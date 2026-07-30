UTRGV Lands Commitment from Rowlett (TX) ATH Braxton Moore

Being able to play two positions is always valuable in recruiting, and that's exactly what Rowlett (TX) athlete Braxton Moore brings to the table.

The Eagles standout who plays both running back and cornerback showed that versatility when he attended a Junior Day and prospect camp at UTRGV on June 11.

After the camp and a conversation with both running back coach Marco Regalado and cornerbacks coach Josh Jones, he received an offer from the Vaqueros.

"I spent my entire Junior Day with Coach Regalado, and I also camped with the corners. It was one of those things where "we like you at both, but we want you here," and I'm grateful," Moore said. "The camp went very well, and I balled out, which was very good. But Junior Day made it a lot easier to decide where I wanted to start my college career."

He was also able to get to know Jones, who was impressed with him at the camp. He has been able to establish a good relationship with both of them.

"Coach Regalado is great! He is the first person I go to anytime I'm down there for food suggestions, and Coach Jones is really cool as well. He's very honest and transparent about the recruiting process with me."

Moore was able to have a good look at how the Vaqueros operate during his visit, and he has been very impressed with the culture head coach Travis Bush has built within the program. That was one of the reasons he decided to commit to them on July 26.

"I love everything Coach Bush has done with the program. He and I have talked a few times, and he is an absolutely outstanding coach! The culture and the ability for me to come in during practice and see the players holding each other accountable without falling apart was what led me to commit."

Now that he is committed, Moore can focus all his attention on the upcoming season. In 2025, the Eagles finished 6-5 and made it to the Texas Class 6A Division II Playoffs before falling to Longview in the first round. He finished with 23 catches for 463 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 20 tackles and eight pass breakups.

"As a team, we took a big step toward our first winning season in a long time. With our first playoff appearance in forever, and personally knowing I helped build that, is great. Individually, I feel I could've done better. I was playing 110 snaps a game and didn't take care of my body, leading me to get injured, which hurt my team."

Even though 2025 was a great season, Moore believes both he and the Eagles are capable of much bigger things in 2026.

"The offseason has been good, as I have continuously been building my frame and speed, and I've dropped down to a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. This season, my goal is to be District MVP and to have over 2,000 yards and more than 10 interceptions. Teamwise, no less than 10-0 in the regular season and no less than three rounds deep in the playoffs."

Moore chose the Vaqueros over offers from Texas State, Lamar, Georgetown, Division II Midwestern State, and Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Im putting the work in til it works out. My name is Braxton Moore.

5’10 | 175 | C/o 2027 | 3.7 GPA | DB | WR | RB | ROWLETT TX | 6A

| 4.45 | NCAA ID#2407346037



Please check out my film.



Cell:4696138140 @CoachDrewChrist @CoachFam @CoachMJohnson21 pic.twitter.com/GlbOGiveWZ — Braxton Moore (@BraxMoore2027) December 26, 2025

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