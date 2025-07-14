2025 SoCon Football Preview
This is one of the few conferences in the FCS where every team in the league plays each other, making this one of the most exciting championship races to watch every year. There are plenty of intriguing storylines to analyze entering the 2025 season.
After winning the first conference title in program history, can head coach Mike Jacobs lead Mercer to back-to-back SoCon championships? Is this finally the year head coach Kerwin Bell leads Western Carolina to the FCS Playoffs? Will ETSU make a push for the conference crown under new head coach Will Healy? Who is primed to emerge as the dark horse in the SoCon?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the SoCon ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Chattanooga
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 71st
Defensive YPP: 54th
Projected SOS: 50th
Key Returners:
- Luke Schomburg (QB): 53.3% comp, 663 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 5 INTs
- Jeremiah Batiste (CB): 21 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs
- John McIntyre (TE): 12 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 12.1 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Justus Durant (RB): 60 carries, 272 rushing yards, 4.5 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- Marquise Freeman (DE): 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 QBHs, 1 defensive TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (0)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Camden Orth (Bowling Green, QB)
- Ryan Merklinger (Western Illinois, OL)
- Kristian Ozane (Davidson, LB)
- Nick Coates (Eastern Illinois, DB)
- Kaelin Drakeford (Eastern Illinois, DB)
- Shamar Sandgren (South Alabama, WR)
ETSU
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 38th
Defensive YPP: 5th
Projected SOS: 46th
Key Returners:
- Karim Page (WR): 30 receptions, 373 receiving yards, 12.4 YPC
- Hakeem Meggett (WR): 21 receptions, 427 receiving yards, 20.3 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Devontae Houston (RB): 119 carries, 648 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Jimmy Bowdry (CB): 30 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
- Ty Anderson (LB): 40 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Cade McNamara (Iowa, QB)
- Trevor Moffitt (Gardner-Webb, LB)
- Isaiah Potts (Campbell, DT)
- Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina, QB)
- Chris Davis Jr. (Georgia State, DE)
- Ashton Flinn (Murray State, OL)
- Drew Francis (Middle Tennessee State, LB)
- Wesley Horton (Western Kentucky, OL)
- Cole Keller (Washburn, TE)
- D'Marius Rucker (Coastal Carolina, RB)
- Kendall Williams (Carson-Newman, DB)
Furman
2024 Record: 3-8 (2-6 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 108th
Defensive YPP: 99th
Projected SOS: 48th
Key Returners:
- Trey Hedden (QB): 60.9% comp, 1,767 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 1 rushing TD
- Ben Ferguson (WR): 24 receptions, 349 receiving yards, 14.5 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Caleb Williams (S): 53 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF
- Billy Lewis (S): 37 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Tre' McLeod (S): 53 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (2)
- RB (0)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (4)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (3)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kerry King (East Carolina, WR)
- Nick Ragano (Air Force, WR)
- Taylen Blaylock (Lindenwood, S)
- Davis Watson (Cornell, OL)
- Jordan Burrell (Lenoir Rhyne, ILB)
- Joseph Perez-Garibay (Idaho State, DL)
- Eddie Jackson III (Bryant, CB)
- Wesley Abraham (Wesleyan, CB)
- A.J. Seay (North Alabama, DB)
Mercer
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 55th
Defensive YPP: 16th
Projected SOS: 45th
Key Returners:
- DJ Smith (QB): 56.4% comp, 1,311 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
- Brayden Smith (WR): 32 receptions, 425 receiving yards, 13.3 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Donovan Watkins (S): 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBUs, 1 FR
- Andrew Zock (DE): 38 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 15 QBHs, 2 FFs
- CJ Miller (RB): 76 carries, 404 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (4)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Adonis McDaniel (Lenoir-Rhyne, WR)
- Autavius Ison (Charleston Southern, RB)
- JP Pickles (UTEP, QB)
- Darrian King (Samford, OL)
- Jamari Freeman (Tennessee State, OL)
- Dan Hicks (West Chester, DL)
- Malik Simmons (Lenoir-Rhyne, TE)
- Delano Marcelus (West Liberty, DL)
- Fabian Scott (FAU, CB)
Samford
2024 Record: 4-7 (3-4 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 93rd
Defensive YPP: 26th
Projected SOS: 25th
Key Returners:
- Quincy Crittendon (QB): 70.3% comp, 2,689 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 12 INTs, 386 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs
- Jaden Mosley (LB): 75 tackles, 14 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF
- Conroy Cunningham II (DE): 27 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 8 QBHs, 1 FF
- Jalik Yancey (CB): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, 1 FR
- Preston Bird (WR): 18 receptions, 203 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC, 1 receiving TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (0)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Calvin Jones (Western Carolina, WR)
- Nahil Perkins (Fordham, CB)
- CJ Evans (Tennessee State, RB)
- Keelan Evans (Texas Southern, DL)
- Kaleb Pearley (SEMO, OL)
- Lashon Young (Miles, DB)
- Jaden Gibson (Virginia, WR)
- Termaine Turner (North Dakota State, CB)
- Dee Newsome (Jacksonville State, CB)
The Citadel
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 95th
Defensive YPP: 78th
Projected SOS: 23rd
Key Returners:
- Javonte Graves-Billups (WR): 31 receptions, 429 receiving yards, 13.8 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Wyatt Thomas (LB): 95 tackles, 11 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs, 3 QBHs
- Bradlee Jones (CB): 30 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 8 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR
- Cale Williams (S): 77 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
- Corey Ibrahim (RB): 110 carries, 440 rushing yards, 4.0 YPC, 1 rushing TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (4)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (2)
- S (1)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Beau Herrington (Allen, RB)
- Tyrik McDaniel (Indiana, DB)
- Darryle Ware (South Carolina, LB)
- Tommy DiLiegro (Wofford, LS)
Western Carolina
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 32nd
Defensive YPP: 98th
Projected SOS: 43rd
Key Returners:
- Taron Dickens (QB): 73.8% comp, 1,428 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
- Branson Adams (RB): 134 carries, 749 rushing yards, 5.6 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- AJ Colombo (WR): 61 receptions, 590 receiving yards, 9.7 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Hayward McQueen Jr. (LB): 61 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 PBUs, 1 FF
- Ken Moore Jr. (DB): 36 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 INTs, 7 PBUs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (1)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Marcus Striggles (Concord, WR)
- Jordan Thompson (Middle Tennessee State, LB)
- Painter Richards-Baker (Dartmouth, WR)
- Jarvis Adams Jr. (Kennesaw State, OL)
- Ryan McKinnis (Appalachian State, LB)
- Ilija Krajnovic (Boston College, OL)
- Vito Moriana-Sigel (Mississippi Valley State, OL)
- Jahleel Anderson (Alcorn State, DT)
- Gavin Rowell (Tusculum, DE)
- Marseille Taylor (USF, DB)
- Cam'Ron Dansby (Northern Illinois, DB)
Wofford
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 96th
Defensive YPP: 28th
Projected SOS: 34th
Key Returners:
- Isaiah Scott (WR): 28 receptions, 350 receiving yards, 12.5 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- C.J. Coombes (S): 88 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF
- Benny Radicia (LB): 45 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBUs
- Marion Smokes (DE): 25 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks
- Eli Campbell (S): 22 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (1)
- TE (0)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (2)
- S (3)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Eastern Michigan, RB)
- Kade Moledor (North Carolina A&T, LB)
- C.J. Adams (South Carolina, WR)
- J.T. Fayard (Northwestern State, QB)
- Alijah Williams (Bowling Green, LB)
- Jude Tinor (Georgia State, DL)
- Grant Tucker (Appalachian State, WR)
- Caimon Mathis (Georgia Southern, DB)
- Jayden Whitaker (Gannon, QB)
- Dillon Porter (Virginia Union, OL)
VMI
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SoCon)
Offensive YPP: 129th
Defensive YPP: 83rd
Projected SOS: 41st
Key Returners:
- Ethen Horne (WR): 15 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 14 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Kouri Crump (S): 90 tackles, 6 TFLs, 5 PBUs, 3 FFs
- Jacob Moore (EDGE): 17 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FR
- Stephen Dean III (LB): 43 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack
- Steven Riveros (LB): 45 tackles, 3 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (0)
- TE (2)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- No Transfers Added
Predicted Order of Finish
1. ETSU
2. Western Carolina
3. Mercer
T4. Chattanooga
T4. Furman
6. Samford
7. The Citadel
8. Wofford
9. VMI
Chaos seems to always find its way into the SoCon race, where no team is safe on any given Saturday. Western Carolina continues to improve under head coach Kerwin Bell, finishing second in the conference last year. The offense should be as explosive as ever behind Freshman All-American Taron Dickens, while the defense will have plenty of experience with eight returning significant contributors. Could this finally be the year for the Catamounts? I think this may be the best team Bell has had during his tenure in Cullowhee, making Western Carolina an intriguing pick to win the conference.
Don't overlook what new head coach Will Healy is building at ETSU, headlined by one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. It has been five seasons since the SoCon has had a team win back-to-back championships, but Mercer has the potential to break the streak. Both Mercer and ETSU should make a push to the postseason, while also challenging for a share of the conference title. Chattanooga can never be overlooked, winning at least seven games in three consecutive seasons. The Mocs suffered massive losses this offseason, creating some uncertainty at key positions, which has contributed to some preseason skepticism. Furman took a major step back last year due to youth across the board, but appears to be primed for a bounce-back season as the Paladins return 21 significant contributors.
Samford, Wofford, and The Citadel have the potential to be spoilers next year. There still appears to be a small gap between these teams and the top of the conference, but they all have the talent to pull off some key upsets, creating the SoCon chaos we have grown accustomed to seeing late in the season. - Zach McKinnell
As far as the league race goes, as many as six teams appear to have a legitimate chance to win the conference. Mercer deserves to be the preseason favorite with DJ Smith returning at quarterback and a real chance to improve offensively from last season. The defense has a ton of question marks, seemingly opening the door for another team to steal the crown.
I view ETSU and Western Carolina as the main contenders here. Western Carolina's chances rely on a complete season from Freshman All-American Taron Dickens, while ETSU is quietly loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The Buccaneers will also have an experienced quarterback leading the way, with either Cade McNamara or Jacolby Criswell.
Furman, Chattanooga, and Samford enter the year with a ton of questions, but I'll never doubt these programs for the culture of development built by these three head coaches. The Citadel and Wofford will have strong defenses and could create the typical SoCon chaos we have grown accustomed to watching each season. - Timothy Rosario
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.