Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With recruits going to spring practice and junior days, offers are going out fast. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

Noah Spinks | 2027 | QB | 6'1" 205 lbs | Summer Creek High School | Houston, TX

Spinks received his latest offer from Rhode Island on Monday after speaking with quarterbacks coach Tyler Loftus.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Loftus, where he talked about the Rams program. I’m excited to learn more, a lot more about it,” Spinks said. “My recruitment has been going really great, and it is definitely heating up a lot more right now.”

Last season, he completed 275 of 389 passes for 3,690 yards, 42 touchdowns, and completed 71% of his passes for the Bulldogs. He also has offers from Incarnate Word, UTSA, Lamar, Sam Houston State, Georgia Southern, and Northern Arizona.

Spinks has upcoming visits to Iowa State, Georgia Southern, Sam Houston, Texas State, Southern Miss, and Rhode Island.

Marlon Knight | 2027 | ATH | 6'2" 190 lbs | Calvary Day High School |Savannah, GA

Knight received his latest offer from Austin Peay after speaking with wide receivers coach Johnathan Lloyd.

“Coach Lloyd was the one who offered me, and that conversation was amazing! We talked about my fit into their scheme, and I just picked his brain on some of those high-level things that I could possibly use in the future,” Knight. “My recruitment is going very well, and I am up to 14 offers now. I’m just blessed to be in this position.”

Last season, Knight hauled in 46 receptions for 780 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cavaliers. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Georgia State, Massachusetts, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Bryant, East Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, Memphis, Charlotte, and UAB.

His upcoming visits include Georgia Southern this upcoming Saturday, Mercer on April 4th, Kennesaw State on April 11th, and UAB on April 18th.

After a great conversation with @j_lloyd5 I’m Blessed to Receive an offer from Austin Peay University!!! pic.twitter.com/WOvhk0iBhZ — Marlon “Mj “ Knight (@Mjknight_) March 24, 2026

Keith Richmond | 2027 | EDGE | 6'3" 227 lbs | Clay-Chalkville High School | Pinson, AL |



247Sports Composite: 3-Star | No. 734 NAT | No. 60 EDGE | No. 30 AL

Richmond, who is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, added his latest offer from Alabama A&M after he spoke with the Bulldogs' Director of Recruiting and Scouting, Bradley Ball.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Ball, who offered me,” Richmond said. “My recruitment is going very well, as I am blessed with 22 offers now.”

He had an incredible 2025 season, posting 62 tackles, 20 quarterback hurries, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass breakup for the Cougars.

He also has offers from Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Southern Miss, UT-Martin, Alabama State, Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Georgia State, Tennessee State, Tulane, Troy, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee, Kennesaw State, South Alabama, Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Samford, North Alabama, and Florida A&M.

Richmond has visits planned to Kentucky, Arkansas, and an official visit to Tulane.

Paul Robinson | 2027 | LB | 6'0" 215 lbs | Griffin High School | Griffin, GA

Robinson received an offer from West Georgia after speaking with Inside linebackers coach Tyree Thompson.

“Coach Thompson gave the news to me! He had been recruiting me for a little while, but was able to finally sit down with coaches to watch my film, and that’s what ultimately got me the offer,” Robinson said.

Last season, he finished with 110 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a blocked punt for the Bears. He also has offers from Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

His upcoming visits include Georgia Southern, Tulane, UAB, and Wake Forest.

Logan Davis | 2027 | CB | 6'1" 180 lbs | Ridge Point High School | Missouri City, TX

Davis received his latest offer from Texas Southern after he spoke with cornerbacks coach Derwin Wilson.

“Coach Wilson was the one who offered me. He was just talking about building a relationship and getting me down there for a spring practice or the spring game. He really loved my film and said I play with discipline, instincts, and am a playmaker,” Davis said.

“My recruitment has been going pretty decently. A lot of schools are interested in me, and I'm talking to some. It could be better, but I know it’s a journey, so I'm just being patient and waiting for more coaches to pull the plug and offer me.”

Last season, Davis finished with 25 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries for the Panthers. He also has offers from Texas State and Air Force. He has visits to Rice and Texas State coming up.

Carson Wilson | 2027 | DB | 5'11" 170 lbs | Lakeview Centennial High School | Garland, TX

Wilson received his latest offer from Texas Southern after he also spoke with Derwin Wilson.

“Coach Wilson hit me up, and the conversation went great. He’s actually very well connected with my current cornerback coach; they coached together a couple of years ago,” Wilson said.

He also has offers from UTSA, Sacramento State, Arkansas State, UTEP, Jackson State, and North Dakota.

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