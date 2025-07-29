2025 Mercer Football Preview
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 SoCon)
Head Coach: Mike Jacobs (2nd season, 11-3)
Returning All-Conference Players: Andrew Zock (DE), Brayden Smith (RS), John McConnell (P)
*Autavius Ison (Charleston Southern, RB) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution*
Notable Incoming Transfers: Autavius Ison (Charleston Southern, RB), Darrian King (Samford, OL), Jamari Freeman (Tennessee State, OL), Ke'Vion Wellington (Austin Peay, DL), Tyler Murray (Texas Tech, OL), Ethan McDowell (Miami (OH), QB), Ronald Cooper (Georgia State, DB), Fabian Scott (FAU, DB), Blake Martin (Coastal Carolina, OL), Adonis McDaniel (Lenior-Rhyne, WR), Dan Hicks (West Chester, DL), Delano Marcelus (West Liberty, DL)
Mercer has its best football season since reinstating the program in 2013. The Bears finished 7-1 in conference play, 11-3 overall, and made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Head coach Mike Jacobs had an outstanding first season and has the chance to elevate this program into true national title contender status with another good season. Mercer will seek to be the first SoCon program to win at least a share of the conference title in back-to-back seasons since Wofford in 2019.
Last season, this team was carried by one of the best defenses in the country. With multiple All-Conference players to replace defensively, the offense must take a step forward in 2025. Senior DJ Smith returns at quarterback after winning the starting job last year. Smith's overall numbers were not great, but they must be analyzed separately into pre-injury and post-injury. Before his injury, Smith completed 78% of his passes with eight touchdowns, averaging 228 yards per game. It wasn't the same after his injury; he topped 25 rushing yards in every game before he got hurt, but never surpassed six rushing yards in the games after his injury. It will be important for Smith to stay healthy throughout the season, given that the rest of the quarterbacks in the room lack proven experience.
At running back, the Bears must replace SoCon Offensive Player of the Year Dwayne McGee, but fortunately, they will have plenty of options. The Bears have their second and third-leading rushers in CJ Miller and Micah Bell. Miller ran for 404 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per touch, while Bell added 248 yards and posted 5.5 yards per carry. Tyrell Coard played over 160 snaps and offers a dangerous receiving threat, posting 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Mercer also made waves in the portal, adding Autavius Ison from Charleston Southern. He had an excellent sophomore season, earning All-Big South-OVC honors with 795 rushing yards and four touchdowns. There's no shortage of talent in this running back room.
The wide receiver room is also filled with talent, led by junior Brayden Smith and sophomore Adjatay Dabbs. They both finished with just over 400 yards each, combining for eight receiving touchdowns. Kendall Harris showed some flashes during his freshman season, ending with 339 receiving yards. The Bears also added a massive transfer addition in junior Adonis McDaniel from Lenoir-Rhyne. He was an All-SAC selection in 2024, recording over 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line was the biggest area of weakness for this team in 2024. Two starters return in guard Tyler Murray and tackle Amarii Atchison, both played over 560 snaps last year. Xavier Jennings was a rotational piece last year, playing nearly 350 snaps after transferring from Lenoir-Rhyne. Mercer addressed the offensive line need through the portal, adding Tennessee State guard Jamari Freeman and Samford tackle Darrian King. Freeman started all 13 games for the Tigers in 2024, while King started five games for the Bulldogs. Coastal Carolina transfer Blake Martin was a two-time All-Conference selection at Wingate, playing in 29 games over three seasons.
Defensively, there were multiple All-American departures, but there is no lack of talent going into next season. The defensive line has the most depth returning, starting with Freshman All-American Andrew Zock, who was named the Preseason SoCon Defensive Player of the Year. Zock started every game as a true freshman, posting 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
On the interior, Mercer brings back a trio of contributors in Caden Camese, Brayden Dudley, and Jordan Swain. Camese started multiple games last year, while Swain started 10 games in 2023, but was limited by injuries last season. The Bears also added Delano Marcelus, who played in 32 games at West Liberty, posting 61 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2024. The biggest question is who will emerge as the other EDGE across from Zock. Marcelus could fill that role, but the Bears also added West Chester transfer Dan Hicks, who brings 12 games of starting experience.
At linebacker, Mercer must replace its three leading tacklers from last season. None of the returning players played over 90 snaps in 2024, making this the biggest question mark for the defense ahead of next season. Senior Mic Wasson and redshirt junior Drew Clare are two names to watch here, while redshirt sophomore Julian Fox could be primed for a breakout season after seeing limited action last year.
Safety Donovan Watkins will lead the secondary, which features five players who played at least 150 snaps in 2024. Watkins started all 14 games last year as a redshirt freshman, playing an important hybrid role, which could be huge as the young linebacker room matures early in the season. Tommy Bliss and Juwan Johnson both played over 150 snaps, combining for 37 tackles and one interception.
There's no returning full-time starters at cornerback, but Carmelo O'Neal started three games at cornerback as a true freshman, posting 18 tackles and two pass breakups. O'Neal could start at safety or cornerback, giving the Bears an extremely versatile weapon in the backend of the defense. Myles Weston has been a key reserve for two seasons and should be ready to step into a starting role. Buck Cooper joins the room from Georgia State, where he played over 500 snaps in 2023 before redshirting last year. Florida Atlantic transfer Fabian Scott could also find his way into the rotation after seeing action in 13 games over the past two years.
