Preseason Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft

Gerald J. Huggins II

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (5)
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) / Zachary Lucy (NDSU Athletics)
Given the significant turnover in college football, some may believe that it is hard to find NFL-quality talent on the FCS level.

However, every year, the best of the FCS showcases that there is talent; one just has to find it. From Grey Zabel to Elijah Williams, FCS stars continue to show the ability to compete at a high level, even if they decided not to make the jump to FBS.

For the 2026 class, there is a good amount of talent that will produce at the next level. It's time to dive into the top FCS prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Let's take a look at the Top 10 FCS prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

10. Jaden Craig | Quarterback | Harvard

Craig is a quarterback with quick processing ability, a quick release, and good ball placement. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Quick release and mechanics
- Rhythm passer
- Ball placement
- Toughness
- Mobility

Cons:
- Arm strength
- Consistency
- Anticipation and processing of deep throws

9. Jared Richardson | Wide Receiver | Penn

Richardson is a powerful, athletic X-receiver with strong hands and very good size. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Physical profile
- Strong hands
- Catch radius
- RAC ability

Cons:
- Burst and acceleration
- Agility and fluidity
- Underdeveloped release package

8. Charles Demmings | Cornerback | Stephen F. Austin

Demmings is a corner with very good size, length at the catch point, and a good downhill trigger. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Physical tools
- Zone coverage ability
- Disruptive at the catch point
- Recovery ability
- Adequate run defender

Cons:
- Too physical and grabby mid-phase
- Press technique
- Inconsistent tackler

7. Erick Hunter | Linebacker | Morgan State

Hunter fits the mold of a modern-day linebacker, boasting tall stature, sideline-to-sideline range, and coverage ability. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Prototypical length and frame
- Athleticism
- Sideline-to-sideline range
- Coverage ability
- Blitzing
- Special teams value
- Versatility

Cons:
- Block shedding
- Pass rush repertoire
- Stopping power
- Play strength

6. Gavin Ortega | Offensive Guard | Weber State

Ortega projects best as an offensive guard and possesses firmness at the point of attack, play strength, and a downhill temperament. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Play strength
- Stout at the point of attack
- Quick first step
- Combo block efficiency

Cons:
- Athletic limitations
- Balance issues

5. Chris Corbo | Tight End | Dartmouth

Corbo is a tight end with an athletic frame, strong hands, versatile, and a functional run blocker. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Size and frame
- Reliable hands
- Alignment versatility
- Route running
- Red zone threat
- Adequate run blocker

Cons:
- Athleticism
- Inconsistent separator
- Linear YAC runner

4. Titan Fleischmann | Offensive Guard | Montana State

Fleischmann plays offensive tackle, but projects best as an offensive guard due to his athletic build, firmness at the point of attack, and leverage. He projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect.

Pros:
- Technique and leverage
- Mobility
- Zone fit
- Protection upside if moved inside

Cons:
- Size and frame
- Limitations on the edge
- Not a tone-setter

3. Jalen Walthall | Wide Receiver | Incarnate Word

Walthall is a wide receiver with good top-end speed and downfield tracking ability. He projects as an adequate rotational NFL prospect.

Pros:
- Athletic profile
- Field stretcher
- RAC ability

Cons:
- Route running
- Defeating press
- Catch radius

2. Daniel Sobkowicz | Wide Receiver | Illinois State

Sobkowicz is a receiver with very good size, an outstanding route runner, and dependable hands. He projects as a quality rotational NFL prospect.

Pros:
- Very good size, frame
- Highly developed release package
- Route running ability
- Strong, reliable hands
- Alignment versatility

Cons:
- Top-end linear speed

1. Bryce Lance | Wide Receiver | North Dakota State

Lance is a long, athletic, X-receiver with very good size, strong hands, athleticism, and high upside. He projects as an adequate NFL starter prospect.

Pros:
- Appealing physical traits
- Explosiveness
- Route running ability
- Ball skills
- RAC ability

Cons:
- Unrefined release package
- Play strength

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

GERALD J. HUGGINS II

Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.

