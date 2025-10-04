Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens Makes College Football History With 46 Straight Completions
Western Carolina escaped with a 23-21 win over Wofford, but it was quarterback Taron Dickens who made headlines with a historic performance.
The redshirt sophomore set a new NCAA record for consecutive completions in a game when he completed his first 46 passes of the game. It broke the previous record of 36, which was set by East Carolina's Dominique Davis in 2011. The FCS record was previously held by Princeton's Quinn Epperly with 29 completions.
Dickens finished the game with 378 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, completing 53-of-56 attempts for a completion percentage of 94.6%. He also led the Catamounts with 44 rushing yards on 19 attempts. All three of his touchdown passes were to James Tyre, who led the team with 13 catches for 102 receiving yards.
He also led the Catamounts on a 51-yard game-winning drive, spanning 16 plays, which ended with Marcus Trout's 34-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining. The Catamounts forced a fumble on the kickoff to secure the win.
Dickens missed the first three games of the season, leading to an 0-3 start for the Catamounts. Since his return, Western Carolina has won three consecutive games, including two conference wins, and Dickens has looked like the best player in FCS football.
In only three games, Dickens has completed 80.3% of his passes for 1,387 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and no interceptions.
He started his season against Campbell, throwing for a career-high 582 yards and tied the program record with six passing touchdowns. Dickens followed that up with 427 passing yards and four touchdowns against Samford last weekend.
The expectations were high for Dickens entering his redshirt sophomore season. He was named the Preseason SoCon Offensive Player of the Year, second-team States Perform FCS All-American, and was named to the Preseason Walter Payton Watch List.
He turned heads in four starts last season, replacing the injured Cole Gonzales, who transferred to Pittsburgh this spring. He went 3-1 as the starter, completing 73.1% of his passes for 1,366 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Dickens was selected to the SoCon All-Freshman Team and earned Freshman All-American honors.
With Western Carolina's win over Wofford, the Catamounts moved to 2-0 in SoCon play, making them one of three undefeated teams in conference play. The Catamounts will host Furman, which is 2-0 in conference play, next weekend in a major SoCon matchup.
