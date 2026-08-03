Dripping Springs (TX) Standout QB Chase Ames Commits to UTRGV

UTRGV head coach Travis Bush first saw Dripping Springs (TX) quarterback Chase Ames throw during one of the Tigers' spring practices.

Since then, the two have developed a strong relationship, which played a major role in Ames announcing his commitment to the Vaqueros on July 16.

"In the world of college football nowadays, I think it's better to find a place you fit the first time and where you have the best chance of seeing the field to prove yourself rather than sitting at a Power 4 on the bench watching others," Ames said.

"I think it's best to get developed by a great coaching staff that has the resources to bring you to the next level. A program doesn't just build itself; it's the people, and Coach Bush and the whole community have rallied around building this program up to be an FCS powerhouse, and I've bought into it to hopefully bring something special down to the Valley."

Bush and the Vaqueros offered Ames during his unofficial visit on July 15.

"When I was there for my visit, Coach Bush offered me, and I jumped on it quickly! My relationship has grown ever since he came and saw me throw at practice. I really enjoy my talks with him, and man, does he know football! It's so sick to watch a coach go through their own offense and just know everything front and back. To me, that shows the interest and how he is as a coach, which he is definitely a football guy. He is not only one of the best coaches I've met but also a great person."

During the visit, Ames met with the coaching staff and toured the facilities, both of which left a strong impression on him.

"My visit was great, and they have one of the nicest facilities I have ever seen! They are true to developing guys for the next level, and I believe they have the resources and coaches to get me there. The entire staff has been great to me, and they made me feel at home."

Dripping Springs finished 12-2 last season, making it to the Texas Class 6A Division II Region IV Final before falling to Vandegrift. Ames had an impressive and record-setting season as he threw for 3,736 yards, 48 touchdowns (both school records), completed 71 percent of his passes, and added three rushing touchdowns.

He was named the District 26-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

"Last season went great! The ending wasn't what we wanted, but it was an amazing season to say the least. Individually, I broke all the school records and had a pretty decent year."

Entering the 2026 season, Ames and the Tigers hope to make an even deeper playoff run and reach the state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"The offseason has been going well. We've been stacking good days together and have really grown as a team. If you look at the first day in January to these days in the summer, it is a completely different team. We always have the goal of being 16-0 and getting to that Week 16 state championship game. For me, I just want to execute the offense and limit more of my mistakes and possibly reset all my records."

Ames chose UTRGV over FBS offers from North Texas and East Carolina. He also held offers from Lamar and Prairie View A&M.

He adds to a Vaqueros recruiting class that includes cornerback Braxton Moore, offensive lineman Wyatt Moebes, running back Trevon Johnson, safety Tyler Bush, defensive lineman Chase Leonard, safety Kaden Jacobs, and EDGE Adrain Felton Jr.

Full Season Highlights - TX 6a Regional Semifinalists - Varsity QB #1



⭐️ 3,736 Pass Yds - School Record

⭐️ 71% Completion

⭐️48 Pass TD/9 Int - School Record

⭐️3 Rush TD (51 Total TD)

⭐️12-2



Hudl 🎥 : https://t.co/rYb7hdatvU@CoachGZimmerman @A_Pena4 @Shaun_Rut @txqb @TomLoy247… pic.twitter.com/DiQ0zYDGW6 — Chase Ames 2027 QB (@ames_chase) December 9, 2025

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