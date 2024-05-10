Fcs Football Central

2024 Brown Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

In this story:

Brown finished last season 5-5 (3-4 Ivy) as the Bears lost multiple games by four points or less. The Bears are searching for the first conference title since 2008.

Brown's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Bears will kick off the 2024 season against Georgetown on Sept. 21.

The full 2024 schedule for Brown is below.

Sep. 21: at Georgetown
Sep. 28: Harvard
Oct. 5: Bryant
Oct. 12: at Rhode Island
Oct. 19: at Princeton
Oct. 26: Cornell
Nov. 2: Penn
Nov. 9: at Yale
Nov. 16: Columbia
Nov. 23: at Dartmouth

* Italics indicate conference matchups

