South Dakota State Lands NSIC Defensive Player Of The Year Jes Krcil

The Division I transfer portal window doesn't open until Jan. 2, but multiple FCS programs are already busy adding key transfers from Division II.

South Dakota State has had plenty of success with non-Division I transfers, most notably Kobe Clayborne, who earned FCS All-American honors at defensive tackle this past season. Cornerback Isaiah Johnson also played a key role this season, joining the Jacks from Bemidji State.

The Jacks added another potential impact player in Wayne State linebacker Jes Krcil, who announced his commitment on Dec. 17. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Krcil had a breakout season for the Wildcats, leading the team with 81 tackles and 12 tackles for loss despite being limited to eight games due to injury. He also finished with 4.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Before his injury, Krcil led the NSIC in tackles for loss, while ranking top five in total tackles, tackles per game, sacks, and forced fumbles. He was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and earned South Division first-team defense honors. He was also a Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-American honorable mention.

Krcil recorded 10 or more tackles in five of his eight games, including a career-high 14 against Bemidji State and No. 9 Minnesota State. He posted a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks against Southwest Minnesota State.

After redshirting his first season, Krcil appeared in seven games with one start, finishing with 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Interestingly, Krcil was a standout two-way player at Carlisle High School, where he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also earned All-State honors with a state-high 110 tackles, while also posting 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

South Dakota State finished the 2025 season at 9-5 overall (4-4 MVFC), battling injuries to key starters throughout the season. The Jacks still found a way to make the FCS Playoffs, defeating New Hampshire in the first round before falling to Montana in the next round.

The Jackrabbits are expected to have one of the best linebacker rooms in the FCS next season, barring an unexpected transfer. Chase Van Tol, Joe Ollman, and Cullen McShane are all expected to return for the 2026 season.

Krcil is just one of multiple talented Division II transfers for the Jackrabbits this offseason. He joins his former teammate Carter Sitzman, who had 25 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

