2024 NFL Draft: Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt Selected By Philadelphia Eagles In Third Round
Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt was selected by the Philadephia Eagles with the 94th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder started 21 games for the Huskies over the past two seasons. He recorded 133 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Hunt was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Southland Conference honors in back-to-back seasons. He was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player at the FCS level.
Hunt started his career at Cornell as a safety, seeing action in 17 games over three seasons. He transferred to Houston Christian in 2022 and started his transition to edge rusher. Hunt signed with Cornell out of DeBary, Florida.
Hunt made history as the first Houston Christian player to be selected in the NFL Draft. He will join an extremely deep edge rusher room in Philadelphia, led by Nolan Smith and Josh Sweat.