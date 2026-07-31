2026 SoCon Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

We have less than 30 days until the start of the 2026 FCS football season. As we prepare for Week 0, FCS Football Central continues our FCS conference preview series with a deep dive into the SoCon.

Mercer is looking to win its third consecutive SoCon championship, but will have to do it under new head coach Joel Taylor. The conference also has newcomer Tennessee Tech, which just won the OVC-Big South and earned a Top 16 seed in the FCS playoff. Behind them, there's a group of very competitive teams that are looking to push for the conference title, including Furman, Wofford, ETSU, Western Carolina, and Chattanooga.

Returning players who played roughly 200 snaps last season were identified as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered injuries, but would have been starters or key rotational players if they were healthy. All snap count data was collected using Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth analysis, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the SoCon ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish, along with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available rosters, as of July 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the transfer portal, players missing from the rosters, or a multitude of other factors.

Chattanooga

2025 Record: 5-7 (4-4 SoCon)

Head Coach: Rusty Wright (8th season, 42-34)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 34th

Key Returners:



Josh Williams (WR): 44 receptions, 585 receiving yards, 13.3 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Journey Wyche (RB): 62 carries, 334 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 4 rushing TDs



Kam Baah-Slay (S): 89 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



Zion Rutledge (LB): 100 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack



Orlando Daniels (EDGE): 24 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QBHs, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (1)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Harrison Bey-Buie (UNI, RB)

- Ashton Shumann (Central Oklahoma, WR)

- Kevin Lalin (Catawba, RB)

- Jacob Ziegler (Morehead State, OL)

- Terry Mikell (Presbyterian, DL)

- Parker Awad (New Mexico State, QB)

- Royce Baucom (Arkansas State, OL)

- Ryan Bell (Bethune-Cookman, DL)

- Mason Bryant (Samford, DB)

- Nate Carter (Samford, DL)

- TJ Fields (Sewanne, DB)

- Kyreon Montgomery (Lane, OL)

- Bryce Washington (Ohio Dominican, LB)

- Jaylen Mosby (UVA-Wise, DB)

- Jayden Taylor (Bethel, OL)

The Citadel

2025 Record: 4-8 (3-5 SoCon)

Head Coach: Maurice Drayton (4th season, 9-26)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 30th

Key Returners:



Quentin Hayes (QB): 63% comp, 897 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 682 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs



Brady Pickett (OL): 705 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 6 QB pressures allowed, 55.3 run-blocking grade



Tyler Heggins-Hill (OL): 666 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 5 QB pressures allowed, 57.1 run-blocking grade



Braylon Knauth (WR): 16 receptions, 240 receiving yards, 15 YPC, 2 receiving TDs, 221 kick return yards, 103 punt return yards



Temarcus Elam (S): 23 total tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (1)

- TE (0)

- OL (5)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (0)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Zyion Brown (Dartmouth, LB)

- Zeb Stroup (Presbyterian, DB)

- Tre McLeod (Furman, DB)

- Beau Shugarts (Bryant, DL)

- Jalen Wright (Alabama A&M, LB)

- Boyce Bankhead (Presbyterian, LB)

- Gavin Garcia (Kent State, RB)

- Eli Shereshovech IV (Miami (OH), DL)

- Derek Kee (Vanderbilt, WR)

- Isaiah Richardson (Eastern Illinois, LB)

- Trevor Duncan (Tennessee, DL)

- Nick Armentano (Syracuse, WR)

- Nick Billoups (Lane, QB)

- Brandan Green (SW Oklahoma State, DL)

- David Henry (Adams State, OL)

- D'Angelo Sheppard (Mississippi Valley State, DL)

- Damir Abdullah (Missouri Western State, WR)

- David Alexander (Carson-Newman, DL)

- Ismael Zamor (Boston College, WR)

- Savionne Rogers (Barton, DB)

ETSU

2025 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SoCon)

Head Coach: Will Healy (2nd season, 7-5)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 70th

Key Returners:



Mike Jenkins (S): 59 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 2 QBHs



Jimmy Bowdry (CB): 40 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 4 PBUs



Jivon Oggs (CB): 43 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Jason Albritton (RB): 104 carries, 518 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 8 rushing TDs



Will McCraw (OL): 565 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 6 QB pressures allowed, 68.7 run-blocking grade (Stats from 2024, missed 2025 season with injury)

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (1)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Devin Hunter (Tennessee Tech, S)

- Terian Williams II (Bucknell, S)

- Ty Williams (Austin Peay, OL)

- Steve Lizama (Merrimack, OL)

- Xavier Porter (Louisville, DL)

- Jadyn Davis (Michigan, QB)

- Tommy Winton III (Tennessee, WR)

- Gideon Herbert (Arkansas State, EDGE)

- Brandon Winton (USF, WR)

- Jarvis Johnson (FAU, LB)

- Suderian Harrison (Virginia, WR)

- Tyreek'e Robinson (UCF, DL)

- Tyler Griffin (ULM, WR)

- TJ Peyton (Georgia State, RB)

- Mason Mims (Louisville, QB)

- Trey Weary (Tennessee, WR)

- Yasir Smith (North Carolina, DL)

- Reed Blake-Thomas (Eastern Illinois, LB)

- Sam Browder (Memphis, OL)

- Noah Anker (NW Oklahoma State, OL)

- Izziek Chandler (Central Missouri, CB)

Furman

2025 Record: 6-6 (4-4 SoCon)

Head Coach: Clay Hendrix (10th season, 60-43)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 12

Projected SOS: 62nd

Key Returners:



Joshua Stoneking (DL): 79 total tackles, 23 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, 9 QBHs, 2 FFs



Raleigh Herbert (LB): 72 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 5 QBHs



Billy Lewis (S): 71 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FR



Chris Luna (OL): 820 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 10 QB pressures allowed, 54.5 run-blocking grade



Demetrius Baldwin (DT): 30 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 QBHs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (3)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (1)

- S (1)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Joshua Tarver (Yale, S)

- Eli Lipscomb (Wingate, EDGE)

- Aaron Davis (Bucknell, CB)

- Connor Ackerley (Western New Mexico, QB)

- Jake Garcia (Michigan, QB)

- Alofaletauia Maluia (Western Georgia, OL)

- C.J. Stokes (Charlotte, RB)

- Dwartney Wortham (UCF, WR)

- Luke Shields (Tennessee Tech, WR)

- Trae Williams (Air Force, CB)

- Michael Woods Jr. (Northwood, CB)

Mercer

2025 Record: 9-3 (8-0 SoCon)

Head Coach: Joel Taylor (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 2

Projected SOS: 49th

Key Returners:



Brayden Smith (WR): 60 receptions, 712 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC, 7 receiving TDs, 374 kick return yards, 180 punt return yards



Kobe McInnis (EDGE): 25 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 4 QBHs, 2 FFs



Tyler Murray (OL): 904 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 8 QB pressures allowed, 56.5 run-blocking grade



Samuel Albee (TE): 8 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 15.5 YPC, 2 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (1)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (0)

- S (0)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jyarius Carter (West Georgia, LB)

- Bryson Wilson (West Georgia, OL)

- Brody Balliew (West Georgia, OL)

- Adrian Parker (Franklin Pierce, QB)

- Brandon Gunn (West Georgia, S)

- Asa Gregg (Alabama State, WR)

- Zahmari Palode-Gary (Pittsburg State, RB)

- Eric Rasheed (North Greenville, WR)

- CJ Favors (West Georgia, LB)

- Cam Moore (West Georgia, DL)

- Marquis Williams (West Georgia, DE)

- McKaden Smith (West Georgia, CB)

- Jacob Joseph (West Georgia, OLB)

- Emmanuel Lane (Monmouth, CB)

- JP Pickles (UTEP, QB)

- Javious Bond (Austin Peay, CB)

- Javonte Walker (Central Washington, S)

- Bryce Izundu (Lehigh, OLB)

- Nigel Gay (Catawba, S)

- Jeremy Richardson (Shorter, S)

- Rashawn Washington (South Carolina State, DL)

- Sam Martin Jr. (Wagner, S)

- Jaylen King (ETSU, QB)

- Eric Brantley Jr. (FAU, OLB)

- Cameron Goggins (FAU, CB)

- Amari Brown (Mars Hill, S)

- Bryson James (Anderson, RB)

Samford

2025 Record: 1-11 (1-7 SoCon)

Head Coach: John Grass (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 23rd

Key Returners:



Preston Bird (WR): 53 receptions, 617 receiving yards, 11.6 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



LaShon Young (S): 44 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs



Jalen Nelson (S): 43 total tackles, 2 PBUs



Maxton Woodward (DT): 31 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 QBHs



Noah Watts (OL): 570 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 5 QB pressures allowed, 55.0 run-blocking grade

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (7)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (0)

- S (3)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- John Scott III (Fordham, DE)

- Dezmon Thomas (Alabama State, DT)

- Brandon Franklin (UAB, LB)

- Aiden Jeter (Fordham, DT)

- Elijah McDowell (Georgia Southern, CB)

- Noah Holton (Tuskegee, S)

- Vaughn Mitchom (Clark Atlanta, CB)

- Spencer Conn (Murray State, LB)

Tennessee Tech

2025 Record: 11-2 (8-0 OVC-Big South)

Head Coach: Bobby Wilder (3rd season, 18-7)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 40th

Key Returners:



Maury Sullivan (WR): 50 receptions, 631 receiving yards, 12.6 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Tre' Holloway (WR): 37 receptions, 487 receiving yards, 13.2 YPC, 3 receiving TDs



Xavier Randolph (EDGE): 24 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FR, 3 PBUs



Eric Taylor (S): 33 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 4 PBUs



Omari Philyaw (S): 31 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 6 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (2)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (4)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- MJ Flowers (UConn, RB)

- Cee Rhodes (UT Martin, CB)

- Mateo Lucero (Wagner, OL)

- Gabe Nunez (Southern Utah, WR)

- Eric Weatherly (Ball State, WR)

- Ivan Hoyt (Davidson, WR)

- Qua Ashley (Ball State, RB)

- Ralph Ortiz (Kansas State, LB)

- Tyrese Whitaker (Temple, LB)

- Mich'le Joseph (Sam Houston, OL)

- Leonard Sherrod III (Wheeling, S)

- Anthony Busa (Stonehill, S)

- Marcus Harris (Alabama State, RB)

- Ameer Johnson (Robert Morris, DL)

- Alex Dawkins (Lindenwood, DB)

- Jamarr Jones (Chattanooga, DL)

- Grant Thompson (West Liberty, DL)

- Jax Leatherwood (SEMO, QB)

VMI

2025 Record: 1-11 (0-8 SoCon)

Head Coach: Ashley Ingram (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 46th

Key Returners:



Leo Boehling (RB): 128 carries, 537 rushing yards, 4.2 YPC, 2 rushing TDs



Isaiah Grevious (LB): 60 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs



Bryce Burnett (OL): 602 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 7 QB pressures, 52.1 run-blocking grade



Jacob Moore (EDGE): 31 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 6 QBHs, 1 FF



Robert Powell (CB): 39 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (0)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (3)

- S (3)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Keegan Guyton (Carson-Newman, S)

- Drew Parrott (Carson-Newman, RB)

- Brooks Martin (Stony Brook, WR)

Western Carolina

2025 Record: 7-5 (6-2 SoCon)

Head Coach: Kerwin Bell (6th season, 31-26)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 41st

Key Returners:



Ken Moore Jr. (CB): 43 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs



Patrick Boyd Jr. (RB): 90 carries, 420 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 322 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs



AJ Colombo (WR): 61 receptions, 590 receiving yards, 9.7 YPC, 5 receiving TDs (Stats from 2024; Missed 2025 with an injury)



Ryan McKinnis (LB): 31 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QBHs



Zach Watson (OL): 840 snaps played, 4 sacks allowed, 19 QB pressures allowed, 51.0 run-blocking grade

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Marco Patierno (Eastern Michigan, LB)

- Aaron McIver (Gardner-Webb, OL)

- Andrew Threatt (Gardner-Webb, OL)

- Andre Jackson Jr. (Hampton, CB)

- Lex Thomas (NC State, QB)

- Trystan Anderson (Drake, DL)

- Eldrick Robinson II (Robert Morris, LB)

- Ja'Torian Mack (Appalachian State, S)

- Kale Woodburn (Cincinnati, WR)

- Brayson McIver (Coastal Carolina, OL)

- Derrick Davis Jr. (LSU, RB)

- Isaac Boulger (Auburn, OL)

- Da'Shawn Davis (Georgia Southern, DL)

- Paul Hartman III (Coastal Carolina, TE)

- Jakoby Diamond (Tuskegee, DL)

- Jeremy Johnson II (Concord, DT)

- Braylon Jones (Reinhardt, S)

- Fernando Jeanty (Florida Memorial, DL)

Wofford

2025 Record: 6-6 (5-3 SoCon)

Head Coach: Shawn Watson (5th season, 16-27)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 37th

Key Returners:



J.T. Fayard (QB): 67.2% comp, 1,471 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 3 INTs



Isaiah Scott (WR): 36 receptions, 580 receiving yards, 16.1 YPC, 4 receiving TDs, 272 punt return yards, 1 PR TD



Eli Campbell (S): 67 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF



J'vion Luster (CB): 35 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 PBUs



Gerald Modest Jr. (RB): 115 carries, 567 rushing yards, 4.9 YPC, 5 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- S (3)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Corey Williams (Saint Francis, DB)

- Joseph Polite (West Georgia, DL)

- Esom Nnajiofor (Liberty, OL)

- Moritz Schmoranzer (Appalachian State, OL)

- Jeremiah Shelby (Air Force, DL)

Projected Order of Finish:

1. Tennessee Tech

2. Furman

3. Wofford

T4. ETSU

T4. Western Carolina

6. Mercer

7. Chattanooga

8. The Citadel

9. Samford

10. VMI

Analysis:

Zach McKinnell: I know it's controversial to pick the newcomer to win the conference immediately, but Tennessee Tech should have a clear path to a SoCon championship next season. The path will be more difficult in the SoCon than the OVC-Big South last year, but the Golden Eagles signed the best portal class in the nation, plus return plenty of young talent who played key roles on last season's 11-win team. Due to an upgrade at quarterback, this team feels like it's built for a postseason run, so I'm trusting head coach Bobby Wilder and his staff to get it done.

The real debate is who will be the team, or teams, that push the Golden Eagles. Furman is a team that immediately comes to mind, especially with nearly 70% of their defensive production returning. There's a real chance they have the best defense in the conference, which is led by All-American Joshua Stoneking. The question is whether Jake Garcia or Connor Ackerly can protect the football and bring some stability to the quarterback spot.

Wofford is the ultimate dark horse in this conference. The Terriers were 12 points away from being 11-1 last year and now return 20 significant contributors, including quarterback J.T. Fayard. This team is going to be very dangerous and could shock some people by taking home the conference crown.

Two teams that I like, but have some major question marks, are ETSU and Mercer. The Bears have won back-to-back conference titles and made an outstanding coaching hire with Joel Taylor. The issue is that the Bears have to replace almost all of their production on both sides of the ball. I trust Taylor's incoming additions, but I do worry there may be some early growing pains with all the new pieces.

As for ETSU, the Bucs were very close to being a playoff team last season with three one-score losses. They added a ton of portal talent, a lot of whom were highly-touted prospects coming out of high school, but are largely unproven at the college level. We've seen mixed results with this approach, making ETSU a real boom-or-bust team entering 2026.

Western Carolina is another team that is talented enough to make some noise, but I'm cautious about what the defense will look like next season with so many new pieces. The Catamounts have been one of the biggest "What-If" stories of FCS football the past few years, so I think it's fair to ask if this is finally the year for head coach Kerwin Bell and his staff to break through. A lot of this will come down to whether Lex Thomas or Isaac Lee can emerge as the next superstar QB for the Catamounts.

Chattanooga has a lot more continuity this season, but the quarterback is a question mark. If the Mocs are going to make some noise, they need Battle Alberson or Parker Awad to take a big jump in fall camp. I like the defensive potential, but the Mocs will have to navigate one of the toughest schedules in the conference, which makes me question the ceiling of this team, despite them being improved from last year.

It'll be another step forward for The Citadel, but replacing almost all of the starting production from last season will be a very tough task. Plus, losing All-American defensive end Chris Benton only adds to the uncertainty surrounding that side of the ball.

I think it'll be a rebuild year for Samford under head coach John Grass. I do think this team could play spoiler and will be good enough to ruin someone's season, especially if Grass can find a solid quarterback to elevate the offense. It's a similar feeling to VMI. The Keydets are in such a tough spot in this age of college football, so I think it's going to take Ashley Ingram some time to get it going in a positive direction.

Timothy Rosario: In my opinion, the talent gap between Tennessee Tech and the rest of the conference, on paper, is quite significant. The Golden Eagles landed several proven starters and former All-Conference players from the portal and added to a solid foundation of returning players. The question is going to be whether the starter at QB can pull the offense together and whether the lines of scrimmage can gel early in the year. We know that these large portal classes can lead to mixed results.

The teams in the best position to snatch the top spot are Furman and Wofford. The Paladins could be very good defensively. It's a unit that, right now, I have the most confidence in entering the season, but there are still some questions offensively.

Wofford is my favorite SoCon dark horse. The Terriers finished last year on a winning streak, and almost all their losses were by one score. They have the largest number of returning starters and a great chance to turn those close losses into wins.

Western Carolina and ETSU were very close to being playoff teams over the last few years, but unexpected losses have kept them on the outside looking in. Both teams lost a ton of production and largely went to the portal to reload, in particular, former FBS quarterbacks with a lot of talent, but no proven experience.

The Catamounts have shown the ability to churn out elite offenses every season. The issue has been the defense, which hasn't been near the level that they need to close out some of these key games. The Bucs took gambles on some very talented players, but they are extremely unproven. This staff will have a tough task of trying to fast-track their development and build a cohesive team.

There are massive questions for me at two very successful programs, but for different reasons. Mercer has won the past two SoCon championships, but lost head coach Mike Jacobs and a lot of production to Toledo. Joel Taylor has done an excellent job replenishing the talent, but this team is extremely young. I think the Bears are a year away from being a top contender in the conference.

Chattanooga has plenty of returning players, particularly defensively; however, last season was disappointing, and it's tough to tell if the same quality of players are present on this roster. The Citadel has consistently improved under head coach Maurice Drayton. He's brought a winning mentality into this program, but I worry they lost too much defensively to be a real contender. The offense may be the best we've seen under Drayton.

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