FCS Players Selected In The 2024 NFL Draft

Zach McKinnell

SDSU's running back Isaiah Davis (22) throws the ball on the ground after a touchdown on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA
SDSU's running back Isaiah Davis (22) throws the ball on the ground after a touchdown on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA
12 former FCS players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Only 11 players were selected last year in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zero FCS players were selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2009. This is the second consecutive year that an FCS prospect has not been selected in the first round.

Players who played multiple seasons in the FCS and transferred to an FBS program are included below. Former UAlbany EDGE Jared Verse was selected No. 16 overall by the Los Angeles Rams after finishing his college career at Florida State.

Below is the list of former FCS players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Third Round:

No. 75: Yale OL Kiran Amegadjie (Bears)
No. 94: Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt (Eagles)

Fourth Round:

No. 119: South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick (Steelers)

Fifth Round:

No. 173: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis (Jets)

Sixth Round:

No. 199: Northern Iowa DL Khristian Boyd (Saints)
No. 208: New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube (Raiders)
No. 216: SEMO WR Ryan Flournoy (Cowboys)

Seventh Round:

No. 227: South Dakota CB Myles Harden (Browns)
No. 232: Texas A&M-Commerce DT Levi Drake Rodriguez (Vikings)
No. 239: Eastern Kentucky OL Josiah Ezirim (Saints)
No. 248: Holy Cross OL C.J. Hanson (Chiefs)
No. 256: Yale/South Carolina OL Nick Gargiulo (Broncos)

