Ranking the Top 15 FCS Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen for the 2026 Season

With the transfer portal window and National Signing Day in the rearview, it's time to turn our focus to analyzing all the great talent that signed with FCS programs across the country.

We will be releasing positional rankings for the top FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 season. It will culminate in our annual FCS transfer portal rankings, which will be released in the next two weeks.

There are many different ways to evaluate players and prospects, and these rankings are not meant to guarantee that a player will be successful, but to give an indication of how much value and potential they bring for the 2026 season.

We move on to the defensive line, focusing on Division I transfers from the FCS and FBS. We will circle back and take a look at some of the top Division II transfers later this offseason. Most of the players on the list are full-time defensive linemen; EDGE rushers who play more versatile roles will be included in our linebacker rankings later this week.

These rankings blend proven production with player potential. For the FCS, production is valued much more than potential; however, a large amount of value and consideration is given to the level of competition they have faced.

For example, we will be comparing players who may have experience in the Big Ten to players who found success in the NEC or Pioneer League, and that has to be factored in. The last thing we consider is the potential upside of a player.

It should also be noted that you will see several defensive linemen on the list who may be on the same team. Where they are ranked has no bearing on who may win starting jobs this fall. This is just a placement of where we currently see each player as a prospect heading into the season.

Below are the Top 15 transfer defensive linemen across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season, along with some notable honorable mentions.

15. Preston Hamilton (Gardner-Webb)

Hamilton is a strong interior presence at 300 lbs. and has the strength to play some nose guard in certain defensive fronts. He played over 400 snaps at East Texas A&M last season, and also has playing experience at Limestone College. He finished with 22 tackles last year, but his true value comes from taking up space in the middle, allowing secondary-level defenders to stay clean and make plays.

14. Lamarian Hatcher (Stephen F. Austin)

At 310 lbs, Hatcher excels at plugging gaps and boosting a team's run defense. He has the size to play a true nose tackle, which we saw at times last season at Alcorn State, but can also slide out to a 3-tech. He's another guy who will demand double teams, which limits his stats, but his on-field impact is felt. Hatcher finished with 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack last season in just under 300 snaps.

13. Aidan Horodnik (Holy Cross)

As a sophomore, Horodnik started in 9 games, in which he racked up 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He's played in 19 total games, already recording 625 total snaps over the past two seasons at Stonehill. Horodnik has graded well in his first two years and should bring much-needed experience to the defensive tackle spot for Holy Cross.

12. TrayVaughn Swanigan (North Carolina Central)

Swanigan was a pretty big part of Southern Utah's defense that was playing extremely well down the stretch last season. He played over 430 snaps in the middle of that defense, grading out very well against the run. He finished with 20 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 quarterback hurries. Swanigan should be able to find plenty of success in the MEAC next season.

11. Reggie Darkah (Stony Brook)

Darkah brings a ton of experience from Central Connecticut State, where he helped lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back NEC championships. He played in 40 career games for CCSU, playing almost 1,000 total snaps over the past three seasons. Darkah had his best season in 2025, recording 36 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. He's not a pass-rush specialist, but he will provide excellent run-stopping ability at Stony Brook next season.

10. Jamarr Jones (Tennessee Tech)

Jones may be a bit undersized for an interior defensive lineman, but he knows how to utilize his speed to make plays. He's one of the most effective pass rushers from the defensive tackle spot. He's responsible for 8 sacks and 27 QB pressures over the past three seasons, according to PFF. His ability to consistently generate pressure should be amplified in an aggressive defensive scheme at Tennessee Tech.

9. Amarion Ware (Jackson State)

Ware brings great size to the defensive tackle spot at 6-3, 295 lbs, playing in 14 career games over the past two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. In his nearly 200 snaps played, he graded out as a solid run stopper for the Warhawks. He should make a big impact in the SWAC, giving Jackson State much-needed experience at defensive tackle.

8. Ameer Johnson (Tennessee Tech)

Johnson was an impact player for a solid NEC program at Robert Morris. He played over 450 snaps last season, in which he generated 26 quarterback pressures. He finished with 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks for the Colonials. Johnson projects to be a solid rotational piece for the Golden Eagles, with starter upside if he takes another step forward.

7. Jordan Pritchard-Sewell (Youngstown State)

Pritchard-Sewell started 15 games at Holy Cross over the past two years as a freshman and sophomore. He recorded 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, but brings nearly 700 snaps of experience to Youngstown State. He had 17 pressures in 2025, grading out as an excellent pass-rusher from the defensive tackle spot.

6. Keshawn Hayden (Eastern Kentucky)

Hayden played three seasons at Central Michigan, seeing action in 27 career games and playing nearly 500 snaps for the Chippewas. Last season, Hayden finished with 15 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 261 total snaps. He was a key rotational player for the Chippewas and projects to be an important starter at Eastern Kentucky next season.

5. Samuel Robles (Tarleton State)

Robles was an All-Big South-OVC honorable mention last season at Eastern Illinois. He started 12 games, finishing with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. At 6-2, 260 lbs, he has excellent size for a defensive end and should fit in perfectly in Tarleton State's defensive scheme. He also spent two seasons at Tyler JC, playing in 20 games and leading the program to the SWJCFC Championship game.

4. Jayden Marable (Eastern Kentucky)

Marable has excellent size at 6-2, 290 lbs and is still a young talent coming from Memphis. As a redshirt sophomore, Marable played 221 snaps for the Tigers, where he recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. His impact isn't felt by statistics because he played a true nose tackle role for the Tigers last season in one of the top G6 conferences in the country. I expect Marable to be an immediate contributor for the Colonels next season.

3. Nikhil Webb Walker (Northern Arizona)

Walker had a breakout redshirt freshman season at New Mexico State in 2023, totaling 25 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. He transferred to Colorado, where he served as a backup defensive end, seeing limited action over his two seasons in Boulder. At 6-6, 275 lbs, Walker has a chance to make a huge impact for the Lumberjacks, looking more like what we saw at New Mexico State.

2. David Portu (Austin Peay)

Portu was an All-Conference player at Charleston Southern over the last two seasons. He's shown he can be a real difference maker at the EDGE spot, playing nearly 1,000 snaps in 20 career games for the Bucs. Portu recorded 68 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 4 pass breakups at Charleston Southern. Moving Portu to a more talented defense should only increase his ceiling, which is extremely high after his second-team All-OVC-Big South season in 2025.

1. Xavier Potts (Tarleton State)

Potts was part of a Stephen F. Austin defensive line that was one of the best units in the country last season. He played over 1,000 snaps in 32 career games for the Lumberjacks, including a career-best 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery in 2025. He's a bit undersized, but utilizes his speed to create negative plays from the interior. Even at 270 lbs, he's played over 550 snaps as a true nose tackle in his three years with the Lumberjacks.

Honorable Mentions:

Kylyn Macklin (North Dakota)

Isaiah Fowler (McNeese)

Kefa Pereira (Eastern Illinois)

Maika Finau (Gardner-Webb)

Neeo Avery (South Dakota)

Terrance Hibbler Jr. (Jackson State)

Donovan Dozier (Northwestern State)

Dinellson Exume (Grambling State)

Derek Berlitz (Maine)

Nicholas Fernandez (Cal Poly)

Payne Miller (Eastern Kentucky)

Jamarion Augustus (Idaho)

Dashawn Fields (Duquesne)

Kelton Crisp (Austin Peay)

Knowledge Davis (Texas Southern)

Renardo Lewis (Gardner-Webb)

Jake Davis (Monmouth)

Anthony Chuman (Morgan State)

Peter Eyabi (Indiana State)

Bryson Jennings (Southern)

Asher Tomaszewski (South Dakota)

Travon Sylvester (Stephen F. Austin)

Toddrick Brewton (Rhode Island)

Messiah Blair (Jackson State)

Cayden Adkins (North Alabama)

