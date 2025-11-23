2025 FCS Playoffs: Official Bracket, Schedule, Scores
The 2025 FCS playoff bracket is set. Below are the seeds, bubble teams, and the official bracket.
The information below will be updated after each round with the final scores and new matchups.
Auto Bids:
Big Sky: Montana State (10-2)
CAA: Rhode Island (10-2)
Ivy League: Yale (8-2)
MVFC: North Dakota State (12-0)
NEC: Central Connecticut State (8-4)
OVC-Big South: Tennessee Tech (11-1)
Patriot League: Lehigh (12-0)
Pioneer League: Drake (8-3)
SoCon: Mercer (9-2)
Southland: Stephen F. Austin (10-2)
UAC: Abilene Christian (8-4)
Seeds:
1. North Dakota State (12-0)
2. Montana State (10-2)
3. Montana (11-1)
4. Tarleton State (11-1)
5. Lehigh (12-0)
6. Mercer (9-2)
7. Stephen F. Austin (10-2)
8. UC Davis (8-3)
9. Rhode Island (10-2)
10. Abilene Christian (8-4)
11. South Dakota (8-4)
12. Villanova (9-2)
13. Tennessee Tech (11-1)
14. South Dakota State (8-4)
15. Youngstown State (8-4)
16. Southeastern Louisiana (9-3)
Bubble Teams:
Last Four In:
Harvard (9-1)
Illinois State (8-4)
Lamar (8-4)
New Hampshire (8-4)
First Four Out:
Austin Peay (7-5)
Monmouth (9-3)
Presbyterian (10-2)
Southern Utah (7-5)
First Round Matchups:
Central Connecticut State at No. 9 Rhode Island (Winner at No. 8 UC Davis)
Lamar at No. 10 Abilene Christian (Winner at No. 7 Stephen F. Austin)
Drake at No. 11 South Dakota (Winner at No. 6 Mercer)
Harvard at No. 12 Villanova (Winner at No. 5 Lehigh)
North Dakota at No. 13 Tennessee Tech (Winner at No. 4 Tarleton State)
New Hampshire at No. 14 South Dakota State (Winner at No. 3 Montana)
Yale at No. 15 Youngstown State (Winner at No. 2 Montana State)
Illinois State at No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana (Winner at No. 1 North Dakota State)
2025 FCS Playoff Bracket:
2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 29
Second Round: Dec. 6
Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13
Semifinals: Dec. 20
FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
