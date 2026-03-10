FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Jackson State, South Dakota Offer 2027 Defensive Standouts

Welcome to this week's edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

Spring practice has begun, programs are having Junior Days, and recruits are getting on campus and meeting coaches, which means offers are going out. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

Marcus Muse | 2027 | DT | 6'3" 280 lbs | Hillcrest High School | Tuscaloosa, AL

Jackson State was the latest school to offer Muse on Monday.

"Coach Bethea (Defensive line coach Raekwon Bethea) called and informed me that I had a scholarship to Jackson State. I was really happy and blessed to be in this position! I feel like they are a good program. I would be ready for the next level, but I also feel like they do well getting players farther than just football and high academics,” Muse said.

“​My recruitment has really popped off and is going to a lot more in the spring!”

He also has offers from Troy, Jackson State, Eastern Kentucky, Miami (OH), South Alabama, Sacramento State, Tulane, Samford, North Alabama, Tennessee-Martin, Chattanooga, Wake Forest, Austin Peay, and Georgia State.

​Cash Coleman | 2027 | CB | 6'1" 180 lbs | Nazareth Academy High School | LaGrange Park, IL

On Monday, Coleman received his latest offer from South Dakota after he spoke with Coyotes defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“I’m blessed to have received an offer from South Dakota. Coach Kirch informed me about the offer, and it was a great conversation. He told me they really like my length, speed, and versatility in the secondary. South Dakota has a strong program, and it means a lot to receive an opportunity like that,” Coleman said.

He also has offers from North Dakota State, Illinois State, Western Illinois, and North Dakota.

Kevin Gilyard | 2027 | OT | 6'5" 328 lbs | Cardinal Ritter College Prep | St. Louis, MO

Gilyard received his first offer from Lindenwood after he spoke with the Lions’ head coach, Jed Stugart.“Receiving my first offer from Lindenwood and Coach Stugart felt like the blessing I’ve been praying for! Our conversation went very well, and he is welcoming me with open arms, and I highly appreciate that,” Gilyard said.

Now that he has picked up his first offer, look for him to start adding a few more. Some other schools that he has been hearing from are Kansas and Missouri.

Aidden White | 2027 | ATH | 5'9" 160 lbs | Moody High School | Moody, AL

White received his latest offer from Murray State on Monday after speaking with Racers’ head coach Jody Wright.

“​Receiving the offer from Coach Wright was a blessing. He reached out after watching my film and told me they liked my athleticism and how I play. We had a great conversation about how I could fit into their program. ​I think they have a strong program and great culture, and I’m excited to keep learning more about them,” White said.

“Recruiting has been going well for me. I’ve been focused on continuing to develop my game, improving my speed and strength.”

He also has an offer from UT Martin.

​Teddy Graff | 2027 | TE | 6'5" 220 lbs | Ensworth High School | Nashville, TN

Graff received his first Division I offer from Lindenwood after he spoke with head coach Jed Stugart.

“​My recruitment is definitely starting to pick up as we head into spring. I would say the process has been pretty smooth, which I’m grateful for. I had a short phone call with Coach Stugart, where he informed me of my offer. ​It was just a great feeling knowing that with all the work I’ve put in, there is a spot for me at the next level. There was doubt at times, but trusting God and the process has been a big part of it,” Graff said.

“My recruitment is definitely starting to pick up as we head into spring. I would say the process has been pretty smooth, which I’m grateful for.”

Graff, who also plays lacrosse, also has an offer from Division II Missouri Western State.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.