ability
- Disruptive at the catch point
- Recovery ability
- Adequate run defender
Cons:
- Too physical and grabby mid-phase
- Press technique
- Inconsistent tackler
7. Erick Hunter | Linebacker | Morgan State
Hunter fits the mold of a modern-day linebacker, boasting tall stature, sideline-to-sideline range, and coverage ability. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Prototypical length and frame
- Athleticism
- Sideline-to-sideline range
- Coverage ability
- Blitzing
- Special teams value
- Versatility
Cons:
- Block shedding
- Pass rush repertoire
- Stopping power
- Play strength
6. Gavin Ortega | Offensive Guard | Weber State
Ortega projects best as an offensive guard and possesses firmness at the point of attack, play strength, and a downhill temperament. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Play strength
- Stout at the point of attack
- Quick first step
- Combo block efficiency
Cons:
- Athletic limitations
- Balance issues
5. Chris Corbo | Tight End | Dartmouth
Corbo is a tight end with an athletic frame, strong hands, versatile, and a functional run blocker. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Size and frame
- Reliable hands
- Alignment versatility
- Route running
- Red zone threat
- Adequate run blocker
Cons:
- Athleticism
- Inconsistent separator
- Linear YAC runner
4. Titan Fleischmann | Offensive Guard | Montana State
Fleischmann plays offensive tackle, but projects best as an offensive guard due to his athletic build, firmness at the point of attack, and leverage. He projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect.
Pros:
- Technique and leverage
- Mobility
- Zone fit
- Protection upside if moved inside
Cons:
- Size and frame
- Limitations on the edge
- Not a tone-setter
3. Jalen Walthall | Wide Receiver | Incarnate Word
Walthall is a wide receiver with good top-end speed and downfield tracking ability. He projects as an adequate rotational NFL prospect.
Pros:
- Athletic profile
- Field stretcher
- RAC ability
Cons:
- Route running
- Defeating press
- Catch radius
2. Daniel Sobkowicz | Wide Receiver | Illinois State
Sobkowicz is a receiver with very good size, an outstanding route runner, and dependable hands. He projects as a quality rotational NFL prospect.
Pros:
- Very good size, frame
- Highly developed release package
- Route running ability
- Strong, reliable hands
- Alignment versatility
Cons:
- Top-end linear speed
1. Bryce Lance | Wide Receiver | North Dakota State
Lance is a long, athletic, X-receiver with very good size, strong hands, athleticism, and high upside. He projects as an adequate NFL starter prospect.
Pros:
- Appealing physical traits
- Explosiveness
- Route running ability
- Ball skills
- RAC ability
Cons:
- Unrefined release package
- Play strength
